The magazine "The Economist" revealed that the scale of renewable energy in China is almost so vast that it is difficult for the human mind to comprehend, indicating that this boom China is experiencing in this field could lead to a comprehensive change in global markets.



According to the report published by the British magazine The Economist, which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business," by the end of last year, China had installed 887 gigawatts of solar energy, nearly double the total capacity of Europe and America combined.



Massive Manufacturing



The report noted that the combination of China's massive manufacturing capacity and its insatiable appetite for abundant, cheap, locally produced electricity deserves to be viewed in a light that changes the world. It added: "These factors have made China a new kind of superpower: a power that spreads clean electricity on a global scale."



According to the magazine, China is reshaping the energy prospects of the world, its political geography, and its ability to mitigate the catastrophic effects of climate change.



Meeting Demand



China can produce about one terawatt of renewable energy capacity in a single year, which is enough to provide energy equivalent to what more than 300 large nuclear power plants produce.



The dynamics that led to the creation of all this generating capacity have not yet been exhausted, as China's huge demand—generating a third of the world's electricity—is being met through more efficient production that makes the final product cheaper and cheaper. This, in turn, allows it to meet even more demand.



Meanwhile, China has surpassed, or is on the way to surpassing, most of the commitments it made under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change since signing the Paris Agreement 10 years ago, according to The Economist.