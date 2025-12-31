تعتزم الصين فرض قيود على واردات لحوم البقر القادمة من عدد من الدول الموردة، من بينها البرازيل والأرجنتين، في إطار سعيها لحماية المزارعين والمنتجين المحليين، وفرض رسوم جمركية عقابية في حال تم تجاوز حدود معينة على الواردات.


ومن المقرر أن تدخل سلسلة من الحصص حيز التنفيذ اعتباراً من الأول من يناير 2026، بعدما خلصت السلطات إلى أن ارتفاع حجم الواردات قد أضر بالصناعات الصينية.


وأعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية، اليوم، أن الشحنات التي ستتجاوز الحدود المتفق عليها ستخضع لرسوم جمركية بنسبة 55%.


ارتفاع الحصص


ومن المقرر أن ترتفع الحصص الإجمالية لجميع الواردات بصورة تدريجية كل عام، من 2.69 مليون طن في عام 2026 إلى 2.74 مليون طن في عام 2027، ثم إلى 2.8 مليون طن في عام 2028.


وقالت الوزارة، في بيان: «إن كبار الموردين، ومن بينهم البرازيل والأرجنتين وأوروغواي ونيوزيلندا، سيحق لهم إرسال كميات تتناسب إلى حد كبير مع حصتهم السوقية في الدولة الآسيوية».