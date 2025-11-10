سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودى فى البنك المركزي المصري 12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.40 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، 12.39 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.29 جنيه للشراء. 12.39 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري
12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.28 جنيه للشراء، 12.41 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.30 جنيه للشراء، 12.40 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر، سجل سعر الريال 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.4 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.40 جنيه للبيع.
ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 12.28 جنيه للشراء 12.38 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.40 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling. The Commercial International Bank has a rate of 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank offers 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, the rate is 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.28 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, the rate for the riyal is 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank it is 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling. The Commercial International Bank has a rate of 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank offers 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling, while at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.28 EGP for buying and 12.38 EGP for selling. Suez Canal Bank has a rate of 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling.