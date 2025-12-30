Famous American director and producer Tyler Perry faces allegations of sexual harassment and intentional emotional abuse over the years, after actor and model Mario Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against him, seeking damages of no less than $77 million.

The lawsuit was filed on the 25th of last month in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and also included production company Lionsgate as a second defendant, accusing it of overlooking Perry's alleged behavior.

تايلر بيري.

Tyler Perry (56 years old) is considered one of the most prominent Black producers and directors in Hollywood, and the founder of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, with a net worth estimated at around $1.4 billion, most of which comes from the Madea film series.

According to the 23-page complaint, the incident began in 2014 when a trainer at the Equinox gym in Los Angeles approached Rodriguez and told him that Tyler Perry wanted his number to discuss a potential acting role.

Rodriguez alleged that several incidents of harassment occurred at Perry's home in Los Angeles, including unwanted touching, on various occasions between 2015 and 2019.

تايلر بيري.

The lawsuit included screenshots of alleged text messages containing explicit harassment phrases, and he claimed that Perry was promising to help him professionally in exchange for "allowing things to happen."

Rodriguez mentioned that he felt pressured due to Perry's influence in the entertainment industry and decided to file the lawsuit after learning about a similar previous lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon in June 2025, seeking $260 million on harassment and assault charges related to the series "The Oval."

Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, strongly denied the allegations, describing the lawsuit as "another failed attempt to get money" for over a decade, noting that the same attorney (Jonathan Delshad) also represents the previous plaintiff. He confirmed that Perry has not been formally notified of the lawsuit yet.