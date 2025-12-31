The Capital Market Authority has revealed a draft of regulations regarding the ownership of real estate by listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities in the Kingdom. According to the draft, listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities may own real estate or acquire other real rights on real estate in the Kingdom, including the cities of Mecca and Medina, in accordance with the regulations. When listed companies own real estate or acquire other real rights, for real estate within the boundaries of the cities of Mecca and Medina, the properties must be designated for their headquarters or branch offices, provided that the entire property is utilized for that purpose.



It is permissible for listed companies to own real estate or acquire other real rights, provided that certain conditions are met, including that the foreign strategic investor does not own – at any time – shares of the listed company or convertible debt instruments of the company, and that the ownership of natural and legal persons who do not hold Saudi nationality collectively does not exceed – at all times – (49%) of the shares of the listed company or the company's convertible debt instruments. Financial market institutions may accept subscriptions from natural and legal persons who do not hold Saudi nationality in investment funds that invest part or all of their assets in real estate located within the Kingdom, including the cities of Mecca and Medina. Investment funds and special purpose entities must comply with the regulations governing non-Saudis' ownership of real estate and its executive regulations when dealing with requests for in-kind redemption or when terminating or liquidating the fund.



The draft added that these regulations do not affect the obligations of foreign investors, listed companies, investment funds, special purpose entities, and financial market institutions to comply with the relevant laws, regulations, and instructions, especially the regulations governing non-Saudis' ownership of real estate and its executive regulations, whether when listed companies and investment funds engage in their activities or when liquidating.



These regulations also do not affect the ownership rights and other real rights acquired by listed companies, investment funds, and special purpose entities prior to the enforcement of these regulations.