The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "Zatca" has called on establishments subject to the selective tax to submit their tax declarations for the months of September and October 2025, by the fifteenth of November 2025 at the latest.



Zatca urged establishments to promptly submit their declarations through the website to avoid a late submission penalty of 5% of the tax amount that should have been declared for every 30 days of delay in submitting the declaration.



Tax Systems



Zatca invited businesses seeking more information about the selective tax to contact them via the unified call center number (19993), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or through the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on the platform (@Zatca_Care) X, or via email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or through instant chat on the authority's website.



The selective tax is considered one of the applicable tax systems in the Kingdom, imposed on goods that have negative effects on public health or the environment at varying rates, including soft drinks, energy drinks, sweetened beverages, tobacco, and its derivatives.