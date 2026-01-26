أكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن نسبة تملك السعوديين للمساكن تجاوزت 66% في عام 2025، فيما تجاوز عدد المستفيدين من برنامج الدعم السكني مليون مستفيد حتى الآن. وأشار إلى أن برنامج الدعم السكني يستهدف في مرحلته الثالثة دعم أكثر من 367 ألف مستفيد، وصولاً إلى تحقيق نسبة تملك 70% للأسر السعودية بحلول عام 2030.
وأضاف الحقيل في كلمته ضمن منتدى مستقبل العقار، أن مدينة الرياض تبرز كفرصة كبرى لمشاريع التطوير العقاري، ومن المتوقع ضخ أكثر من 300 ألف وحدة سكنية في مدينة الرياض خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة.
وذكر أن مساحة الأراضي الجاهزة للتطوير العقاري في الرياض والتي تتوفر فيها البنية التحتية تتجاوز 100 مليون متر مربع.
وحول فتح السوق العقارية للتملك الأجنبي، أوضح الحقيل أن الحكومة كعادتها حريصة على عدم فتح السوق إلا عند نضجها وقدرتها على التعامل، واليوم وبقيادة ولي العهد أصبح هناك منظومة متكاملة تتعامل مع جميع الجهات.
وبيّـن أن دخول تملك الأجانب للعقارات حيز التنفيذ في إطار من الثقة والضوابط الواضحة بما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة للمطور السعودي والأجنبي والاقتصاد الوطني، مع الحفاظ على أولوية المواطن واستقرار المدن، في مسار بناء سوق منظم وشفاف.
Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Huqail confirmed that the home ownership rate among Saudis exceeded 66% in 2025, while the number of beneficiaries from the housing support program has surpassed one million so far. He pointed out that the housing support program aims, in its third phase, to support more than 367,000 beneficiaries, aiming to achieve a home ownership rate of 70% for Saudi families by 2030.
Al-Huqail added in his speech at the Future of Real Estate Forum that Riyadh stands out as a major opportunity for real estate development projects, with more than 300,000 housing units expected to be injected into the city over the next three years.
He mentioned that the area of land ready for real estate development in Riyadh, which has the necessary infrastructure, exceeds 100 million square meters.
Regarding opening the real estate market to foreign ownership, Al-Huqail clarified that the government is, as usual, keen on not opening the market until it matures and is capable of handling it. Today, under the leadership of the Crown Prince, there is a comprehensive system that deals with all entities.
He indicated that the entry of foreign ownership of properties is being implemented within a framework of trust and clear regulations, which opens new horizons for both Saudi and foreign developers and the national economy, while maintaining the priority of citizens and the stability of cities, in the path of building an organized and transparent market.