The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling. The Commercial International Bank has a rate of 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank offers 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, the rate is 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.28 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, the rate for the riyal is 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank it is 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling. The Commercial International Bank has a rate of 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling.



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank offers 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling, while at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.28 EGP for buying and 12.38 EGP for selling. Suez Canal Bank has a rate of 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling.