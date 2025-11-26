عاد الفنان المصري محمد رمضان لإثارة الجدل مجدداً بعد أن شارك جمهوره مقطع فيديو وصوراً لهدية فاخرة من الذهب عيار 24، قدمها له أحد معجبيه من الإمارات، ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً ونقاشاً كبيراً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

هدية مصنوعة من الذهب

شارك رمضان جمهوره عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام» هدية مميزة من معجبيه، تتضمن هاتف آيفون وسماعات ومايكروفوناً مصنوعين من الذهب الخالص عيار 24.

تعليق محمد رمضان على الهدية

وأرفق محمد رمضان المنشور بتعليق قائلاً:«مايكروفون، سماعة رأس، آيفون مصنوعين من الذهب عيار 24 قيراطاً، هدية مميزة من عائلتنا الحبيبة في الإمارات».

أحدث أغاني رمضان

وفي سياق مختلف، يستعد محمد رمضان، لإطلاق أحدث أغانيه بعنوان «معاك للصبح»، اليوم (الأربعاء) عبر قناته الرسمية على موقع «يوتيوب»، وسط حماس كبير من المتابعين.

أعمال رمضان السينمائية المنتظرة

وعلى جانب آخر، انتهى محمد رمضان من تصوير فيلمه الجديد «أسد» استعداداً لعرضه في أول أيام عيد الفطر المبارك، ويجمع العمل اللبنانية رزان جمال، وعلي قاسم، وماجد الكدواني، والسودانية إسلام مبارك، وأحمد داش، والفلسطيني كامل الباشا، وهو من إخراج محمد دياب.