Saudi artist Rabih Saqr announced a surprise for his audience regarding his new concert on December 4 and the release date of his new album, confirming that he has put the finishing touches on it and hoping that it will please his fans.

Rabih Saqr shared a post on his account on the "X" platform about holding a musical session on December 4, sending a message to his audience saying: "Our appointment is on December 4, and an album is on the way.. God willing, you will like it."

Anticipated Concert

Rabih Saqr is preparing to hold a concert as part of the Sada Al-Wadi sessions in Wadi Safar during the Diriyah Season on Thursday, December 4, 2025, with the participation of artist Nasser Naif.

This season will witness the participation of a selection of stars of Arabic music, including Mohammed Abdu, Nawal Al-Kuwaitia, Oumima Taleb, Aydh Youssef, Rashid Al-Faris, and others.

Previous Successes

Rabih Saqr also shone previously in a sold-out concert during the Khobar Season, where he presented a bouquet of his most prominent songs amidst great audience interaction. He also released the song "With You Forever, O Our Homeland" on the occasion of the 95th Saudi National Day, with lyrics by Majid Al-Duwikh, music by Shakhs, and arrangement by Yaqoub, with mixing and mastering by Jassim Mohammed.