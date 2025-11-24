The Egyptian artist Ahmed Bichan announced that he was involved in a car accident in the past few hours, which caused significant damage to the front part of his car, confirming that he is fine and thanking everyone who tried to check on him.

Details of the Incident

Bichan expressed his frustration in a post on his Facebook account about the recurring difficult situations that follow him whenever he experiences moments of joy, explaining that he usually does not mention such details because they are personal matters, but this is not the first time he has gone through a similar incident.

Ahmed Bichan's Survival

The artist added that the past few days have brought him many positive feelings, whether it was the release of a new song, celebrating his birthday, or other occasions, but he is always surprised by an event that disturbs his peace.

He said: “I don’t understand why every time I feel a little happy or something good happens to me, like the release of a song, a birthday, or any occasion, something bad has to happen afterward.. I just don’t get it.”

Message to the Audience

At the end of his talk, Bichan reassured his audience, confirming his survival from the accident without any serious injuries, saying: “Thank God, He saved me and I am fine; it hit the metal and God protected me. May God keep everyone safe and keep any evil away from you, and I am content with everything that happens because it is surely kindness and generosity from God, and it could have been worse than this.”

Latest Works of Ahmed Bichan

Bichan previously received wide interaction immediately after the release of his new song “Rooh” from his new album, in which he collaborates with the songwriter Hossam Said and composer Hamad Shehata, while the distribution was handled by Touma.