أعلن الفنان السعودي رابح صقر، عن مفاجأة لجمهوره بشأن حفله الجديد يوم 4 ديسمبر وموعد طرح ألبومه الجديد، مؤكداً أنه وضع اللمسات الأخيرة عليه، ومتمنياً أن ينال إعجاب جمهوره.

وشارك رابح صقر، تدوينة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» عن إحياء جلسة غنائية في 4 ديسمبر، موجّهًا رسالة لجمهوره قال فيها: موعدنا 4 ديسمبر، وفي ألبوم بالطريق.. إن شاء الله يعجبكم».

حفل مرتقب

يستعد رابح صقر لإحياء حفل غنائي ضمن جلسات صدى الوادي في وادي صفار خلال موسم الدرعية يوم الخميس 4 ديسمبر 2025، بمشاركة الفنان ناصر نايف.

فيما يشهد الموسم مشاركة نخبة من نجوم الطرب العربي، من بينهم محمد عبده ونوال الكويتية وأميمة طالب وعايض يوسف وراشد الفارس وغيرهم.

نجاحات سابقة

كما تألق رابح صقر سابقاً في حفل كامل العدد ضمن موسم الخبر، حيث قدم باقة من أبرز أغانيه وسط تفاعل كبير من الجمهور. كما أصدر أغنية «معك دايم يا وطنّا» بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي الـ95، من كلمات ماجد الدويخ وألحان شخص وتوزيع يعقوب ومكس وماستر جاسم محمد.