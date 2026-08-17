The head of the musicians' union, Mustafa Kamel, called for an urgent meeting that includes several artistic unions to discuss what he described as "transgressions" by the artist Mohamed Ramadan, just two days after the artist's concert in the North Coast.



Mustafa Kamel wrote in a post on his Facebook page today: "A call for an urgent meeting to my esteemed colleagues, artist Omar Abdel Aziz, head of the union, my brother Dr. Ashraf Zaki, head of the acting professions union, my brother Msad Foda, head of the cinematic professions union, and the esteemed colleagues in the boards of directors of the artistic unions." Regarding the reason for holding the meeting, Kamel added that it aims "to address the need to regulate some unjustified transgressions," without specifying the nature of these transgressions or their perpetrators.



A stab in the heart



The head of the musicians' union criticized this scene in television statements, describing it as "a stab in the heart," while threatening not to issue any new singing permits for Mohamed Ramadan if this scene is repeated.



It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Ramadan had revealed an incident he described as "strange," related to what he considered "the existence of feelings of hatred" among some stars in the artistic community, during his concert last Friday evening at Porto Golf Theater in the North Coast, amidst a large audience. Ramadan explained that "a big star" had decided to dispense with the services of a DJ on one of the Egyptian beaches after the latter accidentally played one of Ramadan's songs.



Crises and transgressions



Ramadan's recent concert in the North Coast last Friday witnessed several incidents and crises, the most notable being a severe stampede among the audience and rumors of harassment cases among the crowd. However, the most prominent scene during the concert was Mohamed Ramadan appearing half-naked, as he did not wear any shirt or anything to cover his chest, and singing in this manner in violation of the laws and union regulations in effect in Egypt. He also changed his clothes on stage while singing in front of the audience with the help of one of the dancers, a scene that sparked a significant wave of criticism on social media.