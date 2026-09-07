كشف مدير مستشفى العلمين في مصر الدكتور إبراهيم حرب، تفاصيل الحالة الصحية للمطرب بهاء سلطان، عقب تعرضه لحادثة سير مروع بسيارته على طريق وادي النطرون، مؤكداً أن «غفوة مفاجئة» تسببت في الحادثة.

وأضاف حرب في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أن سلطان تعرض لحالة من الإجهاد الشديد وقلة النوم قبل الحادثة، بسبب كثرة الحفلات والعمل، ما أدى إلى غفوته بشكل مفاجئ أثناء القيادة واصطدامه بجدار.

ملاحظة طبية لمدة 24 ساعة

وأكد أن المستشفى أُبلغ بالحادثة في تمام العاشرة صباحاً، مشيراً إلى أن سيارة الإسعاف هرعت إلى مكان الحادث لنقل سلطان سريعاً إلى المستشفى، حيث بدأ الفريق الطبي في إجراء الفحوص اللازمة للاطمئنان على حالته.

وشدد الطبيب على أن نتائج فحوص المطرب جاءت جيدة، إلا أن أطباء المخ والأعصاب أوصوا باستمرار الملاحظة الطبية، تحسباً لاحتمالية تعرضه لارتجاج في المخ عقب الحادثة القوية، مؤكداً أن تهشم السيارة بشكل كبير دفع الأطباء للخوف من أي تبعات قوية للحادثة.

وأوضح أن حالته الصحية مستقرة، مشيراً إلى أنه خضع للملاحظة الطبية لمدة 24 ساعة بالمستشفى قبل المغادرة حيث خضع لبعض الإجراءات الطبية البسيطة.

من جانبه، قال نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل، إنه علم بحادثة بهاء سلطان بعد نصف ساعة فقط من وقوعه، مشيراً إلى تواصله مع الفنان والاطمئنان عليه عقب الحادثة حيث كان في أتم صحة.

تهشم السيارة

وتعرض المغني المصري، (السبت)، لحادث بسيارته عند الكيلو 8 بطريق العلمين – وادي النطرون، ما أسفر عن إصابته بكدمات وسحجات متفرقة بالجسم، وتم نقله إلى مستشفى العلمين النموذجي لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

فيما أظهرت صور متداولة لسيارة سلطان تعرضها للتهشم بشكل كامل جراء الحادث، ما أثار رعب جمهوره ومحبيه.