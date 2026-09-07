كشف مدير مستشفى العلمين في مصر الدكتور إبراهيم حرب، تفاصيل الحالة الصحية للمطرب بهاء سلطان، عقب تعرضه لحادثة سير مروع بسيارته على طريق وادي النطرون، مؤكداً أن «غفوة مفاجئة» تسببت في الحادثة.
وأضاف حرب في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أن سلطان تعرض لحالة من الإجهاد الشديد وقلة النوم قبل الحادثة، بسبب كثرة الحفلات والعمل، ما أدى إلى غفوته بشكل مفاجئ أثناء القيادة واصطدامه بجدار.
ملاحظة طبية لمدة 24 ساعة
وأكد أن المستشفى أُبلغ بالحادثة في تمام العاشرة صباحاً، مشيراً إلى أن سيارة الإسعاف هرعت إلى مكان الحادث لنقل سلطان سريعاً إلى المستشفى، حيث بدأ الفريق الطبي في إجراء الفحوص اللازمة للاطمئنان على حالته.
وشدد الطبيب على أن نتائج فحوص المطرب جاءت جيدة، إلا أن أطباء المخ والأعصاب أوصوا باستمرار الملاحظة الطبية، تحسباً لاحتمالية تعرضه لارتجاج في المخ عقب الحادثة القوية، مؤكداً أن تهشم السيارة بشكل كبير دفع الأطباء للخوف من أي تبعات قوية للحادثة.
وأوضح أن حالته الصحية مستقرة، مشيراً إلى أنه خضع للملاحظة الطبية لمدة 24 ساعة بالمستشفى قبل المغادرة حيث خضع لبعض الإجراءات الطبية البسيطة.
من جانبه، قال نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل، إنه علم بحادثة بهاء سلطان بعد نصف ساعة فقط من وقوعه، مشيراً إلى تواصله مع الفنان والاطمئنان عليه عقب الحادثة حيث كان في أتم صحة.
تهشم السيارة
وتعرض المغني المصري، (السبت)، لحادث بسيارته عند الكيلو 8 بطريق العلمين – وادي النطرون، ما أسفر عن إصابته بكدمات وسحجات متفرقة بالجسم، وتم نقله إلى مستشفى العلمين النموذجي لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
فيما أظهرت صور متداولة لسيارة سلطان تعرضها للتهشم بشكل كامل جراء الحادث، ما أثار رعب جمهوره ومحبيه.
The Director of Al-Alamein Hospital in Egypt, Dr. Ibrahim Harb, revealed details about the health condition of the singer Bahaa Sultan, following a horrific car accident on the Wadi Natron road, confirming that a "sudden drowsiness" caused the accident.
Harb added in television statements that Sultan experienced severe fatigue and lack of sleep before the accident, due to numerous concerts and work commitments, which led to his sudden drowsiness while driving and crashing into a wall.
24-Hour Medical Observation
He confirmed that the hospital was notified of the accident at exactly ten in the morning, indicating that an ambulance rushed to the scene to quickly transport Sultan to the hospital, where the medical team began conducting necessary examinations to ensure his condition.
The doctor emphasized that the results of the singer's examinations were good; however, neurologists recommended continued medical observation, in case he suffered a concussion after the severe accident, stressing that the significant damage to the car made the doctors concerned about any serious repercussions from the incident.
He clarified that his health condition is stable, noting that he underwent medical observation for 24 hours in the hospital before being discharged, during which he underwent some minor medical procedures.
For his part, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, stated that he learned about Bahaa Sultan's accident just half an hour after it occurred, mentioning that he contacted the artist to check on him after the accident, where he was in perfect health.
Car Damage
The Egyptian singer was involved in an accident on Saturday at kilometer 8 on the Al-Alamein – Wadi Natron road, resulting in bruises and scratches all over his body, and he was transported to Al-Alamein Model Hospital to receive the necessary medical care.
Meanwhile, circulated images of Sultan's car showed it was completely wrecked due to the accident, which alarmed his fans and loved ones.