أعلنت وزارة المالية الإماراتية التزام دولة الإمارات بتطبيق التعديلات المستحدثة على معيار الإبلاغ المشترك (CRS 2.0)، التي أصدرتها منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية (OECD) ضمن النظام العالمي لتبادل المعلومات تلقائياً للأغراض الضريبية.
ومن المقرر أن يبدأ تطبيق المعيار المحدث اعتباراً من عام 2027، على أن تبدأ أول عملية تبادل للمعلومات اعتباراً من عام 2028.
مؤشر التنافسية
وذكرت الوزارة، في بيان لها اليوم، أن هذه الخطوة تعكس تعزيز موقع دولة الإمارات المتقدم في مختلف مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية، وتؤكد على تميز المنظومة المالية في دولة الإمارات بالشفافية واعتمادها لأعلى معايير الحوكمة، الأمر الذي يشكل عامل جذب رئيسياً للاستثمارات الخارجية إلى دولة الإمارات، كما تجسّد النهج العملي الذي تتبعه دولة الإمارات في مواءمة موعد تطبيق هذا المعيار «CRS 2.0» بالتزامن مع الوفاء بمتطلبات الإبلاغ عن المعلومات الضريبية بموجب إطار الإبلاغ عن الأصول المشفرة.
شفافية ضريبية
ويعمل المعيار المحدّث «CRS 2.0» على تطوير الإطار القائم بموجب المرسوم الاتحادي رقم «48» لسنة 2018 وقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم «93» لسنة 2021، حيث يوسّع نطاقه ليشمل الأموال الإلكترونية والعملات الرقمية للبنوك المركزية وبعض الأنشطة المرتبطة بالأصول المشفّرة، كما يقدّم المعيار متطلبات إضافية للتدقيق والإبلاغ، لضمان ألا يؤثر نمو قطاع الأصول الرقمية والابتكار المالي على الشفافية الضريبية العالمية.
The UAE Ministry of Finance announced the commitment of the United Arab Emirates to implement the newly introduced amendments to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS 2.0), issued by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as part of the global system for the automatic exchange of information for tax purposes.
The updated standard is set to be implemented starting in 2027, with the first information exchange scheduled to begin in 2028.
Competitiveness Index
The ministry stated in a statement today that this step reflects the enhancement of the UAE's advanced position in various global competitiveness indicators, and confirms the distinction of the financial system in the UAE for its transparency and adherence to the highest governance standards, which serves as a major attraction for foreign investments to the UAE. It also embodies the practical approach taken by the UAE in aligning the implementation date of this standard "CRS 2.0" with the fulfillment of the requirements for reporting tax information under the framework for reporting on crypto assets.
Tax Transparency
The updated standard "CRS 2.0" works to develop the existing framework under Federal Decree No. "48" of 2018 and Cabinet Resolution No. "93" of 2021, as it expands its scope to include electronic money, central bank digital currencies, and some activities related to crypto assets. The standard also provides additional requirements for auditing and reporting to ensure that the growth of the digital asset sector and financial innovation does not impact global tax transparency.