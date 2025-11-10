أظهر تقرير حديث، قيام بعض المستودعات اللوجستية بالاعتماد بشكل كبير على الروبوتات في فرز الشحنات داخل المستودع، بما يسهم في تسريع عملية الشحن والنقل إلى الوجهة النهائية، وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من الروبوتات من أصل 880 روبوتا في أحد المستودعات لفرز الشحنات (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).
A recent report showed that some logistics warehouses are heavily relying on robots to sort shipments within the warehouse, which contributes to speeding up the shipping and transportation process to the final destination. The image shows a group of robots out of 880 robots in one of the warehouses for sorting shipments (Chinese Economy Daily).