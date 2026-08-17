The representative of the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Media Committee in the Egyptian Senate, Deputy Yasser Jalal, submitted a memorandum to the Minister of State for Media and the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, aimed at curbing defamation and slander campaigns targeting public figures through social media platforms.



Yasser Jalal explained, in a phone call with the program "Under the Sun" on "Shams" channel, that his initiative does not aim to restrict freedom of opinion and expression, but rather rejects the transformation of criticism into insults that harm reputations.



Insulting Icons



The Egyptian artist pointed out that the violations affect icons from various fields such as media, sports, and art, in addition to the Sheikh of Al-Azhar and the Pope of the Church.



He noted the spread of video clips on the "YouTube" platform that describe artists with offensive phrases and denounce art.



He indicated that some violations have tarnished the honor of artists, necessitating intervention.



He emphasized that the memorandum does not request a new law but proposes mechanisms to activate existing laws, suggesting the establishment of a monitoring body under the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to track abuses and take legal action against them, such as shutting down violating websites.



Criticism Without Excesses



He clarified that the proposal protects all public figures, citing the smear campaigns that targeted Doctor Magdy Yacoub and the late writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal, affirming that differing opinions are acceptable.



He referenced the historical opinion of writer Mufeed Fawzy regarding the voice of Umm Kulthum, expressing his dislike for the voice of the Star of the East, explaining that expressing this opinion did not lead to punishment, as it falls within the realm of disagreement and criticism, but personal insults are completely unacceptable.