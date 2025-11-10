دخلت المملكة العربية السعودية ضمن الدول الثلاث الأولى من حيث عدد الرحلات السياحية إلى روسيا لأول مرة، في الفترة من يوليو إلى سبتمبر 2025، بينما احتلت الصين وألمانيا المركزين الأول والثاني؛ حسبما أعلنت رابطة منظمي الرحلات السياحية في روسيا (آتور)، نقلاً عن بيانات من جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي.


وبحسب الرابطة: «لأول مرة دخلت المملكة العربية السعودية ضمن المراكز الثلاثة الأولى، متقدمة من المركز الرابع، حيث قدم منها 25,909 زوار، بزيادة 13%، ويعود الفضل في تحقيق هذا الرقم القياسي، جزئياً، إلى بدء تشغيل رحلات جوية مباشرة».


ذروة الموسم


وأشارت الرابطة إلى أنه خلال ذروة الموسم السياحي، من يوليو إلى سبتمبر 2025، زار روسيا 655,800 سائح أجنبي، مقارنة مع الفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، فقد انخفض تدفق السياح بنسبة 6.3%.


وأضافت أن أكثر من نصف الزيارات الخارجية إلى البلاد (372.8 ألف سائح) أتوا من الصين. وقد انخفض عددهم بنسبة 13.3% في الربع الثالث من هذا العام. وقد انعكس هذا الانخفاض بشكل واضح في الإحصاءات النهائية.


ازدهار ملحوظ


واحتلت ألمانيا المرتبة الثانية من حيث تدفق السياح بعد الصين بمقدار 27,400 زائر، إلا أن معظم هؤلاء الوافدين جاؤوا لأغراض العمل أو لأمور شخصية. أما تركمانستان فقد احتلت المرتبة الرابعة، حيث ارتفع تدفق السياح منها بنسبة 68.2% على أساس سنوي ليصل إلى 24,100 زيارة، وتحتل الإمارات العربية المتحدة المرتبة الخامسة بمقدار 21,500 سائح أو بنسبة 10.1%.


وأضافت الرابطة أن الإمارات احتلت المرتبة الثالثة في العام السابق، والمرتبة الخامسة هذا العام، مشيرة إلى أن هذا التراجع «يُعزى إلى البداية السريعة، ففي العام الماضي شهد الطلب على الرحلات السياحية إلى روسيا من الإمارات العربية المتحدة ازدهاراً ملحوظاً».


أغراض العمل


وانتقلت تركيا من المركز السابع إلى السادس بزيادة قدرها 12.2%، حيث إن العديد من الزيارات كانت لأغراض العمل أو شخصية، ولكن هناك أيضاً سياحاً مُنظَّمين. وارتفعت الهند من المركز التاسع إلى الثامن بفضل زيادة ملحوظة 59% في أعداد السياح الوافدين.


ودخلت سلطنة عمان قائمة الدول العشر الأولى من حيث عدد السياح الوافدين إلى روسيا بزيادة قدرها 2.2 ضعف لأول مرة، محتلة المركز التاسع بـ8,900 سائح.