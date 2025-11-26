The singers Hisham Saber and Khaled Saber have filed official complaints against the artistic producer Mohamed El Sobky, following the use of their song "Elly Yaz'al Yetfallaq" without permission in the film "El Set Lama," starring actress Yousra, with the voice of singer Hanan Ahmed, and with the participation of the rest of the cast.

Official Complaints

The singers stated in a press release that they have submitted their complaints to the Economic Court and the Musicians' Syndicate to ensure the protection of their artistic rights and to regain ownership of the song.

Appeal for the Intervention of the Musicians' Syndicate

They also appealed to the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mostafa Kamel, to intervene to support them in reclaiming their rights, emphasizing their determination not to allow their song to be used in any artistic work without their prior consent.

The Makers and Story of the Film

The film "El Set Lama" features Yousra, Magdy El Masry, Yasmin Raeis, Dora, Amr Abdel Gelil, Entsar, Donia Sami, Mohamed Gomaa, Mahmoud El Bazawy, and guest stars including Kinda Alloush, Fathy Abdel Wahab, and others.

The film revolves around social issues related to women in a light-hearted manner. It is written by Kiro Ayman and Mohamed Badawy, directed by Khaled Abu Ghrib, and produced by Nada and Rana El Sobky.