The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted in a recent report that global oil demand will continue to grow until the middle of the century, with an increase of nearly 13% by 2050, reaching 112.8 million barrels per day, compared to 99.2 million barrels per day in 2023.

The report indicates that oil will remain one of the pillars of the global energy mix despite the expansion of renewable energy sources, attributing this to the continued heavy reliance on fossil fuels in the transportation, industrial, and petrochemical sectors, especially in emerging countries.

According to the agency's data, demand in 2010 was 87.6 million barrels per day, in 2023 it is 99.2 million barrels per day, in 2024 it is projected to be 100 million barrels per day, in 2035 it will be 105.3 million barrels per day, and in 2050 it will reach 112.8 million barrels per day.

The agency clarified that the forecasts take into account global market shifts towards electric vehicles and energy efficiency, but it emphasizes that population growth and industrial expansion in Asia and the Middle East will keep oil in a strong position within the global economy.

Experts believe that these forecasts strengthen the position of Saudi Arabia as the largest oil exporter and one of the key investors in a balanced energy mix that combines clean oil with renewable energy projects and green hydrogen, making it a central player in securing energy for the world in the coming decades.