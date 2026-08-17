دعا نقيب الموسيقيين مصطفى كامل لعقد اجتماع عاجل يضم عدة نقابات فنية لبحث ما وصفها بـ«تجاوزات» الفنان محمد رمضان، وذلك بعد يومين على حفل الفنان في الساحل الشمالي.
وكتب مصطفى كامل في منشور عبر صفحته على موقع فيسبوك، اليوم: «دعوة لاجتماع عاجل إلى السادة الإخوة الزملاء الفنان عمر عبد العزيز رئيس الاتحاد، وأخي الدكتور أشرف زكي نقيب المهن التمثيلية، وأخي مسعد فودة نقيب المهن السينمائية، والسادة الزملاء بمجالس إدارات النقابات الفنية». وحول سبب عقد الاجتماع أضاف كامل أنه يهدف «لضرورة ضبط بعض التجاوزات غير المبررة»، دون الإشارة إلى طبيعة هذه التجاوزات أو أصحابها.
طعنة في القلب
وانتقد نقيب الموسيقيين في تصريحات تلفزيونية هذا المشهد واصفاً إياه بأنه بمثابة «طعنة في القلب»، فيما توعد بعدم إصدار أي تصاريح غناء جديدة لمحمد رمضان في حالة تكرار هذا المشهد.
يذكر أن محمد رمضان كان قد كشف عن واقعة وصفها بـ«الغريبة»، تتعلق بما اعتبره «وجود مشاعر كراهية» بين بعض نجوم الوسط الفني، وذلك خلال حفله الذي أحياه مساء الجمعة الماضية على مسرح بورتو غولف في الساحل الشمالي، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير. وأوضح رمضان أن «نجماً كبيراً» أقدم على الاستغناء عن خدمات منسق أغاني (DJ) على أحد الشواطئ المصرية، بعدما قام الأخير بتشغيل إحدى أغنيات رمضان عن طريق الخطأ.
أزمات وتجاوزات
وكان حفل محمد رمضان الأخير بالساحل الشمالي الجمعة الماضية قد شهد عدة حوادث وأزمات، على رأسها تدافع شديد بين الجماهير وشائعات بوقوع حالات تحرش بين الجمهور.، إلا أن المشهد الأبرز خلال الحفل كان ظهور محمد رمضان نصف عارٍ، حيث لم يرتدِ أي قميص أو شيء يغطي صدره، وغناؤه بهذا الشكل بالمخالفة للقوانين واللوائح النقابية المعمول بها في مصر. كما قام بتغيير ملابسه على المسرح أثناء الغناء أمام الجمهور وذلك بمساعدة إحدى الراقصات، في مشهد تسبب في موجة كبيرة من الانتقادات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
The head of the musicians' union, Mustafa Kamel, called for an urgent meeting that includes several artistic unions to discuss what he described as "transgressions" by the artist Mohamed Ramadan, just two days after the artist's concert in the North Coast.
Mustafa Kamel wrote in a post on his Facebook page today: "A call for an urgent meeting to my esteemed colleagues, artist Omar Abdel Aziz, head of the union, my brother Dr. Ashraf Zaki, head of the acting professions union, my brother Msad Foda, head of the cinematic professions union, and the esteemed colleagues in the boards of directors of the artistic unions." Regarding the reason for holding the meeting, Kamel added that it aims "to address the need to regulate some unjustified transgressions," without specifying the nature of these transgressions or their perpetrators.
A stab in the heart
The head of the musicians' union criticized this scene in television statements, describing it as "a stab in the heart," while threatening not to issue any new singing permits for Mohamed Ramadan if this scene is repeated.
It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Ramadan had revealed an incident he described as "strange," related to what he considered "the existence of feelings of hatred" among some stars in the artistic community, during his concert last Friday evening at Porto Golf Theater in the North Coast, amidst a large audience. Ramadan explained that "a big star" had decided to dispense with the services of a DJ on one of the Egyptian beaches after the latter accidentally played one of Ramadan's songs.
Crises and transgressions
Ramadan's recent concert in the North Coast last Friday witnessed several incidents and crises, the most notable being a severe stampede among the audience and rumors of harassment cases among the crowd. However, the most prominent scene during the concert was Mohamed Ramadan appearing half-naked, as he did not wear any shirt or anything to cover his chest, and singing in this manner in violation of the laws and union regulations in effect in Egypt. He also changed his clothes on stage while singing in front of the audience with the help of one of the dancers, a scene that sparked a significant wave of criticism on social media.