تقدم وكيل لجنة الثقافة والسياحة والآثار والإعلام بمجلس الشيوخ المصري النائب ياسر جلال بمذكرة إلى وزير الدولة للإعلام ورئيس المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام، للحد من حملات التشهير والسب والقذف، التي تستهدف الشخصيات العامة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.


وبيّن ياسر جلال، في مداخلة هاتفية مع برنامج "تحت الشمس" على شاشة "الشمس"، أن تحركه لا يرمي إلى تقييد حرية الرأي والتعبير، بل يرفض تحول النقد إلى إساءة تمس السمعة.


الإساءة للرموز


ونوّه الفنان المصري إلى أن التجاوزات تطال رموزاً من مجالات مختلفة كالإعلام والرياضة والفن، إضافة إلى شيخ الأزهر وبابا الكنيسة.


ولفت إلى انتشار مقاطع مصورة على منصة "يوتيوب" تصف الفنانين بعبارات مسيئة وتكفّر الفن.


وأشار إلى أن بعض التجاوزات طالت شرف الفنانين، مما استدعى التدخل.


وشدد على أن المذكرة لا تطلب قانوناً جديداً بل تطرح آليات لتفعيل القوانين الحالية، مقترحاً إنشاء مرصد تابع للمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام لرصد الإساءات واتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضدها كإغلاق المواقع المخالفة.


النقد دون تجاوزات


وأوضح أن المقترح يحمي كل الشخصيات العامة، مستشهداً بحملات التشويه التي طالت الطبيب مجدي يعقوب والكاتب الراحل محمد حسنين هيكل، ومؤكداً أن الاختلاف في الرأي مقبول.


واستدل برأي الكاتب مفيد فوزي التاريخي في صوت أم كلثوم، وعدم إعجابه بصوت كوكب الشرق، موضحاً أن التعبير عن هذا الرأي لم يكن سبباً في معاقبته، لأنه يندرج ضمن مساحة الاختلاف والنقد لكن الإساءة الشخصية مرفوضة تماماً.