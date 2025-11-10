دعت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» المنشآت الخاضعة للضريبة الانتقائية إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عن شهرَي سبتمبر وأكتوبر 2025، وذلك في الخامس عشر من شهر نوفمبر 2025 كحدٍ أقصى.


وحثت «زاتكا» المنشآت على المسارعة بتقديم إقراراتها من خلال الموقع الإلكتروني؛ تجنبًا لغرامة التأخر عن تقديم الإقرار في مدته المحددة، بواقع 5% من قيمة الضريبة التي كان يتعين الإقرار بها عن كل 30 يوم تأخير في تقديم الإقرار.


أنظمة ضريبية


ودعت المنشآت من قطاع الأعمال الراغبين في الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات بشأن الضريبة الانتقائية، إلى التواصل معها عبر الرقم الموحد لمركز الاتصال (19993)، الذي يعمل على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع، أو حساب «اسأل الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك» على منصة (@Zatca_Care) X أو البريد الإلكتروني (info@zatca.gov.sa)، أو من خلال المحادثات الفورية عبر موقع الهيئة.


وتُعَد الضريبة الانتقائية واحدة من الأنظمة الضريبية السارية في المملكة، التي تُفرَض على السلع ذات الآثار السلبية على الصحة العامة أو البيئة بنسب متفاوتة، وتشمل المشروبات الغازية ومشروبات الطاقة والمشروبات المُحلَّاة، والتبغ ومشتقاته.