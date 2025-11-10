كشف نائب وزير المالية الأوكراني أوليكساندر كافا، اليوم، أن الوضع المالي في البلاد سيكون أكثر صعوبة في عام 2026 مقارنة بالعام الحالي، في ظل الضبابية المحيطة بكيفية سد فجوة الميزانية.


وأوضح كافا، خلال مؤتمر، أن الفجوة غير الممولة لعامي 2026 و2027 في أوكرانيا تُقدّر بنحو 60 مليار دولار، مشيرا إلى أن كييف لا تزال تجري محادثات مع شركائها بشأن سبل توفير التمويل المطلوب.


وكان مصدر أمريكي مطلع، أفاد أن الولايات المتحدة تدعم بشكل كامل استخدام الاتحاد الأوروبي الأصول الروسية المجمدة كوسيلة لدعم أوكرانيا وإنهاء الحرب الدائرة بينهما.


وأقرت دول الاتحاد الأوروبي رسميا الحزمة الـ19 من العقوبات على روسيا بسبب حربها على أوكرانيا، وتشمل حظرا على واردات الغاز الطبيعي المسال الروسي.


إجراءات جديدة


ويأتي هذا التطور بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات والاعتراضات الداخلية بين الدول الأعضاء، قبل أن تتراجع سلوفاكيا في اللحظات الأخيرة عن موقفها المعارض، مما مهّد الطريق أمام تمرير الحزمة التي تُعدّ من أوسع وأشد العقوبات الأوروبية منذ اندلاع الحرب الروسية على أوكرانيا.


وتهدف الإجراءات الجديدة إلى حرمان الكرملين من موارد الطاقة وتقويض قدرته على تمويل الحرب عبر فرض قيود على الغاز الطبيعي المسال الروسي، وتوسيع نطاق الاستهداف ليشمل شركات آسيوية متهمة بدعم موسكو.