The National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment conducted 2,305 inspection visits to ensure compliance in public benefit markets (fruits and vegetables) and to verify the absence of violations of the Anti-Concealment Law.



The visits covered public benefit markets across all regions of the Kingdom, resulting in the detection of 65 suspected cases of commercial concealment. The violators were referred to the relevant authorities for verification and the application of deterrent penalties against them.



The program continues to carry out inspection tours in various regions based on indicators and signs of suspicion to increase compliance rates and address violations and crimes of concealment.



Coordination and Cooperation



The work of the National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment involves ensuring the legality of commercial establishments' operations and their compliance with the Anti-Concealment Law.



Its missions include receiving consumer complaints related to combating commercial concealment, investigating cases of concealment and suspected activities, gathering evidence and hearing testimonies, and coordinating and cooperating with other entities regarding issues related to combating commercial concealment.