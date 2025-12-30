فضيحة تهزّ الجيش الألماني

The German army announced disciplinary actions and immediate penalties against several of its soldiers in the 26th Airborne Regiment stationed in the city of Zweibrücken in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, following extensive investigations that revealed serious suspicions involving right-wing extremism, harassment, inappropriate emotional behavior, violent rituals, and drug use.

According to official statements from the spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense, three soldiers have been permanently discharged so far, with discharge procedures initiated against 19 other soldiers. Additionally, disciplinary penalties have been imposed in 16 cases, and 16 cases have been referred to the public prosecutor, along with a temporary ban on wearing military uniforms in several other cases.

The spokesperson for the German army clarified that investigations are currently underway against a total of 55 suspects, with the participation of the public prosecutor in Zweibrücken, the military defense office, and the military intelligence service.

Nazi Chants and Harassment

The army confirmed that the investigations began after reports were submitted by several female soldiers last June to the parliamentary defense commissioner, which included allegations of Hitler chants, Nazi parties, the presence of an extremist right-wing and anti-Semitic group, harassment, and assaults on female colleagues, in addition to violent rituals and drug use.

The ministry described these behaviors as "absolutely unacceptable" and a threat to the reputation of the army as a whole, with the allegations including "right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism, with suspicions that at least 30 soldiers participated in incidents related to extremism, including performing the Hitler salute and holding a party believed to be Nazi-themed."

German media reported that a report from the German army revealed "harassment and abusive behavior, with dozens of soldiers facing accusations of harassment and assaults and bullying practices against female recruits, where they were subjected to offensive displays and forced to hear pornographic jokes and fantasies about rape, drug use, and violent rituals."

What is the 26th Airborne Regiment?

The 26th Airborne Regiment, which is an elite unit belonging to the 1st Airborne Brigade, comprises about 1,700 soldiers and is headquartered at the Niederaurbach barracks in Zweibrücken. However, the unit has a history of scandals, as similar issues were raised in 2006 in the 263rd Battalion, which later merged into the 26th Regiment, and in 2023, two soldiers were convicted of rape.

This incident is part of a series of recurring scandals in the German army related to right-wing extremism, with entire units, such as part of the KSK special forces, being disbanded in 2020 due to far-right infiltration.