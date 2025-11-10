For the first time, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia entered the top three countries in terms of the number of tourist trips to Russia, during the period from July to September 2025, while China and Germany occupied the first and second places; according to the Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR), citing data from the Russian Federal Security Service.



According to the association: "For the first time, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has entered the top three, moving up from fourth place, with 25,909 visitors, an increase of 13%. This record number is partly due to the launch of direct flights."



Peak Season



The association indicated that during the peak tourist season, from July to September 2025, 655,800 foreign tourists visited Russia. Compared to the same period last year, the flow of tourists decreased by 6.3%.



It added that more than half of the foreign visits to the country (372.8 thousand tourists) came from China. Their number decreased by 13.3% in the third quarter of this year. This decline was clearly reflected in the final statistics.



Notable Growth



Germany ranked second in terms of tourist flow after China, with 27,400 visitors; however, most of these arrivals were for business or personal reasons. Turkmenistan ranked fourth, with a 68.2% annual increase in tourist flow, reaching 24,100 visits, while the United Arab Emirates ranked fifth with 21,500 tourists or an increase of 10.1%.



The association added that the UAE ranked third last year and fifth this year, noting that this decline "is attributed to the rapid start, as last year saw a notable surge in demand for tourist trips to Russia from the United Arab Emirates."



Business Purposes



Turkey moved from seventh to sixth place with an increase of 12.2%, as many visits were for business or personal reasons, but there were also organized tourists. India rose from ninth to eighth place due to a significant increase of 59% in the number of incoming tourists.



Oman entered the list of the top ten countries in terms of the number of tourists arriving in Russia, with an increase of 2.2 times for the first time, ranking ninth with 8,900 tourists.