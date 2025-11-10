اتخذت الصين سلسلة من الخطوات التي تهدف إلى تنفيذ التفاهمات التجارية التي توصّلت إليها مع أمريكا الشهر الماضي، من بينها تعليق رسوم الموانئ المتبادلة مع الولايات المتحدة، وتشديد القيود على تصدير المواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في تصنيع مخدّر الفنتانيل إلى أمريكا الشمالية.


وأعلنت وزارة النقل الصينية اليوم تعليق رسوم الموانئ المفروضة على السفن الأمريكية لمدة عام، بعد أن اتخذت واشنطن خطوة مماثلة بوقف الإجراءات العقابية ضد قطاعات الشحن وبناء السفن الصينية.


وقالت بكين: «إن الإجراء يأتي في إطار تنفيذ التفاهمات المشتركة بين قادة البلدين خلال القمة الأخيرة في كوريا الجنوبية». في وقت أكدت فيه وزارة التجارة الصينية استعدادها لـ«مواصلة الحوار القائم على الاحترام المتبادل والمساواة» بهدف تعزيز استقرار العلاقات الثنائية.


تنفيذ التزامات


وفي خطوة موازية على صعيد مكافحة المخدرات، أضافت وزارة التجارة الصينية، بالتنسيق مع 4 جهات حكومية أخرى، أكثر من 13 مادة كيميائية إلى قائمة الصادرات المقيدة إلى الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا.


وتشمل المواد المضافة للقائمة مشتقات «بايبيريدين»، ومركّبات تدخل في صناعة الفنتانيل، وهو مخدّر اصطناعي مسؤول عن موجة وفيات واسعة في أمريكا الشمالية.


وأفادت هيئة الإذاعة الصينية الرسمية بأن هذه الخطوة تمثل تنفيذاً لالتزامات بكين ضمن الاتفاق التجاري الأخير، الذي تضمّن تعهد الصين بـ«اتخاذ إجراءات ملموسة لوقف تدفق الفنتانيل إلى الولايات المتحدة».