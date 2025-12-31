كشفت هيئة السوق المالية مسودة ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار في المملكة. وطبقا للمسودة يجوز للشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة تملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى على العقار في المملكة بما في ذلك مدينتا مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وفقاً للضوابط وعند تملك الشركات المدرجة العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى، وذلك لعقار داخل حدود مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، يجب أن تكون العقارات مخصصة لمقراتها أو مقرات فروعها، على أن يستغل العقار كاملاً لذلك الغرض.
ويستثنى بجواز تملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى للشركات المدرجة تملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى، وذلك لعقار داخل حدود مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وذلك في حال استيفاء شروط عدة منها أن لا يتملك – في جميع الأوقات – المستثمر الإستراتيجي الأجنبي في أسهم الشركة المدرجة أو أدوات الدين القابلة للتحويل الخاصة بالشركة، وأن لا تتجاوز – في جميع الأوقات – ملكية الأشخاص ذوي الصفة الطبيعية والاعتبارية الذين لا يتمتعون بالجنسية السعودية مجتمعين نسبة (49%) من أسهم الشركة المدرجة أو أدوات الدين القابلة للتحويل الخاصة بالشركة. ويجوز لمؤسسات السوق المالية قبول اشتراكات الأشخاص ذوي الصفة الطبيعية والاعتبارية الذين لا يتمتعون بالجنسية السعودية في الصناديق الاستثمارية التي تستثمر جزء أو كامل أصولها في عقار واقع داخل المملكة، بما في ذلك مدينتا مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. ويجب على الصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة الالتزام بنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار ولائحته التنفيذية عند تعاملها مع طلبات الاسترداد العيني أو عند إنهاء الصندوق أو تصفيته.
وأضافت المسودة أنه لا تخل هذه الضوابط بالتزام المستثمرين الأجانب والشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة ومؤسسات السوق المالية بالأنظمة واللوائح والتعليمات ذات الصلة، لا سيما نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار ولائحته التنفيذية، سواء عند ممارسة الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة لأنشطتها أو عند تصفيتها.
كما لا تخل هذه الضوابط بحقوق الملكية والحقوق العينية الأخرى التي اكتسبتها الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة قبل نفاذ هذه الضوابط.
The Capital Market Authority has revealed a draft of regulations regarding the ownership of real estate by listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities in the Kingdom. According to the draft, listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities may own real estate or acquire other real rights on real estate in the Kingdom, including the cities of Mecca and Medina, in accordance with the regulations. When listed companies own real estate or acquire other real rights, for real estate within the boundaries of the cities of Mecca and Medina, the properties must be designated for their headquarters or branch offices, provided that the entire property is utilized for that purpose.
It is permissible for listed companies to own real estate or acquire other real rights, provided that certain conditions are met, including that the foreign strategic investor does not own – at any time – shares of the listed company or convertible debt instruments of the company, and that the ownership of natural and legal persons who do not hold Saudi nationality collectively does not exceed – at all times – (49%) of the shares of the listed company or the company's convertible debt instruments. Financial market institutions may accept subscriptions from natural and legal persons who do not hold Saudi nationality in investment funds that invest part or all of their assets in real estate located within the Kingdom, including the cities of Mecca and Medina. Investment funds and special purpose entities must comply with the regulations governing non-Saudis' ownership of real estate and its executive regulations when dealing with requests for in-kind redemption or when terminating or liquidating the fund.
The draft added that these regulations do not affect the obligations of foreign investors, listed companies, investment funds, special purpose entities, and financial market institutions to comply with the relevant laws, regulations, and instructions, especially the regulations governing non-Saudis' ownership of real estate and its executive regulations, whether when listed companies and investment funds engage in their activities or when liquidating.
These regulations also do not affect the ownership rights and other real rights acquired by listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities prior to the enforcement of these regulations.