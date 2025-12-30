عقد النجم المصري عمرو دياب لقاءً مع الكاتب والصحفي إبراهيم عيسى، خصصه للاطلاع على تفاصيل ومحتوى رواية «عمرو دياب.. حيث هناك وحده»، التي يتناول فيها المؤلف السيرة الفنية والإنسانية لـ«الهضبة»، مسلطاً الضوء على مسيرته الطويلة وجوانب إنسانية.
الانتهاء من كتابة الرواية
من جانبه، أعلن عيسى الانتهاء من كتابة الرواية بشكل كامل، على أن تصدر قريباً بالأسواق في جميع أنحاء الوطن العربي.
سر نجاح عمرو دياب
وأكد إبراهيم عيسى أن سر تفوق عمرو دياب يكمن في وعيه الموسيقي وقدرته على الاستمرار والنجاح عبر أكثر من أربعة عقود، من خلال الجمع بين ذوق الجمهور واحتياجاته، ومواكبة التطورات الموسيقية عالمياً.
لون موسيقي متكامل
وصف عيسى في تصريحات إذاعية عمرو دياب بأنه موسيقي متكامل وليس مجرد مطرب، مشيراً إلى أنه من القلائل الذين يصنعون تجربة موسيقية شاملة، على غرار رموز كبرى مثل أم كلثوم وعبدالحليم حافظ.
صدارة الأرقام
وعلى مستوى الأرقام، أوضح أن تصدر عمرو دياب الساحة الغنائية العربية في 2025، محققاً أرقام مشاهدة قياسية على «يوتيوب» يعكس استمرارية شعبيته وتصدره المشهد الفني.
