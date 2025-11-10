أظهر تقرير حديث، قيام بعض المستودعات اللوجستية بالاعتماد بشكل كبير على الروبوتات في فرز الشحنات داخل المستودع، بما يسهم في تسريع عملية الشحن والنقل إلى الوجهة النهائية، وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من الروبوتات من أصل 880 روبوتا في أحد المستودعات لفرز الشحنات (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).