Natural gas prices in the United States jumped above $6 per million British thermal units, reaching their highest level since 2022, as a severe cold wave swept across large areas of the country; leading to a strong increase in heating demand and supply disruptions.



Futures contracts for February rose by as much as 20% during early trading, reaching $6.28, following weekly gains of about 70%, marking the largest weekly price increase since data recording began in 1990.



Winter Storm



Estimates indicate that the winter storm caused a disruption of about 10% of U.S. natural gas production.



Gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminals also fell to their lowest levels in a year.



Furthermore, power plant outages in the eastern United States have increased recently, as limited natural gas supplies and the severe cold wave have reduced electricity generation from the region's power grids.



Power Outages



PJM Interconnection, the largest regional electricity grid in the United States serving 67 million in the East and Mid-Atlantic, reported outages in electricity generation of about 21 gigawatts, indicating that most of this capacity was disrupted.



These outages represent about 16% of PJM's total electricity demand yesterday afternoon, which reached 127.4 gigawatts.