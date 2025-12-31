تعتزم الصين فرض قيود على واردات لحوم البقر القادمة من عدد من الدول الموردة، من بينها البرازيل والأرجنتين، في إطار سعيها لحماية المزارعين والمنتجين المحليين، وفرض رسوم جمركية عقابية في حال تم تجاوز حدود معينة على الواردات.
ومن المقرر أن تدخل سلسلة من الحصص حيز التنفيذ اعتباراً من الأول من يناير 2026، بعدما خلصت السلطات إلى أن ارتفاع حجم الواردات قد أضر بالصناعات الصينية.
وأعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية، اليوم، أن الشحنات التي ستتجاوز الحدود المتفق عليها ستخضع لرسوم جمركية بنسبة 55%.
ارتفاع الحصص
ومن المقرر أن ترتفع الحصص الإجمالية لجميع الواردات بصورة تدريجية كل عام، من 2.69 مليون طن في عام 2026 إلى 2.74 مليون طن في عام 2027، ثم إلى 2.8 مليون طن في عام 2028.
وقالت الوزارة، في بيان: «إن كبار الموردين، ومن بينهم البرازيل والأرجنتين وأوروغواي ونيوزيلندا، سيحق لهم إرسال كميات تتناسب إلى حد كبير مع حصتهم السوقية في الدولة الآسيوية».
China intends to impose restrictions on beef imports from several supplying countries, including Brazil and Argentina, as part of its efforts to protect local farmers and producers, and to impose punitive tariffs if certain limits on imports are exceeded.
A series of quotas is set to come into effect starting January 1, 2026, after authorities concluded that the high volume of imports has harmed Chinese industries.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced today that shipments exceeding the agreed limits will be subject to a 55% tariff.
Increase in Quotas
The total quotas for all imports are set to gradually increase each year, from 2.69 million tons in 2026 to 2.74 million tons in 2027, and then to 2.8 million tons in 2028.
The ministry stated in a statement: "Major suppliers, including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and New Zealand, will be entitled to send quantities that are largely proportional to their market share in the Asian country."