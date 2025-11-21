أطلّت الفنانة مي عز الدين في أول ظهور علني برفقة زوجها طبيب الأسنان ومدرب اللياقة البدنية أحمد تيمور، خلال إحدى الفعاليات الخاصة بعالم الموضة.
وخطفت مي عز الدين الأنظار بفستان أبيض أنيق مستوحى من فساتين الزفاف، فيما ارتدى أحمد تيمور بدلة بيضاء متناسقة، في مشهد أشبه بحفل زفاف مصغر وسط الأجواء الاحتفالية للفعالية.
وحرص النجوم الحاضرون على تقديم التهاني للثنائي، خصوصاً أنهما اكتفيا بعقد القران ضمن إطار أسري دون إقامة حفل رسمي.
وفي لفتة صادقة، عبّر الفنان رامي صبري عن سعادته بزواج مي عز الدين، موجهاً رسالة مباشرة لأحمد تيمور قائلاً: «حافظ عليها وحطّها في عينيك.. أنا هكون واقف ليها أول واحد، وأنا مبهزرش».
The artist Mai Ezz El Din made her first public appearance alongside her husband, dentist and fitness trainer Ahmed Tamer, during a fashion-related event.
Mai Ezz El Din captured attention in an elegant white dress inspired by wedding gowns, while Ahmed Tamer wore a matching white suit, creating a scene reminiscent of a mini wedding amidst the festive atmosphere of the event.
The attending stars were keen to offer their congratulations to the couple, especially since they had opted for a private marriage ceremony without holding an official celebration.
In a heartfelt gesture, artist Rami Sabry expressed his happiness for Mai Ezz El Din's marriage, sending a direct message to Ahmed Tamer saying: "Take care of her and keep her in your eyes... I will be the first one standing for her, and I'm not joking."