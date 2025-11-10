سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودى فى البنك المركزي المصري 12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.40 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، 12.39 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.29 جنيه للشراء. 12.39 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري


12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.28 جنيه للشراء، 12.41 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.30 جنيه للشراء، 12.40 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر، سجل سعر الريال 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.4 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.40 جنيه للبيع.


ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 12.28 جنيه للشراء 12.38 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.40 جنيه للبيع.