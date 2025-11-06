The total number of jobs lost in the United States reached 153,074 in October, the highest monthly figure in over 20 years, according to Challenger.



The number of employees in private sector companies in the United States recorded a noticeable increase in October; however, this improvement is unlikely to indicate a fundamental change in the labor market, as some sectors, such as business services, continued to cut jobs for the third consecutive month.



The employment report released by ADP yesterday (Wednesday) showed that the number of employed in the private sector increased by 42,000 jobs during October, following a revised increase of 29,000 jobs in September.



The government shutdown, which has entered its second month, delayed the release of the September employment report that was scheduled to be published on October 3, while the October report was supposed to be released next "Friday."



ADP also reported that wage growth remained steady in October compared to the previous month, with a rate of 4.5% for those who remained in their jobs and 6.7% for those who changed jobs, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).



Matthew Martin, the chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said: "ADP's data relies on private sector companies that use its services for payroll management, making it less representative of the national economy; therefore, this data should be viewed as complementary, not a substitute, for the Bureau of Labor Statistics survey."