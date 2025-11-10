فتحت المؤشرات الرئيسية في «وول ستريت» على ارتفاع اليوم، مع زيادة شهية المخاطرة بدعم من إشارات التقدم المحرز في واشنطن لإنهاء إغلاق قياسي المدة للحكومة الأمريكية، ما عطل إصدار بيانات اقتصادية وعزز المخاوف بشأن الاقتصاد.
وارتفع مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 108.0 نقطة أو 0.23% إلى 47095.06 نقطة، وصعد مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 56.6 نقطة أو 0.84% إلى 6785.36 نقطة.
كما ارتفع مؤشر ناسداك المجمع 350.3 نقطة أو 1.52% إلى 23354.853 نقطة.
وتوصل مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي أمس إلى اتفاق بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديموقراطي من شأنه استئناف التمويل الفيدرالي وإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي امتد في رقم قياسي لـ40 يوماً، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية.
اتفاق مؤقت
وأفادت شبكتا «سي إن إن» و«فوكس نيوز» بأن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ توصلوا إلى اتفاق مؤقت لتمويل الحكومة حتى يناير القادم، بعد خلافهم حول دعم الرعاية الصحية والإعانات الغذائية وقرارات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بفصل موظفين فيدراليين.
وبعد إقراره في مجلس الشيوخ، سيحتاج مشروع القانون إلى مصادقة مجلس النواب الذي يهيمن عليه الجمهوريون، قبل أن يحال إلى مكتب ترمب لتوقيعه.
