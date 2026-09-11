The passion of the audience is often not just an expression of love and appreciation; it can become a nightmare that haunts artists on stage and during private shows, crossing the red lines of privacy to turn into public altercations, security pursuits, and disputes settled in the corridors of justice.

The latest of these confusing scenes was represented by a fan's pursuit of the Egyptian artist Ahmed Hatem during the private screening of his film "Red Flag," where video clips showed her exaggerated attempts to get close to him and take a souvenir photo, prompting him to handle the situation cautiously by giving her the photo while asking her to stay away from him. This incident reopened the file of shocking crises between stars and their audiences.

At the forefront of the hottest incidents is the "slap" by artist Amr Diab to the young man Saad Osama in June 2024, as Egyptian courts are considering a new lawsuit demanding the "Horizon" to pay a material and moral compensation of one million US dollars, following the upholding of a previous ruling that fined him 200 Egyptian pounds. This incident was not unique, as the North Coast witnessed a slap exchange between artist Mohamed Ramadan and one of his fans while attempting to photograph him, before the altercation ended without legal ramifications.

However, the dangers did not stop at the limits of slaps or momentary outbursts; they reached direct death threats, as former Miss Egypt artist Irina Yousry experienced real moments of terror after a fan pursued her, even breaking into her home carrying a wedding ring and threatening to end the life of anyone who approached her, which necessitated urgent security intervention to arrest him and refer him for investigation on charges of intimidation and "bullying."

In contrast to the terrifying pursuits, other stars faced accusations of arrogance, such as artist Ahmed Abdelaziz, who was subjected to a fierce attack for refusing to shake hands with a fan at the opera house, before clarifying that he thought the young man was clearing the way for him amidst the crowd. On another note, the "unexpected kisses" from fans on stage sparked social crises, as happened with artist Ragheb Alama on the North Coast when the Musicians Syndicate intervened to emphasize the need to adhere to traditions, which also recurred with the Syrian artist Al-Shami after a fan stormed his stage in Beirut, leaving the contact line between fame and privacy an open field for debate.