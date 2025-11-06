سجل سعر الذهب اليوم في السعودية ارتفاعًا طفيفًا بعد صعود سعر الأونصة عالمياً فوق 3,990 دولارًا، فيما رجّح محلّلون أن يواصل الذهب تحرّكاته الصاعدة خلال الفترة القادمة.

وشهدت الأسواق المحلية ارتفاعات محدودة فاقت ثلاثة ريالات لغرام العيار الرئيسي مقارنة بإغلاق الجلسة السابقة، إذ تحرّكت كل الأعيار الرسمية في المملكة إلى مستويات أعلى.

وفي التفاصيل السعرية، بلغ سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 482.66 ريال للبيع و481.05 ريال للشراء، وسجل عيار 22 مستوى 442.05 ريال للبيع، فيما تحرّك سعر غرام عيار 21 إلى نحو 422.05 ريال للبيع و421.10 ريال للشراء. وسجل غرام عيار 18 نحو 361.95 ريال للبيع و360.01 ريال للشراء، وسجّل جنيه الذهب في السعودية نحو 3,377.25 ريال.

ويشير محلّلون في أسواق المعادن الثمينة إلى أن الأونصة قد تعاود اختبار مستوى 4,050 دولارًا في الجلسات القادمة، رغم أن حركة السعر المحلية تظل في نطاق محدود حالياً. ورأى المحلّلون أن الشروط الحالية تجعل الشراء عند هذه المستويات ملائمًا لدى البعض، مع التنبيه إلى أن الشراء الكامل من المدخرات ليس خيارًا مناسبًا للجميع.

وتواصل أسعار الذهب العالمية تأثيرها على السوق المحلية مع تقلبات التداول والبيانات الفنية التي ترصدها منصات التداول العالمية، ما يجعل حركة الأسعار رهينة بعوامل عرض وطلب عالمية ومحلية على حد سواء.