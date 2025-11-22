شاركت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي مقطع فيديو جمعها بالفنان الكويتي عبد الله الرويشد أثناء زيارتها له بمنزله، في أحدث ظهور له بعد تعرضه لأزمة صحية حادة.

أحدث ظهور

ظهر عبد الله الرويشد في الفيديو الذي نشرته عبر منصة «X» وهو يستخدم عصا للمشي، فيما وقفت بجانبه الفنانة أحلام الشامسي، معبرة عن دعمها له ودعائها له بالشفاء العاجل، مشيرة إلى مدى افتقاد الساحة الفنية لوجوده.

وأرفقت أحلام منشورها بتعليق قائلة: «زرت الغالي أبو خالد، الله يتمم شفاءه ويرفع عنه».

بداية الأزمة

يأتي ذلك بعد تعرض عبد الله الرويشد لوعكة صحية شديدة في فبراير 2024، إذ أصيب بجلطة دماغية أثرت على النصف الأيسر من جسده، ما استدعى رحلة علاج مكثفة في ألمانيا استمرت عدة أشهر تضمنت فحوصات وجلسات تأهيل طبي.

حفلة تكريمية

وعاد الرويشد إلى الكويت في أكتوبر 2024، قبل أن يسافر مرة أخرى في أبريل 2025 لاستكمال العلاج ومتابعة مرحلة التعافي، وفق ما أعلنت ابنته أسيل عبر منصة «X».

بعد عودته من رحلة العلاج، أقيمت حفلة تكريمية للفنان عبد الله الرويشد تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية، بحضور عدد من نجوم الأغنية الخليجية والعربية، منهم: علي بن محمد، نبيل شعيل، أنغام، خالد الشيخ، مساعد البلوشي، وفرقة ميامي، وغيرهم.