كشفت مجلة «إيكونوميست» أن حجم الطاقة المتجددة في الصين يكاد يكون هائلا لدرجة يصعب على العقل البشري استيعابها، في إشارة إلى أن هذه الطفرة التي تشهدها الصين في هذا المجال من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى تغيير شامل في الأسواق العالمية.


وبحسب التقرير الذي نشرته مجلة إيكونوميست البريطانية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business»، فبحلول نهاية العام الماضي، كانت الصين قد ركّبت 887 غيغاواط من الطاقة الشمسية، أي نحو ضعف إجمالي قدرة أوروبا وأمريكا مجتمعتين.


تصنيع هائل


وأشار التقرير إلى أن اجتماع القدرة التصنيعية الهائلة للصين وشهيتها النهمة للكهرباء الوفيرة والرخيصة والمنتجة محلياً يستحق أن يُنظر إليه في ضوء مماثل يغير العالم. وأضاف: «لقد جعلت هذه العوامل الصين نوعا جديدا من القوى العظمى: قوة تنشر الكهرباء النظيفة على نطاق عالمي».


وبحسب المجلة، فإن الصين تعيد تشكيل آفاق الطاقة في العالم، وجغرافيتها السياسية، وقدرتها على الحد من الآثار الكارثية لتغير المناخ.


تلبية الطلب


ويمكن للصين إنتاج نحو تيراواط من قدرة الطاقة المتجددة في عام واحد، وهذا يكفي لتوفير طاقة تعادل ما تنتجه أكثر من 300 محطة طاقة نووية كبيرة.


والديناميكية التي أدت إلى إنشاء كل هذه القدرة التوليدية لم تنضب بعد، إذ تتم تلبية الطلب الهائل للصين -تولد ثلث كهرباء العالم- من خلال إنتاج أكثر كفاءة مما يجعل المنتج النهائي أرخص فأرخص. وهذا بدوره يسمح لها بتلبية المزيد من الطلب.


في هذه الأثناء فقد تجاوزت الصين، أو هي في طريقها لتجاوز، معظم التعهدات التي قطعتها بموجب اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة الإطارية بشأن تغير المناخ منذ توقيع اتفاق باريس قبل 10 سنوات، بحسب مجلة «إيكونوميست».