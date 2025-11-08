ارتفعت أسعار النفط في آخر جلسة لها، وسط آمال بأن تتمكن المجر من استخدام النفط الروسي مع لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب برئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان في البيت الأبيض، إلا أن الأسعار سجلت خسارة للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 25 سنتاً، أو 0.39%، إلى 63.63 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية. وبلغ سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 59.75 دولار للبرميل مرتفعاً 32 سنتاً، أو 0.54%.


وسجل الخامان خسارة بنحو 2% هذا الأسبوع، مع زيادة منتجين عالميين رئيسيين الإنتاج.


وقال الخبير النفطي جون كيلدوف: «نتابع اجتماع ترمب مع أوربان لمعرفة ما إذا كان سيسفر عن اتفاق يخفف العقوبات المفروضة على شركتي لوك أويل وروسنفت».


زيادة المخزونات


وتعتمد المجر على الطاقة الروسية منذ بداية الصراع في أوكرانيا عام 2022، ما أثار انتقادات من بعض حلفائها في الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي.


وقال توني سيكامور، المحلل لدى إحدى الشركات، إن الزيادة المفاجئة في المخزونات الأمريكية بمقدار 5.2 مليون برميل أججت خلال الأسبوع الحالي المخاوف من فائض المعروض.


وذكرت إدارة معلومات الطاقة أخيراً، أن مخزونات النفط الخام الأمريكية ارتفعت بأكثر من المتوقع بسبب ارتفاع الواردات وانخفاض نشاط التكرير، في حين تراجعت مخزونات البنزين ونواتج التقطير.