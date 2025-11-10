The Egyptian stock market indices declined during its trading sessions, as the market capitalization of listed companies on the stock exchange lost about 5 billion Egyptian pounds by the end of trading, reaching a level of 2.888 trillion pounds, amid total transactions of approximately 44.227 billion pounds, with stock market transactions amounting to about 6.2 billion pounds.



The main index of the Egyptian stock exchange, EGX 30, fell by 0.97% to reach a level of 40427.35 points, while the small and medium-sized stocks index, EGX 70, decreased by 0.08% to reach 12105.88 points, and the broader EGX 100 index lost about 0.12% to reach a level of 16077.9 points.



Mixed Indicators



During last week's trading, the Egyptian stock market indices varied in their transactions, and the market capitalization of listed companies lost about 6 billion pounds, reaching a level of 2.800 trillion pounds, while stock market transactions amounted to about 6.3 billion pounds.



The main index of the Egyptian stock exchange, EGX 30, rose by 0.17%, recording 39132.25 points, while the small and medium-sized stocks index, EGX 70, declined by 0.97% to reach a level of 12078.12 points, and the broader EGX 100 index fell by about 0.82%, ending transactions at a level of 15928.89 points.