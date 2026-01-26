أكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن نسبة تملك السعوديين للمساكن تجاوزت 66% في عام 2025، فيما تجاوز عدد المستفيدين من برنامج الدعم السكني مليون مستفيد حتى الآن. وأشار إلى أن برنامج الدعم السكني يستهدف في مرحلته الثالثة دعم أكثر من 367 ألف مستفيد، وصولاً إلى تحقيق نسبة تملك 70% للأسر السعودية بحلول عام 2030.

وأضاف الحقيل في كلمته ضمن منتدى مستقبل العقار، أن مدينة الرياض تبرز كفرصة كبرى لمشاريع التطوير العقاري، ومن المتوقع ضخ أكثر من 300 ألف وحدة سكنية في مدينة الرياض خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة.

وذكر أن مساحة الأراضي الجاهزة للتطوير العقاري في الرياض والتي تتوفر فيها البنية التحتية تتجاوز 100 مليون متر مربع.

وحول فتح السوق العقارية للتملك الأجنبي، أوضح الحقيل أن الحكومة كعادتها حريصة على عدم فتح السوق إلا عند نضجها وقدرتها على التعامل، واليوم وبقيادة ولي العهد أصبح هناك منظومة متكاملة تتعامل مع جميع الجهات.

وبيّـن أن دخول تملك الأجانب للعقارات حيز التنفيذ في إطار من الثقة والضوابط الواضحة بما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة للمطور السعودي والأجنبي والاقتصاد الوطني، مع الحفاظ على أولوية المواطن واستقرار المدن، في مسار بناء سوق منظم وشفاف.