The "Qiwa" platform revealed that according to the current regulations of the Ministry of Human Resources, micro-enterprises with 9 employees or fewer, including the owner of the enterprise, will not benefit from the exemption of the financial fee for foreign labor in exchange for the newly transferred Saudi employee if the employee has previously worked for another enterprise that benefited from the exemption for any foreign worker in it, except after a full year has passed from the date of the last exemption calculated for the Saudi employee in the previous enterprise.



Relevant authorities had approved in 2024 the extension of the exemption for small enterprises with a total of 9 workers or fewer, including the owner, from paying the financial fee for a period of 3 years. Two foreign workers in the enterprise will be exempted if the owner is dedicated to working in it and registered with social insurance. If at least one of the workers (not the owner) is of Saudi nationality, dedicated to working there, and registered with social insurance, the maximum number that can be exempted is only 4 foreign workers.



The decision to exempt enterprises directly aims to support the growth of small enterprises, enhance and invest in localization efforts, and create jobs, with expectations that the number of owners benefiting from this decision will be high and impactful in the Saudi labor market economically.



The value of the financial fee for labor exceeding Saudi labor is 9,600 riyals annually, while the value of the financial fee for labor in exchange for Saudi labor is 8,400 riyals. In the case of exempting one of the workers from the financial fee in micro-enterprises, the employer will only pay 100 riyals for the work permit.