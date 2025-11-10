دعت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» المنشآت الخاضعة للضريبة الانتقائية إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عن شهرَي سبتمبر وأكتوبر 2025، وذلك في الخامس عشر من شهر نوفمبر 2025 كحدٍ أقصى.
وحثت «زاتكا» المنشآت على المسارعة بتقديم إقراراتها من خلال الموقع الإلكتروني؛ تجنبًا لغرامة التأخر عن تقديم الإقرار في مدته المحددة، بواقع 5% من قيمة الضريبة التي كان يتعين الإقرار بها عن كل 30 يوم تأخير في تقديم الإقرار.
أنظمة ضريبية
ودعت المنشآت من قطاع الأعمال الراغبين في الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات بشأن الضريبة الانتقائية، إلى التواصل معها عبر الرقم الموحد لمركز الاتصال (19993)، الذي يعمل على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع، أو حساب «اسأل الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك» على منصة (@Zatca_Care) X أو البريد الإلكتروني (info@zatca.gov.sa)، أو من خلال المحادثات الفورية عبر موقع الهيئة.
وتُعَد الضريبة الانتقائية واحدة من الأنظمة الضريبية السارية في المملكة، التي تُفرَض على السلع ذات الآثار السلبية على الصحة العامة أو البيئة بنسب متفاوتة، وتشمل المشروبات الغازية ومشروبات الطاقة والمشروبات المُحلَّاة، والتبغ ومشتقاته.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "Zatca" has called on establishments subject to the selective tax to submit their tax declarations for the months of September and October 2025, by the fifteenth of November 2025 at the latest.
Zatca urged establishments to promptly submit their declarations through the website to avoid a late submission penalty of 5% of the tax amount that should have been declared for every 30 days of delay in submitting the declaration.
Tax Systems
Zatca invited businesses seeking more information about the selective tax to contact them via the unified call center number (19993), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or through the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on the platform (@Zatca_Care) X, or via email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or through instant chat on the authority's website.
The selective tax is considered one of the applicable tax systems in the Kingdom, imposed on goods that have negative effects on public health or the environment at varying rates, including soft drinks, energy drinks, sweetened beverages, tobacco, and its derivatives.