نفذ البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري 2,305 زيارات تفتيشية للوقوف على امتثال أسواق النفع العام (الخضار والفواكه)، والتحقق من عدم وجود مخالفات لنظام مكافحة التستر.
وشملت الزيارات أسواق النفع العام في جميع مناطق المملكة، ونتج عنها ضبط 65 شبهة تستر تجاري، وتمت إحالة المخالفين إلى الجهات المختصة للتحقق وتطبيق العقوبات الرادعة بحقهم.
ويواصل البرنامج تنفيذ جولاته التفتيشية بمختلف المناطق استناداً على الدلالات ومؤشرات الاشتباه لرفع معدل الامتثال وضبط مخالفات وجرائم التستر.
تنسيق وتعاون
ويتمثل عمل البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري في التأكد من نظامية عمل المنشآت التجارية وعدم مخالفتهم لنظام مكافحة التستر التجاري.
وتشمل مهماته تلقي شكاوى المستهلكين المتعلقة بمكافحة التستر التجاري، والتحري عن حالات مكافحة التستر وما يشتبه به، وجمع الأدلة وسماع الأقوال، والتنسيق والتعاون مع الجهات الأخرى في ما يتعلق بقضايا مكافحة التستر التجاري.
The National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment conducted 2,305 inspection visits to ensure compliance in public benefit markets (fruits and vegetables) and to verify the absence of violations of the Anti-Concealment Law.
The visits covered public benefit markets across all regions of the Kingdom, resulting in the detection of 65 suspected cases of commercial concealment. The violators were referred to the relevant authorities for verification and the application of deterrent penalties against them.
The program continues to carry out inspection tours in various regions based on indicators and signs of suspicion to increase compliance rates and address violations and crimes of concealment.
Coordination and Cooperation
The work of the National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment involves ensuring the legality of commercial establishments' operations and their compliance with the Anti-Concealment Law.
Its missions include receiving consumer complaints related to combating commercial concealment, investigating cases of concealment and suspected activities, gathering evidence and hearing testimonies, and coordinating and cooperating with other entities regarding issues related to combating commercial concealment.