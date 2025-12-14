وافت المنيّة اليوم الروائي أحمد أبو دهمان، إثر متاعب صحيّة مزمنة، والراحل من مواليد قرية آل خلف بمحافظة سراة عبيدة في منطقة عسير، 1949، وسجل حضوراً لافتاً بروايته الوحيدة "الحزام" التي كتبها بالفرنسية، وعمل صحفياً في صحيفة الرياض، وكان له عمود أسبوعي بعنوان «كلام الليل».

درس الفقيد في مدينة أبها، وأتم دراسته في معهد المعلمين في الرياض، والتحق بجامعة الرياض (جامعة الملك سعود حاليًّا)، ونال شهادة البكالوريوس في اللغة العربية، ثم ابتعث إلى فرنسا لإكمال دراساته العليا، وحصل على درجة الماجستير من جامعة السوربون في باريس.

الراوئي أحمد أبو دهمان

الراوئي أحمد أبو دهمان

عمل أبو دهمان معلمًا لفترة قصيرة بعد إتمامه المرحلة الثانوية من معهد المعلمين، ثم شغل منصب مدير مكتب مؤسسة اليمامة الصحفية في باريس أثناء إقامته لإكمال دراسته العليا، وعين معيدًا في جامعة الملك سعود.

غلاف رواية الحزام

غلاف رواية الحزام

وكتب الشعر بنوعيه الفصيح والشعبي، وقدم عديدًا من الأعمال، منها «الحزام» وهي عبارة عن رواية مزجت بين الخيال واللغة الشعرية عبر سرد تاريخي روائي، صدرت عام 1421ه/2000 باللغة الفرنسية، عن دار «غاليمار» الفرنسية، وترجمت إلى لغات عدة، وطبعت ثماني طبعات، وأصبحت مضمارًا لأطروحات نقدية عديدة، باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، ثم أصدر طبعتها العربية عام 1422ه/2001.