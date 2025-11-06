بلغ إجمالي عدد الوظائف المسرحة في الولايات المتحدة 153.074 وظيفة في شهر أكتوبر، وهو أعلى رقم شهري منذ أكثر من 20 عامًا، بحسب Challenger.


وسجل عدد العاملين في شركات القطاع الخاص بالولايات المتحدة ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في شهر أكتوبر، غير أن هذا التحسن لا يشير على الأرجح إلى تغير جوهري في سوق العمل، إذ واصلت بعض القطاعات، مثل خدمات الأعمال، خفض الوظائف للشهر الثالث على التوالي.


وأظهر تقرير التوظيف الصادر عن مؤسسة «إيه دي بي» أمس (الأربعاء)، أن عدد المشتغلين في القطاع الخاص ارتفع بواقع 42 ألف وظيفة خلال شهر أكتوبر، بعد تراجع معدل بالزيادة بلغ 29 ألف وظيفة في سبتمبر.


وأدى الإغلاق الحكومي، الذي دخل شهره الثاني، إلى تأخير صدور تقرير التوظيف لشهر سبتمبر الذي كان من المقرر نشره في الثالث من أكتوبر، فيما كان من المفترض أن يصدر تقرير أكتوبر يوم «الجمعة» القادم.


وأفادت شركة «إيه دي بي» أيضاً أن نمو الأجور ظل ثابتاً في أكتوبر مقارنة بالشهر السابق، وبلغت النسبة 4.5% لمن بقوا في وظائفهم، و6.7% لمن غيَّروها، بحسب وكالة فرانس برس (أ ف ب).


وقال كبير الاقتصاديين الأمريكيين في «أوكسفورد إيكونوميكس» ماثيو مارتن: «تعتمد بيانات مؤسسة إيه دي بي على شركات القطاع الخاص التي تستخدم خدماتها لإدارة الرواتب، ما يجعلها أقل تمثيلًا للاقتصاد الوطني، لذلك يجب النظر إلى هذه البيانات باعتبارها مكملة، لا بديلة، لمسح مكتب إحصاءات العمل».