عاد الفنان المصري محمد رمضان لإثارة الجدل مجدداً بعد أن شارك جمهوره مقطع فيديو وصوراً لهدية فاخرة من الذهب عيار 24، قدمها له أحد معجبيه من الإمارات، ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً ونقاشاً كبيراً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
هدية مصنوعة من الذهب
شارك رمضان جمهوره عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام» هدية مميزة من معجبيه، تتضمن هاتف آيفون وسماعات ومايكروفوناً مصنوعين من الذهب الخالص عيار 24.
تعليق محمد رمضان على الهدية
وأرفق محمد رمضان المنشور بتعليق قائلاً:«مايكروفون، سماعة رأس، آيفون مصنوعين من الذهب عيار 24 قيراطاً، هدية مميزة من عائلتنا الحبيبة في الإمارات».
أحدث أغاني رمضان
وفي سياق مختلف، يستعد محمد رمضان، لإطلاق أحدث أغانيه بعنوان «معاك للصبح»، اليوم (الأربعاء) عبر قناته الرسمية على موقع «يوتيوب»، وسط حماس كبير من المتابعين.
أعمال رمضان السينمائية المنتظرة
وعلى جانب آخر، انتهى محمد رمضان من تصوير فيلمه الجديد «أسد» استعداداً لعرضه في أول أيام عيد الفطر المبارك، ويجمع العمل اللبنانية رزان جمال، وعلي قاسم، وماجد الكدواني، والسودانية إسلام مبارك، وأحمد داش، والفلسطيني كامل الباشا، وهو من إخراج محمد دياب.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan has stirred controversy once again after sharing a video clip and photos of an extravagant gift made of 24-karat gold, presented to him by one of his fans from the UAE, which sparked widespread interaction and significant discussion on social media platforms.
A Gift Made of Gold
Ramadan shared with his audience via his official Instagram account a special gift from his fans, which includes an iPhone, headphones, and a microphone made of pure 24-karat gold.
Mohamed Ramadan's Comment on the Gift
Mohamed Ramadan accompanied the post with a comment saying: "A microphone, headphones, and an iPhone made of 24-karat gold, a special gift from our beloved family in the UAE."
Ramadan's Latest Songs
In a different context, Mohamed Ramadan is preparing to release his latest song titled "With You Until Morning" today (Wednesday) on his official YouTube channel, amid great excitement from his followers.
Upcoming Cinematic Works of Ramadan
On another note, Mohamed Ramadan has finished filming his new movie "Lion" in preparation for its release on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. The film features Lebanese actress Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Magid Al-Kidwani, Sudanese actress Islam Mubarak, Ahmed Dash, and Palestinian actor Kamel Al-Basha, and it is directed by Mohamed Diab.