أعلن الفنان السعودي رابح صقر، عن مفاجأة لجمهوره بشأن حفله الجديد يوم 4 ديسمبر وموعد طرح ألبومه الجديد، مؤكداً أنه وضع اللمسات الأخيرة عليه، ومتمنياً أن ينال إعجاب جمهوره.
وشارك رابح صقر، تدوينة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» عن إحياء جلسة غنائية في 4 ديسمبر، موجّهًا رسالة لجمهوره قال فيها: موعدنا 4 ديسمبر، وفي ألبوم بالطريق.. إن شاء الله يعجبكم».
حفل مرتقب
يستعد رابح صقر لإحياء حفل غنائي ضمن جلسات صدى الوادي في وادي صفار خلال موسم الدرعية يوم الخميس 4 ديسمبر 2025، بمشاركة الفنان ناصر نايف.
فيما يشهد الموسم مشاركة نخبة من نجوم الطرب العربي، من بينهم محمد عبده ونوال الكويتية وأميمة طالب وعايض يوسف وراشد الفارس وغيرهم.
نجاحات سابقة
كما تألق رابح صقر سابقاً في حفل كامل العدد ضمن موسم الخبر، حيث قدم باقة من أبرز أغانيه وسط تفاعل كبير من الجمهور. كما أصدر أغنية «معك دايم يا وطنّا» بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي الـ95، من كلمات ماجد الدويخ وألحان شخص وتوزيع يعقوب ومكس وماستر جاسم محمد.
Saudi artist Rabih Saqr announced a surprise for his audience regarding his new concert on December 4 and the release date of his new album, confirming that he has put the finishing touches on it and hoping that it will please his fans.
Rabih Saqr shared a post on his account on the "X" platform about holding a musical session on December 4, sending a message to his audience saying: "Our appointment is on December 4, and an album is on the way.. God willing, you will like it."
Anticipated Concert
Rabih Saqr is preparing to hold a concert as part of the Sada Al-Wadi sessions in Wadi Safar during the Diriyah Season on Thursday, December 4, 2025, with the participation of artist Nasser Naif.
This season will witness the participation of a selection of stars of Arabic music, including Mohammed Abdu, Nawal Al-Kuwaitia, Oumima Taleb, Aydh Youssef, Rashid Al-Faris, and others.
Previous Successes
Rabih Saqr also shone previously in a sold-out concert during the Khobar Season, where he presented a bouquet of his most prominent songs amidst great audience interaction. He also released the song "With You Forever, O Our Homeland" on the occasion of the 95th Saudi National Day, with lyrics by Majid Al-Duwikh, music by Shakhs, and arrangement by Yaqoub, with mixing and mastering by Jassim Mohammed.