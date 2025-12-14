The novelist Ahmed Abu Dahman passed away today due to chronic health issues. The late author was born in the village of Al-Khalaf in the Sarawat region of Asir in 1949. He made a notable presence with his only novel "The Belt," which he wrote in French, and he worked as a journalist for Al-Riyadh newspaper, where he had a weekly column titled "Night Talk."

The deceased studied in the city of Abha and completed his education at the Teachers' Institute in Riyadh. He then joined Riyadh University (now King Saud University) and obtained a bachelor's degree in Arabic language. He was later sent to France to complete his graduate studies and earned a master's degree from the Sorbonne University in Paris.

الراوئي أحمد أبو دهمان

Abu Dahman worked as a teacher for a short period after completing high school at the Teachers' Institute. He then served as the director of the Al-Yamamah Press Foundation office in Paris during his stay to continue his graduate studies and was appointed as a teaching assistant at King Saud University.

غلاف رواية الحزام

He wrote poetry in both classical and popular forms and produced numerous works, including "The Belt," which is a novel that blends fiction with poetic language through a historical narrative. It was published in 1421 AH/2000 in French by the French publishing house "Gallimard," translated into several languages, printed in eight editions, and became the subject of numerous critical theses in both Arabic and English. The Arabic edition was released in 1422 AH/2001.