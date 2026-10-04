حقق مربط عذبه، العائد للأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بطولة الأفراس من خلال الفرس «نوف عذبه»، إنتاج مربط عذبه والعائدة له، محققةً الميدالية الذهبية.
وفي بطولة الأمهار من عمر سنتين إلى ثلاث سنوات، حقق المهر «نادر عذبه»، إنتاج مربط عذبه والعائد له، الميدالية البرونزية.
وذلك في البطولة الوطنية لجمال الخيل العربية الأصيلة 2026 (N Show)، التي شهدت مشاركة 277 من الجياد العربية الأصيلة، وأُقيمت خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 3 أكتوبر 2026م في مزرعة الخالدية بتبراك في منطقة الرياض.
The Al-Adhba stud farm, owned by Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, won the mares championship with the mare "Nawaf Al-Adhba," produced by Al-Adhba stud farm, achieving the gold medal.
In the championship for colts aged two to three years, the colt "Nader Al-Adhba," produced by Al-Adhba stud farm, won the bronze medal.
This was during the National Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses 2026 (N Show), which saw the participation of 277 purebred Arabian horses and was held from October 1 to 3, 2026, at Al-Khalidiya Farm in Tibrak, Riyadh region.