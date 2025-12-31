China intends to impose restrictions on beef imports from several supplying countries, including Brazil and Argentina, as part of its efforts to protect local farmers and producers, and to impose punitive tariffs if certain limits on imports are exceeded.



A series of quotas is set to come into effect starting January 1, 2026, after authorities concluded that the high volume of imports has harmed Chinese industries.



The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced today that shipments exceeding the agreed limits will be subject to a 55% tariff.



Increase in Quotas



The total quotas for all imports are set to gradually increase each year, from 2.69 million tons in 2026 to 2.74 million tons in 2027, and then to 2.8 million tons in 2028.



The ministry stated in a statement: "Major suppliers, including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and New Zealand, will be entitled to send quantities that are largely proportional to their market share in the Asian country."