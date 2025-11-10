The main indexes on Wall Street opened higher today, with an increased appetite for risk supported by signs of progress in Washington to end the record-length shutdown of the U.S. government, which disrupted the release of economic data and heightened concerns about the economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 108.0 points or 0.23% to 47095.06 points, and the S&P 500 climbed by 56.6 points or 0.84% to 6785.36 points.



The Nasdaq Composite also increased by 350.3 points or 1.52% to 23354.853 points.



The U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement yesterday that would resume federal funding and end the government shutdown, which had lasted a record 40 days, according to U.S. media reports.



Temporary Agreement



Both CNN and Fox News reported that Senate members reached a temporary agreement to fund the government until January, after their disagreements over healthcare support, food assistance, and President Donald Trump's decisions to fire federal employees.



After its approval in the Senate, the bill will need to be ratified by the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Republicans, before it is sent to Trump's office for his signature.