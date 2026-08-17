تقدم وكيل لجنة الثقافة والسياحة والآثار والإعلام بمجلس الشيوخ المصري النائب ياسر جلال بمذكرة إلى وزير الدولة للإعلام ورئيس المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام، للحد من حملات التشهير والسب والقذف، التي تستهدف الشخصيات العامة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وبيّن ياسر جلال، في مداخلة هاتفية مع برنامج "تحت الشمس" على شاشة "الشمس"، أن تحركه لا يرمي إلى تقييد حرية الرأي والتعبير، بل يرفض تحول النقد إلى إساءة تمس السمعة.
الإساءة للرموز
ونوّه الفنان المصري إلى أن التجاوزات تطال رموزاً من مجالات مختلفة كالإعلام والرياضة والفن، إضافة إلى شيخ الأزهر وبابا الكنيسة.
ولفت إلى انتشار مقاطع مصورة على منصة "يوتيوب" تصف الفنانين بعبارات مسيئة وتكفّر الفن.
وأشار إلى أن بعض التجاوزات طالت شرف الفنانين، مما استدعى التدخل.
وشدد على أن المذكرة لا تطلب قانوناً جديداً بل تطرح آليات لتفعيل القوانين الحالية، مقترحاً إنشاء مرصد تابع للمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام لرصد الإساءات واتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضدها كإغلاق المواقع المخالفة.
النقد دون تجاوزات
وأوضح أن المقترح يحمي كل الشخصيات العامة، مستشهداً بحملات التشويه التي طالت الطبيب مجدي يعقوب والكاتب الراحل محمد حسنين هيكل، ومؤكداً أن الاختلاف في الرأي مقبول.
واستدل برأي الكاتب مفيد فوزي التاريخي في صوت أم كلثوم، وعدم إعجابه بصوت كوكب الشرق، موضحاً أن التعبير عن هذا الرأي لم يكن سبباً في معاقبته، لأنه يندرج ضمن مساحة الاختلاف والنقد لكن الإساءة الشخصية مرفوضة تماماً.
The representative of the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Media Committee in the Egyptian Senate, Deputy Yasser Jalal, submitted a memorandum to the Minister of State for Media and the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, aimed at curbing defamation and slander campaigns targeting public figures through social media platforms.
Yasser Jalal explained, in a phone call with the program "Under the Sun" on "Shams" channel, that his initiative does not aim to restrict freedom of opinion and expression, but rather rejects the transformation of criticism into insults that harm reputations.
Insulting Icons
The Egyptian artist pointed out that the violations affect icons from various fields such as media, sports, and art, in addition to the Sheikh of Al-Azhar and the Pope of the Church.
He noted the spread of video clips on the "YouTube" platform that describe artists with offensive phrases and denounce art.
He indicated that some violations have tarnished the honor of artists, necessitating intervention.
He emphasized that the memorandum does not request a new law but proposes mechanisms to activate existing laws, suggesting the establishment of a monitoring body under the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to track abuses and take legal action against them, such as shutting down violating websites.
Criticism Without Excesses
He clarified that the proposal protects all public figures, citing the smear campaigns that targeted Doctor Magdy Yacoub and the late writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal, affirming that differing opinions are acceptable.
He referenced the historical opinion of writer Mufeed Fawzy regarding the voice of Umm Kulthum, expressing his dislike for the voice of the Star of the East, explaining that expressing this opinion did not lead to punishment, as it falls within the realm of disagreement and criticism, but personal insults are completely unacceptable.