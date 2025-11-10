The Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Finance, Oleksandr Kava, revealed today that the financial situation in the country will be more difficult in 2026 compared to the current year, amid the uncertainty surrounding how to bridge the budget gap.



Kava explained during a conference that the unfunded gap for 2026 and 2027 in Ukraine is estimated at around $60 billion, noting that Kyiv is still in talks with its partners about ways to secure the required funding.



An informed American source reported that the United States fully supports the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets as a means to support Ukraine and end the ongoing war between them.



The European Union countries officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to its war on Ukraine, which includes a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas.



New Measures



This development comes after weeks of negotiations and internal objections among member states, before Slovakia reversed its opposing stance at the last moment, paving the way for the passage of the package, which is considered one of the broadest and most severe European sanctions since the outbreak of the Russian war on Ukraine.



The new measures aim to deprive the Kremlin of energy resources and undermine its ability to finance the war by imposing restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas and expanding the targeting to include Asian companies accused of supporting Moscow.