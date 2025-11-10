تراجعت مؤشرات البورصة المصرية خلال تعاملاتها، إذ خسر رأس المال السوقي لأسهم الشركات المقيدة بالبورصة بنهاية التعاملات نحو 5 مليارات جنيه ليبلغ مستوى 2.888 تريليون جنيه، وسط تعاملات كلية بلغت نحو 44.227 مليار جنيه، وبلغت تعاملات سوق الأسهم نحو 6.2 مليار جنيه.


وانخفض المؤشر الرئيسي للبورصة المصرية إيجي إكس 30 بنسبة 0.97% ليصل إلى مستوى 40427.35 نقطة، فيما تراجع مؤشر الأسهم الصغيرة والمتوسطة إيجي إكس 70 بنسبة 0.08% ليبلغ 12105.88 نقطة، وخسر مؤشر إيجي إكس 100 الأوسع نطاقًا بنحو 0.12% ليبلغ مستوى 16077.9 نقطة.


تباين المؤشرات


وخلال تداولات الأسبوع الماضي، تباينت مؤشرات البورصة المصرية في تعاملاتها وخسر رأس المال السوقي لأسهم الشركات المقيدة بالبورصة نحو 6 مليارات جنيه ليبلغ مستوى 2.800 تريليون جنيه، فيما بلغت تعاملات سوق الأسهم نحو 6.3 مليار جنيه.


وارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي للبورصة المصرية إيجي إكس 30 بنسبة 0.17% مسجلًا 39132.25 نقطة، فيما تراجع مؤشر الأسهم الصغيرة والمتوسطة إيجي إكس 70 بنسبة 0.97% ليصل إلى مستوى 12078.12 نقطة، وهبط مؤشر إيجي إكس 100 الأوسع نطاقاً بنحو 0.82% منهياً التعاملات عند مستوى 15928.89 نقطة.