The Director of Al-Alamein Hospital in Egypt, Dr. Ibrahim Harb, revealed details about the health condition of the singer Bahaa Sultan, following a horrific car accident on the Wadi Natron road, confirming that a "sudden drowsiness" caused the accident.

Harb added in television statements that Sultan experienced severe fatigue and lack of sleep before the accident, due to numerous concerts and work commitments, which led to his sudden drowsiness while driving and crashing into a wall.

24-Hour Medical Observation

He confirmed that the hospital was notified of the accident at exactly ten in the morning, indicating that an ambulance rushed to the scene to quickly transport Sultan to the hospital, where the medical team began conducting necessary examinations to ensure his condition.

The doctor emphasized that the results of the singer's examinations were good; however, neurologists recommended continued medical observation, in case he suffered a concussion after the severe accident, stressing that the significant damage to the car made the doctors concerned about any serious repercussions from the incident.

He clarified that his health condition is stable, noting that he underwent medical observation for 24 hours in the hospital before being discharged, during which he underwent some minor medical procedures.

For his part, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, stated that he learned about Bahaa Sultan's accident just half an hour after it occurred, mentioning that he contacted the artist to check on him after the accident, where he was in perfect health.

Car Damage

The Egyptian singer was involved in an accident on Saturday at kilometer 8 on the Al-Alamein – Wadi Natron road, resulting in bruises and scratches all over his body, and he was transported to Al-Alamein Model Hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, circulated images of Sultan's car showed it was completely wrecked due to the accident, which alarmed his fans and loved ones.