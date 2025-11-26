كشف المطربان هشام صابر وخالد صابر تقديم شكاوى رسمية ضد المنتج الفني محمد السبكي، على خلفية استخدام أغنيتهما «اللي يزعل يتفلق» دون إذن في فيلم «الست لما»، بطولة الفنانة يسرا، بصوت المطربة حنان أحمد، وبمشاركة باقي فريق العمل.

شكاوى رسمية

وقال المطربان في بيان صحفي إنهما قدما بلاغاتهما إلى المحكمة الاقتصادية ونقابة المهن الموسيقية لضمان حماية حقوقهما الفنية واستعادة ملكية الأغنية.

مناشدة بتدخل نقابة المهن الموسيقية

كما ناشد المطربان نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل بالتدخل لمساندتهما في استعادة حقوقهما، مؤكدين تصميمهما على عدم السماح باستخدام أغنيتهما في أي عمل فني دون موافقتهما المسبقة.

صناع وقصة الفيلم

ويجمع فيلم «الست لما»، كلا من يسرا، ماجد المصري، ياسمين رئيس، درة، عمرو عبدالجليل، انتصار، دنيا سامي، محمد جمعة، محمود البزاوي، وضيوف شرف منهم: كندة علوش، فتحي عبدالوهاب وآخرون.

وتتمحور أحداث الفيلم في إطار اجتماعي يطرح عددا من قضايا المرأة بشكل لايت. والفيلم من تأليف كيرو أيمن، ومحمد بدوي، وإخراج خالد أبوغريب، وإنتاج ندى، ورنا السبكي.