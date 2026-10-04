حقق مربط عذبه، العائد للأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بطولة الأفراس من خلال الفرس «نوف عذبه»، إنتاج مربط عذبه والعائدة له، محققةً الميدالية الذهبية.


وفي بطولة الأمهار من عمر سنتين إلى ثلاث سنوات، حقق المهر «نادر عذبه»، إنتاج مربط عذبه والعائد له، الميدالية البرونزية.


وذلك في البطولة الوطنية لجمال الخيل العربية الأصيلة 2026 (N Show)، التي شهدت مشاركة 277 من الجياد العربية الأصيلة، وأُقيمت خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 3 أكتوبر 2026م في مزرعة الخالدية بتبراك في منطقة الرياض.