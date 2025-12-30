يواجه المخرج والمنتج الأمريكي الشهير تايلر بيري، اتهامات بالتحرش والإيذاء العاطفي المتعمد على مدى سنوات، بعدما رفع الممثل والعارض ماريو رودريغيز دعوى قضائية ضده، مطالباً بتعويضات مالية لا تقل عن 77 مليون دولار.

وقُدمت الدعوى يوم 25 الماضي إلى محكمة لوس أنجلوس العليا، وشملت أيضاً شركة الإنتاج Lionsgate كمدعى عليها ثانية، متهمة إياها بالتغاضي عن سلوك بيري المزعوم.

ويعد تايلر بيري (56 عاماً) أحد أبرز المنتجين والمخرجين السود في هوليوود، ومؤسس استوديوهات تايلر بيري في أتلانتا، وثروته تقدر بنحو 1.4 مليار دولار، معظمها من سلسلة أفلام Madea.

ووفقاً للشكوى المكونة من 23 صفحة، بدأت الحادثة في 2014 عندما اقترب مدرب في صالة رياضية Equinox في لوس أنجلوس من رودريغيز، وأخبره أن تايلر بيري يريد رقمه لمناقشة دور تمثيلي محتمل.

وادعى رودريغيز وقوع عدة حوادث تحرش في منزل بيري في لوس أنجلوس، بما في ذلك لمس غير مرغوب فيه، في مناسبات مختلفة بين 2015 و2019.

وأُرفقت الدعوى بلقطات شاشة لرسائل نصية مزعومة تحتوي على عبارات تحرش صريحة، وادعى أن بيري كان يعد بمساعدته مهنياً مقابل «السماح له بالأمور تحدث».

وذكر رودريغيز أنه شعر بالضغط بسبب نفوذ بيري في صناعة الترفيه، وقرر رفع الدعوى بعد اطلاعه على دعوى سابقة مشابهة رفعها الممثل ديريك ديكسون في يونيو 2025، تطالب بـ260 مليون دولار بتهم تحرش واعتداء مرتبطة بمسلسل «The Oval».

ونفى محامي بيري أليكس سبيرو الاتهامات بشدة، واصفاً الدعوى بأنها «محاولة أخرى فاشلة للحصول على المال» منذ أكثر من عقد، مشيراً إلى أن المحامي نفسه (جوناثان دلشاد) يمثل المدعي السابق أيضاً. وأكد أن بيري لم يُخطر رسمياً بالدعوى بعد.