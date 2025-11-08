The UAE Ministry of Finance announced the commitment of the United Arab Emirates to implement the newly introduced amendments to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS 2.0), issued by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as part of the global system for the automatic exchange of information for tax purposes.



The updated standard is set to be implemented starting in 2027, with the first information exchange scheduled to begin in 2028.



Competitiveness Index



The ministry stated in a statement today that this step reflects the enhancement of the UAE's advanced position in various global competitiveness indicators, and confirms the distinction of the financial system in the UAE for its transparency and adherence to the highest governance standards, which serves as a major attraction for foreign investments to the UAE. It also embodies the practical approach taken by the UAE in aligning the implementation date of this standard "CRS 2.0" with the fulfillment of the requirements for reporting tax information under the framework for reporting on crypto assets.



Tax Transparency



The updated standard "CRS 2.0" works to develop the existing framework under Federal Decree No. "48" of 2018 and Cabinet Resolution No. "93" of 2021, as it expands its scope to include electronic money, central bank digital currencies, and some activities related to crypto assets. The standard also provides additional requirements for auditing and reporting to ensure that the growth of the digital asset sector and financial innovation does not impact global tax transparency.