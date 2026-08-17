رحل عن عالمنا، اليوم، الفنان المصري عمرو محمد علي، عن عمر ناهز 51 عامًا، بعد سنوات من المعاناة مع مضاعفات مرض التصلب المتعدد «MS»، الذي أثر بصورة كبيرة على قدرته على الحركة وأبعده عن الساحة الفنية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وعانى الفنان الراحل، خلال الفترة الماضية، من تدهور حالته الصحية، إذ كشفت والدته، في وقت سابق، أنه لم يعد قادرًا على الوقوف أو الحركة بصورة مستقلة، رغم خضوعه للعلاج، مطالبة بتوفير رعاية طبية أفضل لنجلها.

وكانت والدة عمرو محمد علي قد ناشدت عددًا من الجهات والفنانين مساعدته على استكمال علاجه، كما وجهت رسالة إلى الفنان أحمد العوضي، طالبة منحه فرصة للعودة إلى التمثيل، حتى لو من خلال دور محدود أو مشهد صامت يتناسب مع ظروفه الصحية. وأكدت، في تصريحات صحفية، أنها لا تبحث عن مساعدة مالية، وإنما ترغب في أن يحصل نجلها على فرصة للعمل والعودة إلى المجال الذي بدأ فيه منذ طفولته.

بعد ساعات من استغاثة والدته.. رحيل نجم «أرابيسك»  عمرو محمد علي  

أحمد العوضي يستجيب للمناشدة

وكان الفنان أحمد العوضي، استجاب قبل ساعات لمناشدة والدة عمرو محمد علي، معلنًا استعداده لمساعدته ومنحه فرصة للمشاركة في أحد أعماله خلال الفترة المقبلة. وجاءت هذه الاستجابة بعد مطالبة والدة الفنان الراحل بأن يحصل نجلها على فرصة للعودة إلى التمثيل، مؤكدة أن العمل قد يساعده على استعادة نشاطه والتواصل مجددًا مع الوسط الفني، بعد سنوات طويلة من الغياب بسبب المرض.

مسيرة فنية بدأت في الطفولة

ولد عمرو محمد علي في القاهرة عام 1975، وبدأ مشواره الفني في مرحلة الطفولة خلال ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، وشارك في مجموعة من الأعمال التلفزيونية والسينمائية التي تركت حضورًا لدى الجمهور المصري والعربي. ومن أبرز أعماله مسلسل «أرابيسك» مع الفنان الراحل صلاح السعدني، حيث جسّد شخصية «شقشق»، التي تعد من أشهر الشخصيات التي قدمها خلال مسيرته. كما شارك في مسلسلات «الوسية» و«ريا وسكينة» و«حواء والتفاحة» و«حكايات مجنونة»، إلى جانب فيلم «مستر كاراتيه». وظهر كذلك في مسلسل «عيش أيامك» بطولة الفنان الراحل نور الشريف، الذي عُرض عام 2004، وقدم خلاله أحد أدواره ضمن أحداث العمل.

وكان مسلسل «حدائق الشيطان»، الذي عُرض عام 2006، من آخر أعماله المعروضة، قبل أن تتسبب ظروفه الصحية في ابتعاده تدريجيًا عن الساحة الفنية.

ومع تدهور حالته الصحية، ابتعد عمرو محمد علي عن المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية، بينما واصلت أسرته السعي للحصول على الرعاية الطبية المناسبة له.

ويُعد رحيله نهاية لمسيرة فنية بدأت مبكرًا، وشارك خلالها في أعمال درامية وسينمائية بارزة، قبل أن يفرض المرض عليه الغياب عن الشاشة لسنوات.