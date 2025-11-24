أعلن الفنان المصري أحمد بتشان عن تعرضه لحادثة سير خلال الساعات الماضية، تسبب في تهشّم الجزء الأمامي من سيارته بشكل كبير، مؤكداً أنه بخير ووجه الشكر لكل من حاول الاطمئنان عليه.

تفاصيل الحادثة

وعبّر بتشان في منشور عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» عن استيائه من تكرار المواقف الصعبة التي تلاحقه كلما عاش لحظات من الفرح، موضحاً أنه عادة لا يذكر مثل هذه التفاصيل لأنها أمور شخصية، إلا أنها ليست المرة الأولى التي يمر فيها بحادثة مشابهة.

نجاة أحمد بتشان

وأضاف الفنان أن الأيام الماضية حملت له الكثير من المشاعر الإيجابية، سواء بإطلاق أغنية جديدة أو الاحتفال بعيد ميلاده أو غيرها من المناسبات، لكنه يفاجأ دائماً بحدث يعكر صفوه.

وقال: «مش فاهم كل ما أفرح شوية أو يحصللي حاجة كويسة نزول أغنية، عيد ميلاد، أو أي مناسبة لازم بعدها يحصللي حاجة.. مبقتش فاهم في إيه».

رسالة للجمهور

وفي ختام حديثه، طمأن بتشان جمهوره مؤكداً نجاته من الحادث دون أي إصابات خطيرة، قائلاً: «الحمد لله ربنا نجاني وأنا كويس جت في الحديد وربنا سترها، ربنا يحفظ الجميع ويبعد عنكم أي شر، وأنا راضي بكل حاجة بتحصل، لأنها أكيد لطف وكرم من ربنا، وكان ممكن تبقى أصعب من كده».

آخر أعمال أحمد بتشان

وحصد بتشان سابقاً تفاعلاً واسعاً فور صدور أغنيته الجديدة «روح» من ألبومه الجديد الذي يتعاون فيه مع المؤلف حسام سعيد وألحان حمد شحاتة، فيما تولى التوزيع توما.