Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Huqail confirmed that the home ownership rate among Saudis exceeded 66% in 2025, while the number of beneficiaries from the housing support program has surpassed one million so far. He pointed out that the housing support program aims, in its third phase, to support more than 367,000 beneficiaries, aiming to achieve a home ownership rate of 70% for Saudi families by 2030.

Al-Huqail added in his speech at the Future of Real Estate Forum that Riyadh stands out as a major opportunity for real estate development projects, with more than 300,000 housing units expected to be injected into the city over the next three years.

He mentioned that the area of land ready for real estate development in Riyadh, which has the necessary infrastructure, exceeds 100 million square meters.

Regarding opening the real estate market to foreign ownership, Al-Huqail clarified that the government is, as usual, keen on not opening the market until it matures and is capable of handling it. Today, under the leadership of the Crown Prince, there is a comprehensive system that deals with all entities.

He indicated that the entry of foreign ownership of properties is being implemented within a framework of trust and clear regulations, which opens new horizons for both Saudi and foreign developers and the national economy, while maintaining the priority of citizens and the stability of cities, in the path of building an organized and transparent market.