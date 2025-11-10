ارتفعت الأسهم الأوروبية، اليوم، متأثرة بحالة التفاؤل في الأسواق العالمية وسط ترحيب المستثمرين بمؤشرات أولية على أن الإغلاق الحكومي الأمريكي قد ينتهي قريبًا.


وصعد المؤشر «ستوكس 600» الأوروبي بنسبة 1.1% إلى 571 نقطة، متعافيًا من أدنى مستوى إغلاق في أكثر من ثلاثة أسابيع، الذي سجَّله يوم الجمعة الماضية.


وتعافت أسهم التكنولوجيا من الخسائر التي سجلتها أخيراً، وقادت مكاسب القطاعات بقفزة بنسبة 2.3%.


تخفيف الضغط


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن اليوم، اقتراب نهاية الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر منذ بداية أكتوبر، مشيرًا إلى أن الجهود جارية لإعادة فتح المؤسسات الحيوية تدريجيًا وضمان استئناف الخدمات الحكومية الأساسية.


وقال ترمب:«هذه المرحلة ستسمح بتخفيف الضغط على المواطنين وقطاع الطيران والاقتصاد الأمريكي، بعد أسابيع شهدت توقفًا واسعًا في بعض القطاعات الحيوية بسبب الإغلاق».


اتفاق مبدئي


من جهتها، بينت صحيفة «بوليتيكو» نقلاً عن مصدرين مطلعين، أن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي توصلوا إلى اتفاق مبدئى لإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي يعرقل العديد من الخدمات الفيدرالية منذ بداية أكتوبر الماضي.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الاتفاق يشمل تسهيلات لتجاوز الخلافات السياسية الحالية بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، بهدف استئناف عمل الوكالات الفيدرالية ومراقبة الحركة الجوية واستعادة الاستقرار في مختلف القطاعات المتضررة.


ويأتي الاتفاق بعد أسابيع من تعطيل الخدمات الحكومية وتأثيره على الاقتصاد الأمريكي، بما في ذلك قطاع الطيران والخدمات المدنية، وسط تحذيرات من تفاقم الأزمة مع اقتراب موسم عطلة «عيد الشكر».