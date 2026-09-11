شغف الجمهور في كثير من الأحيان ليس مجرد تعبير عن الحب والتقدير فقد يصبح كابوساً يلاحق صنّاع الفن على المسارح وفي العروض الخاصة، متجاوزاً خطوط الخصوصية الحمراء ليتحول إلى مشادات علنية وملاحقات أمنية وسجالات تُحسم في أروقة القضاء.

أحدث هذه المشاهد المربكة تمثلت في ملاحقة معجبة للفنان المصري أحمد حاتم أثناء العرض الخاص لفيلمه «ريد فلاج»، حيث أظهرت مقاطع الفيديو محاولاتها المبالغ فيها للتقرب منه والتقاط صورة تذكارية، ما دفعه للتعامل بحذر واحتواء الموقف عبر منحها الصورة مع مطالبتها بالابتعاد عنه، ليعيد هذا الموقف فتح ملف الأزمات الصادمة بين النجوم وجمهورهم.

وتقف «صفعة» الفنان عمرو دياب للشاب سعد أسامة في يونيو 2024 على رأس الوقائع الأكثر سخونة، إذ تنظر المحاكم المصرية دعوى قضائية جديدة تطالب الهضبة بتعويض مادي وأدبي يبلغ مليون دولار أمريكي، وذلك عقب تأييد حكم سابق بتغريمه 200 جنيه. ولم تكن هذه الواقعة فريدة من نوعها، إذ شهد الساحل الشمالي تبادلاً للصفعات بين الفنان محمد رمضان وأحد معجبيه أثناء محاولة تصويره، قبل أن تنتهي المشاجرة دون مسارات قانونية.

لكن المخاطر لم تتوقف عند حدود الصفعات أو الانفعال اللحظي، بل وصلت إلى التهديد المباشر بالقتل، حيث عاشت ملكة جمال مصر السابقة الفنانة إيرينا يسري، لحظات رعب حقيقية إثر ملاحقة معجب لها وصلت إلى اقتحام منزلها حاملاً خاتم زواج ومهدداً بإنهاء حياة من يقترب منها، مما استدعى تدخلاً أمنياً عاجلاً للقبض عليه وتحويله للتحقيق بتهم الترويع و«البلطجة».

وفي مقابل الملاحقات المرعبة، واجه نجوم آخرون اتهامات بالتعالي، كالفنان أحمد عبدالعزيز الذي تعرض لهجوم ضارٍ لرفضه مصافحة معجب في دار الأوبرا، قبل أن يوضح أنه ظن الشاب يفسح له الطريق وسط الزحام. وعلى جانب آخر، فجرت «قبلات» المعجبات المباغتة على المسارح أزمات اجتماعية، كما حدث مع الفنان راغب علامة في الساحل الشمالي حينما تدخلت نقابة المهن الموسيقية لتشدد على ضرورة الالتزام بالتقاليد، وهو ما تكرر أيضاً مع الفنان السوري الشامي إثر اقتحام معجبة لمسرحه في بيروت، ليظل خط التماس بين الشهرة والخصوصية ساحة مفتوحة للجدل.