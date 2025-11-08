أعلنت وزارة المالية الإماراتية التزام دولة الإمارات بتطبيق التعديلات المستحدثة على معيار الإبلاغ المشترك (CRS 2.0)، التي أصدرتها منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية (OECD) ضمن النظام العالمي لتبادل المعلومات تلقائياً للأغراض الضريبية.


ومن المقرر أن يبدأ تطبيق المعيار المحدث اعتباراً من عام 2027، على أن تبدأ أول عملية تبادل للمعلومات اعتباراً من عام 2028.


مؤشر التنافسية


وذكرت الوزارة، في بيان لها اليوم، أن هذه الخطوة تعكس تعزيز موقع دولة الإمارات المتقدم في مختلف مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية، وتؤكد على تميز المنظومة المالية في دولة الإمارات بالشفافية واعتمادها لأعلى معايير الحوكمة، الأمر الذي يشكل عامل جذب رئيسياً للاستثمارات الخارجية إلى دولة الإمارات، كما تجسّد النهج العملي الذي تتبعه دولة الإمارات في مواءمة موعد تطبيق هذا المعيار «CRS 2.0» بالتزامن مع الوفاء بمتطلبات الإبلاغ عن المعلومات الضريبية بموجب إطار الإبلاغ عن الأصول المشفرة.


شفافية ضريبية


ويعمل المعيار المحدّث «CRS 2.0» على تطوير الإطار القائم بموجب المرسوم الاتحادي رقم «48» لسنة 2018 وقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم «93» لسنة 2021، حيث يوسّع نطاقه ليشمل الأموال الإلكترونية والعملات الرقمية للبنوك المركزية وبعض الأنشطة المرتبطة بالأصول المشفّرة، كما يقدّم المعيار متطلبات إضافية للتدقيق والإبلاغ، لضمان ألا يؤثر نمو قطاع الأصول الرقمية والابتكار المالي على الشفافية الضريبية العالمية.