أطلّت الفنانة مي عز الدين في أول ظهور علني برفقة زوجها طبيب الأسنان ومدرب اللياقة البدنية أحمد تيمور، خلال إحدى الفعاليات الخاصة بعالم الموضة.

وخطفت مي عز الدين الأنظار بفستان أبيض أنيق مستوحى من فساتين الزفاف، فيما ارتدى أحمد تيمور بدلة بيضاء متناسقة، في مشهد أشبه بحفل زفاف مصغر وسط الأجواء الاحتفالية للفعالية.

وحرص النجوم الحاضرون على تقديم التهاني للثنائي، خصوصاً أنهما اكتفيا بعقد القران ضمن إطار أسري دون إقامة حفل رسمي.

وفي لفتة صادقة، عبّر الفنان رامي صبري عن سعادته بزواج مي عز الدين، موجهاً رسالة مباشرة لأحمد تيمور قائلاً: «حافظ عليها وحطّها في عينيك.. أنا هكون واقف ليها أول واحد، وأنا مبهزرش».