The price of gold today in Saudi Arabia saw a slight increase after the price of an ounce rose globally above $3,990, while analysts suggested that gold may continue its upward movements in the coming period.

The local markets experienced limited increases exceeding three riyals for the main karat compared to the closing of the previous session, as all official karats in the Kingdom moved to higher levels.

In terms of price details, the price of 24-karat gold reached about 482.66 riyals for sale and 481.05 riyals for purchase, while 22-karat gold recorded a level of 442.05 riyals for sale. The price of 21-karat gold moved to about 422.05 riyals for sale and 421.10 riyals for purchase. The price of 18-karat gold was around 361.95 riyals for sale and 360.01 riyals for purchase, and the gold pound in Saudi Arabia was about 3,377.25 riyals.

Analysts in the precious metals markets indicate that the ounce may retest the $4,050 level in the coming sessions, although the local price movement remains within a limited range currently. Analysts believe that the current conditions make buying at these levels suitable for some, while noting that using all savings for purchasing is not an appropriate option for everyone.

Global gold prices continue to influence the local market with trading fluctuations and technical data monitored by global trading platforms, making price movements dependent on both global and local supply and demand factors.