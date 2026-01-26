قفزت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في الولايات المتحدة إلى ما فوق 6 دولارات لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية، مسجلة أعلى مستوى لها منذ عام 2022، مع اجتياح موجة صقيع شديدة مساحات واسعة من البلاد؛ ما أدى إلى ارتفاع قوي في الطلب على التدفئة واضطرابات في الإمدادات.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لشهر فبراير بنسبة وصلت إلى 20% خلال التعاملات المبكرة، لتسجل 6.28 دولار، وذلك بعد مكاسب أسبوعية بلغت نحو 70%، في أكبر صعود أسبوعي للأسعار منذ بدء تسجيل البيانات عام 1990.


عاصفة شتوية


وتشير التقديرات إلى أن العاصفة الشتوية أدت إلى تعطل نحو 10% من إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي الأمريكي.


كما تراجعت تدفقات الغاز إلى محطات تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المسال الأمريكية إلى أدنى مستوياتها في عام.


وتزايدت أعطال محطات توليد الطاقة في شرق الولايات المتحدة أخيراً، بعدما أدّت ‍محدودية إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي وموجة البرد القارس إلى خفض إنتاج الكهرباء من شبكات التوليد ‍في المنطقة.


انقطاعات كهرباء


وأبلغت بي.جيه.إم إنتركونكشن، وهي أكبر شبكة كهرباء إقليمية في الولايات المتحدة وتخدم 67 مليوناً في الشرق ومنطقة وسط الأطلسي، عن انقطاعات في توليد الكهرباء بنحو 21 غيغاوات، مشيرة إلى تعطيل معظم هذه القدرات.


وتمثل هذه الانقطاعات نحو 16% من إجمالي الطلب على الكهرباء لدى بي.جيه.إم بعد ظهر أمس، الذي بلغ 127.4 غيغاوات.