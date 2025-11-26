The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan has stirred controversy once again after sharing a video clip and photos of an extravagant gift made of 24-karat gold, presented to him by one of his fans from the UAE, which sparked widespread interaction and significant discussion on social media platforms.

A Gift Made of Gold

Ramadan shared with his audience via his official Instagram account a special gift from his fans, which includes an iPhone, headphones, and a microphone made of pure 24-karat gold.

Mohamed Ramadan's Comment on the Gift

Mohamed Ramadan accompanied the post with a comment saying: "A microphone, headphones, and an iPhone made of 24-karat gold, a special gift from our beloved family in the UAE."

Ramadan's Latest Songs

In a different context, Mohamed Ramadan is preparing to release his latest song titled "With You Until Morning" today (Wednesday) on his official YouTube channel, amid great excitement from his followers.

Upcoming Cinematic Works of Ramadan

On another note, Mohamed Ramadan has finished filming his new movie "Lion" in preparation for its release on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. The film features Lebanese actress Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Magid Al-Kidwani, Sudanese actress Islam Mubarak, Ahmed Dash, and Palestinian actor Kamel Al-Basha, and it is directed by Mohamed Diab.