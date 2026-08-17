أعلنت الفنانة المصرية هنادي مهنا أن مشاركتها في مسرحية «خيال مريض» تمثل تجربة مختلفة تماماً بالنسبة إليها، باعتبارها أول ظهور لها على خشبة المسرح. وأوضحت هنادي خلال حديثها مع موقع «العربية.نت» أن فكرة مشاركتها في المسرحية كانت تحمل قدراً كبيراً من التحدي بالنسبة لها.

مواجهة الجمهور.

وأشارت إلى أن أكثر ما كان يشغلها قبل بداية التجربة هو مواجهة الجمهور بشكل مباشر، خصوصاً أن المسرح لا يمنح الفنان المساحة نفسها الموجودة في السينما والتلفزيون، إذ يمكن إعادة المشهد أو الاستعانة بالمونتاج، بينما يعتمد العرض المسرحي على لحظة حية تجمع الفنان والمتفرج. ونوهت إلى أن خوفها من المسرح لم يستمر طويلاً، إذ ساعدتها فترة البروفات على اكتساب الثقة والتعود على طبيعة العمل. وأشارت إلى أنها أصبحت أكثر اطمئناناً مع الوقت، وتحولت الرهبة الأولى إلى حماس لخوض التجربة واكتشاف عالم جديد بالنسبة إليها.

مساحة جديدة

وتحدثت هنادي عن الشخصية التي تقدمها في المسرحية، موضحة أنها تجسد شخصية الدكتورة رهف وهي شخصية مختلفة عما قدمته من قبل، الأمر الذي جعلها ترى في الدور فرصة لاختبار نفسها في مساحة جديدة. وذكرت أن اختلاف الشخصية كان أحد العوامل التي شجعتها على قبول العمل، مؤكدة أن الفنان يحتاج باستمرار إلى البحث عن أدوار لا تشبه تجاربه السابقة حتى يظل قادراً على التطور واكتشاف إمكاناته. وعن تعاونها مع الفنان هشام ماجد، أعربت هنادي عن سعادتها بهذه التجربة، مؤكدة أن العمل معه كان من الأمور التي ساعدتها على الشعور بالراحة خلال تجربتها المسرحية الأولى.

خلف الكواليس

وأفادت أن هشام ماجد يحرص على أن تكون أجواء العمل مريحة بالنسبة إلى جميع أفراد الفريق، كما يهتم بأن يظهر كل فنان في أفضل صورة ممكنة، وهو ما جعلها تشعر بوجود حالة من الدعم والتعاون خلف الكواليس. وأوضحت أن العمل المسرحي يحتاج إلى روح جماعية قوية، لأن نجاح العرض لا يعتمد على ممثل واحد، وإنما على انسجام جميع عناصره، بداية من الممثلين، وحتى فريق الإخراج والديكور والإضاءة وكل التفاصيل التي تظهر في النهاية أمام الجمهور.