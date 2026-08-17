بعد ساعات من استغاثة والدته.. رحيل نجم «أرابيسك»  عمرو محمد علي  

Today, the Egyptian artist Amr Mohamed Ali passed away at the age of 51, after years of suffering from complications of multiple sclerosis (MS), which significantly affected his mobility and kept him away from the artistic scene in recent years.

The late artist suffered from a deterioration in his health condition during the past period, as his mother revealed earlier that he was no longer able to stand or move independently, despite undergoing treatment, and she called for better medical care for her son.

Amr Mohamed Ali's mother had appealed to several organizations and artists to help him continue his treatment, and she sent a message to the artist Ahmed El Awady, asking him to give her son a chance to return to acting, even if it was through a limited role or a silent scene that suits his health conditions. She confirmed in press statements that she was not seeking financial assistance, but rather wanted her son to have the opportunity to work and return to the field he started in since childhood.

Ahmed El Awady Responds to the Appeal

Artist Ahmed El Awady responded a few hours ago to the appeal of Amr Mohamed Ali's mother, announcing his readiness to help him and give him a chance to participate in one of his upcoming works. This response came after the late artist's mother requested that her son be given the opportunity to return to acting, confirming that work could help him regain his energy and reconnect with the artistic community after many years of absence due to illness.

An Artistic Journey That Began in Childhood

Amr Mohamed Ali was born in Cairo in 1975 and began his artistic journey in childhood during the 1980s, participating in a number of television and cinematic works that left a mark on the Egyptian and Arab audience. Among his most notable works is the series "Arabesque" with the late artist Salah El Sadi, where he portrayed the character "Shakshak," which is considered one of the most famous characters he presented during his career. He also participated in the series "Al-Wasiyah," "Reya and Skina," "Hawa and the Apple," and "Crazy Tales," in addition to the film "Mr. Karate." He also appeared in the series "Live Your Days," starring the late artist Nour El Sherif, which aired in 2004, where he played one of the roles within the events of the work.

The series "Gardens of the Devil," which aired in 2006, was one of his last works before his health conditions gradually led him to withdraw from the artistic scene.

With the deterioration of his health, Amr Mohamed Ali distanced himself from participating in artistic works, while his family continued to seek appropriate medical care for him.

His passing marks the end of an artistic journey that began early, during which he participated in prominent dramatic and cinematic works, before illness forced him to be absent from the screen for years.