European stocks rose today, influenced by a sense of optimism in global markets as investors welcomed preliminary signs that the U.S. government shutdown may soon come to an end.



The European "Stoxx 600" index climbed by 1.1% to 571 points, recovering from its lowest closing level in more than three weeks, which was recorded last Friday.



Technology stocks rebounded from recent losses, leading sector gains with a jump of 2.3%.



Relief from Pressure



U.S. President Donald Trump announced today that the end of the government shutdown, which has been ongoing since early October, is approaching, indicating that efforts are underway to gradually reopen vital institutions and ensure the resumption of essential government services.



Trump stated, "This phase will allow for relief from pressure on citizens, the aviation sector, and the U.S. economy, after weeks of widespread shutdown in some vital sectors due to the closure."



Preliminary Agreement



For its part, Politico reported, citing two informed sources, that U.S. senators have reached a preliminary agreement to end the government shutdown that has disrupted many federal services since early October.



The sources indicated that the agreement includes provisions to overcome the current political disputes between the Republican and Democratic parties, aimed at resuming the work of federal agencies, monitoring air traffic, and restoring stability in various affected sectors.



The agreement comes after weeks of disruption to government services and its impact on the U.S. economy, including the aviation sector and civil services, amid warnings of worsening the crisis as the Thanksgiving holiday season approaches.