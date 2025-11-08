كشفت مجلة «إيكونوميست» أن حجم الطاقة المتجددة في الصين يكاد يكون هائلا لدرجة يصعب على العقل البشري استيعابها، في إشارة إلى أن هذه الطفرة التي تشهدها الصين في هذا المجال من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى تغيير شامل في الأسواق العالمية.
وبحسب التقرير الذي نشرته مجلة إيكونوميست البريطانية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business»، فبحلول نهاية العام الماضي، كانت الصين قد ركّبت 887 غيغاواط من الطاقة الشمسية، أي نحو ضعف إجمالي قدرة أوروبا وأمريكا مجتمعتين.
تصنيع هائل
وأشار التقرير إلى أن اجتماع القدرة التصنيعية الهائلة للصين وشهيتها النهمة للكهرباء الوفيرة والرخيصة والمنتجة محلياً يستحق أن يُنظر إليه في ضوء مماثل يغير العالم. وأضاف: «لقد جعلت هذه العوامل الصين نوعا جديدا من القوى العظمى: قوة تنشر الكهرباء النظيفة على نطاق عالمي».
وبحسب المجلة، فإن الصين تعيد تشكيل آفاق الطاقة في العالم، وجغرافيتها السياسية، وقدرتها على الحد من الآثار الكارثية لتغير المناخ.
تلبية الطلب
ويمكن للصين إنتاج نحو تيراواط من قدرة الطاقة المتجددة في عام واحد، وهذا يكفي لتوفير طاقة تعادل ما تنتجه أكثر من 300 محطة طاقة نووية كبيرة.
والديناميكية التي أدت إلى إنشاء كل هذه القدرة التوليدية لم تنضب بعد، إذ تتم تلبية الطلب الهائل للصين -تولد ثلث كهرباء العالم- من خلال إنتاج أكثر كفاءة مما يجعل المنتج النهائي أرخص فأرخص. وهذا بدوره يسمح لها بتلبية المزيد من الطلب.
في هذه الأثناء فقد تجاوزت الصين، أو هي في طريقها لتجاوز، معظم التعهدات التي قطعتها بموجب اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة الإطارية بشأن تغير المناخ منذ توقيع اتفاق باريس قبل 10 سنوات، بحسب مجلة «إيكونوميست».
The magazine "The Economist" revealed that the scale of renewable energy in China is almost so vast that it is difficult for the human mind to comprehend, indicating that this boom China is experiencing in this field could lead to a comprehensive change in global markets.
According to the report published by the British magazine The Economist, which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business," by the end of last year, China had installed 887 gigawatts of solar energy, nearly double the total capacity of Europe and America combined.
Massive Manufacturing
The report noted that the combination of China's massive manufacturing capacity and its insatiable appetite for abundant, cheap, locally produced electricity deserves to be viewed in a light that changes the world. It added: "These factors have made China a new kind of superpower: a power that spreads clean electricity on a global scale."
According to the magazine, China is reshaping the energy prospects of the world, its political geography, and its ability to mitigate the catastrophic effects of climate change.
Meeting Demand
China can produce about one terawatt of renewable energy capacity in a single year, which is enough to provide energy equivalent to what more than 300 large nuclear power plants produce.
The dynamics that led to the creation of all this generating capacity have not yet been exhausted, as China's huge demand—generating a third of the world's electricity—is being met through more efficient production that makes the final product cheaper and cheaper. This, in turn, allows it to meet even more demand.
Meanwhile, China has surpassed, or is on the way to surpassing, most of the commitments it made under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change since signing the Paris Agreement 10 years ago, according to The Economist.