توقعت وكالة الطاقة الدولية في تقرير حديث، استمرار النمو في الطلب العالمي على النفط حتى منتصف القرن، بنسبة تقارب 13% بحلول عام 2050، ليصل إلى 112.8 مليون برميل يوميًا، مقارنةً بـ 99.2 مليون برميل يوميًا في عام 2023.

يشير التقرير إلى أن النفط سيبقى أحد أعمدة مزيج الطاقة العالمي رغم التوسع في مصادر الطاقة المتجددة، مرجعًا ذلك إلى استمرار الاعتماد الكبير على الوقود الأحفوري في قطاعات النقل والصناعة والبتروكيماويات، خصوصًا في الدول الناشئة .

وفق بيانات الوكالة أن الطلب في 2010: 87.6 مليون برميل يوميًا ، 2023: 99.2 مليون برميل يوميًا ، 2024: 100 مليون برميل يوميًا ، 2035: 105.3 مليون برميل يوميًا ، 2050: 112.8 مليون برميل يوميًا.

أوضحت الوكالة أن التوقعات تأخذ في الحسبان تحولات السوق العالمية نحو المركبات الكهربائية وكفاءة الطاقة، لكنها تؤكد أن النمو السكاني والتوسع الصناعي في آسيا والشرق الأوسط سيُبقيان النفط في موقع قوي ضمن الاقتصاد العالمي.

يرى مختصون أن هذه التوقعات تعزز مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية كأكبر مصدر للنفط وأحد أبرز المستثمرين في مزيج الطاقة المتوازن، الذي يجمع بين النفط النظيف ومشاريع الطاقة المتجددة والهيدروجين الأخضر، ما يجعلها محورًا رئيسيًا في تأمين الطاقة للعالم في العقود القادمة .