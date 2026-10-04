The Al-Adhba stud farm, owned by Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, won the mares championship with the mare "Nawaf Al-Adhba," produced by Al-Adhba stud farm, achieving the gold medal.



In the championship for colts aged two to three years, the colt "Nader Al-Adhba," produced by Al-Adhba stud farm, won the bronze medal.



This was during the National Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses 2026 (N Show), which saw the participation of 277 purebred Arabian horses and was held from October 1 to 3, 2026, at Al-Khalidiya Farm in Tibrak, Riyadh region.