Oil prices rose in their last session, amid hopes that Hungary could use Russian oil with the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House, but prices recorded a loss for the second consecutive week.



Brent crude futures rose by 25 cents, or 0.39%, to $63.63 a barrel at settlement. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 32 cents, or 0.54%, to $59.75 a barrel.



Both crude types recorded a loss of about 2% this week, as major global producers increased production.



Oil expert John Kilduff said, “We are watching Trump’s meeting with Orbán to see if it will result in an agreement that eases the sanctions imposed on Lukoil and Rosneft.”



Increase in Inventories



Hungary has relied on Russian energy since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, which has drawn criticism from some of its allies in the European Union and NATO.



Tony Sycamore, an analyst at one of the firms, stated that the unexpected increase in U.S. inventories by 5.2 million barrels fueled concerns about oversupply during this week.



The Energy Information Administration recently reported that U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected due to increased imports and decreased refining activity, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell.