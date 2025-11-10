اتخذت الصين سلسلة من الخطوات التي تهدف إلى تنفيذ التفاهمات التجارية التي توصّلت إليها مع أمريكا الشهر الماضي، من بينها تعليق رسوم الموانئ المتبادلة مع الولايات المتحدة، وتشديد القيود على تصدير المواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في تصنيع مخدّر الفنتانيل إلى أمريكا الشمالية.
وأعلنت وزارة النقل الصينية اليوم تعليق رسوم الموانئ المفروضة على السفن الأمريكية لمدة عام، بعد أن اتخذت واشنطن خطوة مماثلة بوقف الإجراءات العقابية ضد قطاعات الشحن وبناء السفن الصينية.
وقالت بكين: «إن الإجراء يأتي في إطار تنفيذ التفاهمات المشتركة بين قادة البلدين خلال القمة الأخيرة في كوريا الجنوبية». في وقت أكدت فيه وزارة التجارة الصينية استعدادها لـ«مواصلة الحوار القائم على الاحترام المتبادل والمساواة» بهدف تعزيز استقرار العلاقات الثنائية.
تنفيذ التزامات
وفي خطوة موازية على صعيد مكافحة المخدرات، أضافت وزارة التجارة الصينية، بالتنسيق مع 4 جهات حكومية أخرى، أكثر من 13 مادة كيميائية إلى قائمة الصادرات المقيدة إلى الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا.
وتشمل المواد المضافة للقائمة مشتقات «بايبيريدين»، ومركّبات تدخل في صناعة الفنتانيل، وهو مخدّر اصطناعي مسؤول عن موجة وفيات واسعة في أمريكا الشمالية.
وأفادت هيئة الإذاعة الصينية الرسمية بأن هذه الخطوة تمثل تنفيذاً لالتزامات بكين ضمن الاتفاق التجاري الأخير، الذي تضمّن تعهد الصين بـ«اتخاذ إجراءات ملموسة لوقف تدفق الفنتانيل إلى الولايات المتحدة».
China has taken a series of steps aimed at implementing the trade understandings it reached with the United States last month, including suspending reciprocal port fees with the United States and tightening restrictions on the export of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl to North America.
The Chinese Ministry of Transport announced today the suspension of port fees imposed on American ships for one year, after Washington took a similar step by halting punitive measures against Chinese shipping and shipbuilding sectors.
Beijing stated, "This measure comes as part of the implementation of the mutual understandings between the leaders of the two countries during the recent summit in South Korea." At the same time, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed its readiness to "continue dialogue based on mutual respect and equality" with the aim of enhancing the stability of bilateral relations.
Implementation of Commitments
In a parallel move regarding drug control, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with four other government agencies, added more than 13 chemicals to the list of restricted exports to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
The added substances include derivatives of "piperidine" and compounds used in the production of fentanyl, a synthetic drug responsible for a widespread wave of fatalities in North America.
The official Chinese Broadcasting Corporation reported that this step represents the implementation of Beijing's commitments under the recent trade agreement, which included China's pledge to "take concrete actions to stop the flow of fentanyl to the United States."