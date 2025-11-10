نفذ البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري 2,305 زيارات تفتيشية للوقوف على امتثال أسواق النفع العام (الخضار والفواكه)، والتحقق من عدم وجود مخالفات لنظام مكافحة التستر.


وشملت الزيارات أسواق النفع العام في جميع مناطق المملكة، ونتج عنها ضبط 65 شبهة تستر تجاري، وتمت إحالة المخالفين إلى الجهات المختصة للتحقق وتطبيق العقوبات الرادعة بحقهم.


ويواصل البرنامج تنفيذ جولاته التفتيشية بمختلف المناطق استناداً على الدلالات ومؤشرات الاشتباه لرفع معدل الامتثال وضبط مخالفات وجرائم التستر.


تنسيق وتعاون


ويتمثل عمل البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري​ في التأكد من نظامية عمل المنشآت التجارية وعدم مخالفتهم لنظام مكافحة التستر التجاري.


وتشمل مهماته تلقي شكاوى المستهلكين المتعلقة بمكافحة التستر التجاري، والتحري عن حالات مكافحة التستر وما يشتبه به، وجمع الأدلة وسماع الأقوال، و​التنسيق والتعاون مع الجهات الأخرى في ما يتعلق بقضايا مكافحة التستر التجاري.