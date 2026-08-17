دعا نقيب الموسيقيين مصطفى كامل لعقد اجتماع عاجل يضم عدة نقابات فنية لبحث ما وصفها بـ«تجاوزات» الفنان محمد رمضان، وذلك بعد يومين على حفل الفنان في الساحل الشمالي.

وكتب مصطفى كامل في منشور عبر صفحته على موقع فيسبوك، اليوم: «دعوة لاجتماع عاجل إلى السادة الإخوة الزملاء الفنان عمر عبد العزيز رئيس الاتحاد، وأخي الدكتور أشرف زكي نقيب المهن التمثيلية، وأخي مسعد فودة نقيب المهن السينمائية، والسادة الزملاء بمجالس إدارات النقابات الفنية». وحول سبب عقد الاجتماع أضاف كامل أنه يهدف «لضرورة ضبط بعض التجاوزات غير المبررة»، دون الإشارة إلى طبيعة هذه التجاوزات أو أصحابها.

طعنة في القلب

وانتقد نقيب الموسيقيين في تصريحات تلفزيونية هذا المشهد واصفاً إياه بأنه بمثابة «طعنة في القلب»، فيما توعد بعدم إصدار أي تصاريح غناء جديدة لمحمد رمضان في حالة تكرار هذا المشهد.

يذكر أن محمد رمضان كان قد كشف عن واقعة وصفها بـ«الغريبة»، تتعلق بما اعتبره «وجود مشاعر كراهية» بين بعض نجوم الوسط الفني، وذلك خلال حفله الذي أحياه مساء الجمعة الماضية على مسرح بورتو غولف في الساحل الشمالي، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير. وأوضح رمضان أن «نجماً كبيراً» أقدم على الاستغناء عن خدمات منسق أغاني (DJ) على أحد الشواطئ المصرية، بعدما قام الأخير بتشغيل إحدى أغنيات رمضان عن طريق الخطأ.

أزمات وتجاوزات

وكان حفل محمد رمضان الأخير بالساحل الشمالي الجمعة الماضية قد شهد عدة حوادث وأزمات، على رأسها تدافع شديد بين الجماهير وشائعات بوقوع حالات تحرش بين الجمهور.، إلا أن المشهد الأبرز خلال الحفل كان ظهور محمد رمضان نصف عارٍ، حيث لم يرتدِ أي قميص أو شيء يغطي صدره، وغناؤه بهذا الشكل بالمخالفة للقوانين واللوائح النقابية المعمول بها في مصر. كما قام بتغيير ملابسه على المسرح أثناء الغناء أمام الجمهور وذلك بمساعدة إحدى الراقصات، في مشهد تسبب في موجة كبيرة من الانتقادات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.