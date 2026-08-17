The Egyptian artist Hanadi Mohanna announced that her participation in the play "Mareed Khayal" represents a completely different experience for her, as it is her first appearance on stage. Hanadi explained during her conversation with "Al Arabiya.net" that the idea of participating in the play carried a significant amount of challenge for her.

Facing the Audience.

She pointed out that what occupied her the most before the start of the experience was facing the audience directly, especially since the theater does not provide the same space for the artist as cinema and television do, where scenes can be re-shot or edited, while a theatrical performance relies on a live moment that brings together the artist and the audience. She noted that her fear of the stage did not last long, as the rehearsal period helped her gain confidence and get used to the nature of the work. She mentioned that she became more reassured over time, and the initial fear transformed into enthusiasm to embark on the experience and discover a new world for her.

A New Space

Hanadi talked about the character she portrays in the play, explaining that she embodies the character of Dr. Rahaf, which is different from what she has presented before, making her see the role as an opportunity to test herself in a new space. She mentioned that the difference in the character was one of the factors that encouraged her to accept the role, emphasizing that an artist constantly needs to seek roles that do not resemble their previous experiences in order to continue evolving and discovering their potential. Regarding her collaboration with the artist Hisham Magid, Hanadi expressed her happiness with this experience, confirming that working with him was one of the things that helped her feel comfortable during her first theatrical experience.

Behind the Scenes

She stated that Hisham Magid is keen to ensure that the work environment is comfortable for all team members, and he cares that each artist appears in the best possible light, which made her feel a sense of support and collaboration behind the scenes. She clarified that theatrical work requires a strong collective spirit, as the success of the performance does not depend on a single actor, but rather on the harmony of all its elements, starting from the actors, to the directing team, set design, lighting, and all the details that ultimately appear before the audience.