The Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi shared a video clip featuring her with the Kuwaiti artist Abdullah Al Rowaished during her visit to his home, in his latest appearance after suffering from a severe health crisis.

Latest Appearance

Abdullah Al Rowaished appeared in the video she posted on the platform "X," using a walking cane, while Ahlam Al Shamsi stood beside him, expressing her support for him and praying for his speedy recovery, noting how much the artistic scene misses his presence.

Ahlam accompanied her post with a comment saying: "I visited my dear Abu Khaled, may God complete his recovery and relieve him."

Beginning of the Crisis

This comes after Abdullah Al Rowaished suffered a severe health setback in February 2024, as he experienced a stroke that affected the left side of his body, necessitating an intensive treatment journey in Germany that lasted several months and included tests and rehabilitation sessions.

Honorary Ceremony

Al Rowaished returned to Kuwait in October 2024, before traveling again in April 2025 to continue treatment and follow up on his recovery phase, as announced by his daughter Asil on the platform "X."

After returning from his treatment journey, an honorary ceremony was held for artist Abdullah Al Rowaished in appreciation of his artistic career, attended by several stars of Gulf and Arab music, including: Ali Bin Mohammed, Nabil Shuail, Angham, Khaled Al Sheikh, Musaad Al Bloushi, the Miami Band, and others.