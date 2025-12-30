أعلن الجيش الألماني عن اتخاذ إجراءات تأديبية وعقوبات فورية بحق عدد من جنوده في فوج المظليين 26 المتمركز في مدينة تسفايبروكن بولاية راينلاند-بفالز، بعد تحقيقات واسعة كشفت عن شبهات خطيرة تشمل التطرف اليميني، التحرش، السلوك العاطفي غير المناسب، طقوس عنف، تعاطي المخدرات.

فضيحة تهزّ الجيش الألماني

وفقاً لتصريحات رسمية من المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الألمانية، تم حتى الآن تسريح ثلاثة جنود بشكل نهائي، مع بدء إجراءات التسريح بحق 19 جندياً آخرين، كما فُرضت عقوبات تأديبية في 16 حالة، وتمت إحالة 16 قضية إلى المدعي العام، إضافة إلى حظر مؤقت على ارتداء الزي العسكري في عدة حالات أخرى.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الألماني أنه يجري التحقيق حالياً ضد 55 مشتبهاً في المجموع، مع مشاركة المدعي العام في تسفايبروكن، ومكتب الدفاع العسكري، وجهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية.

هتافات نازية وتحرش

وأكد الجيش أن التحقيقات بدأت بعد تقارير قدمتها عدة جنديات في يونيو الماضي إلى مفوض الدفاع في البرلمان، شملت اتهامات بهتافات هتلر، حفلات نازية، وجود مجموعة يمينية متطرفة ومعادية للسامية، تحرش واعتداءات على زميلات، إلى جانب طقوس عنف وتعاطي مخدرات.

ووصفت الوزارة هذه التصرفات بأنها «غير مقبولة على الإطلاق» وتشكل خطراً على سمعة الجيش ككل، وشملت الاتهامات المطروحة «تطرفاً يمينياً ومعاداة للسامية، ويشتبه في أن ما لا يقل عن 30 جندياً شاركوا في وقائع تتعلق بالتطرف، بما في ذلك أداء تحية هتلر وإقامة حفلة يُعتقد أنها نازية».

وأوضحت وسائل إعلام ألمانية أن تقريرا للجيش الألماني كشف عن «تحرشات وسلوك مسيء، ويواجه عشرات الجنود اتهامات بارتكاب تحرش واعتداءات وممارسات تنمّر ضد المجندات، حيث تعرضن لاستعراضات مسيئة واضطُررن لسماع نكات إباحية وتخيّلات عن الاغتصاب وتعاطي المخدرات وطقوس عنف».

ما هو فوج المظليين 26

ويضم فوج المظليين 26 وهو وحدة نخبة تابعة للواء المظليين الأول نحو 1700 جندي، ويقع مقره الرئيسي في ثكنة نيدراورباخ بتسفايبروكن، لكن الوحدة لها تاريخ سابق من الفضائح، إذ سبق أن أثيرت قضايا مشابهة في 2006 في كتيبة 263 التي اندمجت لاحقاً في الفوج 26، وفي 2023 أُدين جنديان بتهمة الاغتصاب.

تأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة فضائح متكررة في الجيش الألماني تتعلق بالتطرف اليميني، وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة حلّ وحدات كاملة مثل جزء من قوات KSK الخاصة في 2020 بسبب اختراق اليمين المتطرف.