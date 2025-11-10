كشفت منصة «قوى» أنه وفق أنظمة وزارة الموارد البشرية المعمول بها حاليا، لن تستفيد المنشآت متناهية الصغر، التي يعمل فيها 9 موظفين أو أقل بما في ذلك مالك المنشأة، من إعفاء المقابل المالي للعمالة الوافدة مقابل الموظف السعودي المنتقل حديثاً إليها، إذا كان الموظف قد عمل سابقاً لدى منشأة أخرى استفادت من الإعفاء لأي عامل وافد فيها، إلا بعد مرور سنة كاملة من تاريخ آخر إعفاء تم احتسابه مقابل الموظف السعودي في المنشأة السابقة.


وكانت الجهات المختصة قد أقرت في عام 2024 تمديد العمل بإعفاء المنشآت الصغيرة التي يبلغ إجمالي العاملين فيها 9 عمال فأقل بمن فيهم مالكها من دفع المقابل المالي لمدة 3 سنوات، إذ سيتم إعفاء 2 من الوافدين العاملين في المنشأة إذا كان مالكها متفرغاً للعمل فيها ومسجلاً عليها في التأمينات الاجتماعية، وإذا كان أحد العاملين فيها على الأقل (غير المالك) سعودي الجنسية ومتفرغاً للعمل بها ومسجلاً عليها في التأمينات الاجتماعية، فإن الحد الأقصى الذي يمكن الإعفاء عنه هو 4 عمال وافدين فقط.


ويهدف قرار إعفاء المنشآت بشكل مباشر لدعم نمو المنشآت الصغيرة، وتعزيز واستثمار جهود التوطين، وخلق الوظائف، متوقعاً أن يكون عدد الملاك المستفيدين من هذا القرار عالياً ومؤثراً في سوق العمل السعودي من الناحية الاقتصادية.


وتبلغ قيمة المقابل المالي للعمالة الزائدة عن العمالة السعودية 9,600 ريال سنوياً، أما قيمة المقابل المالي للعمالة مقابل العمالة السعودية فتبلغ 8,400 ريال، وفي حال تم إعفاء أحد العمال من المقابل المالي في المنشآت متناهية الصغر، سيدفع صاحب العمل 100 ريال فقط قيمة رخصة العمل.