The Egyptian star Amr Diab held a meeting with writer and journalist Ibrahim Eissa, dedicated to exploring the details and content of the novel "Amr Diab... Where There is Solitude," in which the author discusses the artistic and human biography of "The Plateau," highlighting his long career and human aspects.

Completion of the Novel

For his part, Eissa announced the complete writing of the novel, which will soon be released in markets across the Arab world.

The Secret of Amr Diab's Success

Ibrahim Eissa confirmed that the secret of Amr Diab's success lies in his musical awareness and his ability to continue and succeed for more than four decades, by combining the tastes and needs of the audience while keeping up with global musical developments.

A Complete Musical Color

Eissa described Amr Diab in radio statements as a complete musician and not just a singer, pointing out that he is one of the few who create a comprehensive musical experience, akin to major icons like Umm Kulthum and Abdel Halim Hafez.

Leading the Numbers

In terms of numbers, he clarified that Amr Diab topped the Arab music scene in 2025, achieving record viewing figures on "YouTube," reflecting the continuity of his popularity and his leading position in the artistic scene.