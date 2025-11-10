كشفت منصة «قوى» أنه وفق أنظمة وزارة الموارد البشرية المعمول بها حاليا، لن تستفيد المنشآت متناهية الصغر، التي يعمل فيها 9 موظفين أو أقل بما في ذلك مالك المنشأة، من إعفاء المقابل المالي للعمالة الوافدة مقابل الموظف السعودي المنتقل حديثاً إليها، إذا كان الموظف قد عمل سابقاً لدى منشأة أخرى استفادت من الإعفاء لأي عامل وافد فيها، إلا بعد مرور سنة كاملة من تاريخ آخر إعفاء تم احتسابه مقابل الموظف السعودي في المنشأة السابقة.
وكانت الجهات المختصة قد أقرت في عام 2024 تمديد العمل بإعفاء المنشآت الصغيرة التي يبلغ إجمالي العاملين فيها 9 عمال فأقل بمن فيهم مالكها من دفع المقابل المالي لمدة 3 سنوات، إذ سيتم إعفاء 2 من الوافدين العاملين في المنشأة إذا كان مالكها متفرغاً للعمل فيها ومسجلاً عليها في التأمينات الاجتماعية، وإذا كان أحد العاملين فيها على الأقل (غير المالك) سعودي الجنسية ومتفرغاً للعمل بها ومسجلاً عليها في التأمينات الاجتماعية، فإن الحد الأقصى الذي يمكن الإعفاء عنه هو 4 عمال وافدين فقط.
ويهدف قرار إعفاء المنشآت بشكل مباشر لدعم نمو المنشآت الصغيرة، وتعزيز واستثمار جهود التوطين، وخلق الوظائف، متوقعاً أن يكون عدد الملاك المستفيدين من هذا القرار عالياً ومؤثراً في سوق العمل السعودي من الناحية الاقتصادية.
وتبلغ قيمة المقابل المالي للعمالة الزائدة عن العمالة السعودية 9,600 ريال سنوياً، أما قيمة المقابل المالي للعمالة مقابل العمالة السعودية فتبلغ 8,400 ريال، وفي حال تم إعفاء أحد العمال من المقابل المالي في المنشآت متناهية الصغر، سيدفع صاحب العمل 100 ريال فقط قيمة رخصة العمل.
The "Qiwa" platform revealed that according to the current regulations of the Ministry of Human Resources, micro-enterprises with 9 employees or fewer, including the owner of the enterprise, will not benefit from the exemption of the financial fee for foreign labor in exchange for the newly transferred Saudi employee if the employee has previously worked for another enterprise that benefited from the exemption for any foreign worker in it, except after a full year has passed from the date of the last exemption calculated for the Saudi employee in the previous enterprise.
Relevant authorities had approved in 2024 the extension of the exemption for small enterprises with a total of 9 workers or fewer, including the owner, from paying the financial fee for a period of 3 years. Two foreign workers in the enterprise will be exempted if the owner is dedicated to working in it and registered with social insurance. If at least one of the workers (not the owner) is of Saudi nationality, dedicated to working there, and registered with social insurance, the maximum number that can be exempted is only 4 foreign workers.
The decision to exempt enterprises directly aims to support the growth of small enterprises, enhance and invest in localization efforts, and create jobs, with expectations that the number of owners benefiting from this decision will be high and impactful in the Saudi labor market economically.
The value of the financial fee for labor exceeding Saudi labor is 9,600 riyals annually, while the value of the financial fee for labor in exchange for Saudi labor is 8,400 riyals. In the case of exempting one of the workers from the financial fee in micro-enterprises, the employer will only pay 100 riyals for the work permit.