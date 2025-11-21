The artist Mai Ezz El Din made her first public appearance alongside her husband, dentist and fitness trainer Ahmed Tamer, during a fashion-related event.

Mai Ezz El Din captured attention in an elegant white dress inspired by wedding gowns, while Ahmed Tamer wore a matching white suit, creating a scene reminiscent of a mini wedding amidst the festive atmosphere of the event.

The attending stars were keen to offer their congratulations to the couple, especially since they had opted for a private marriage ceremony without holding an official celebration.

In a heartfelt gesture, artist Rami Sabry expressed his happiness for Mai Ezz El Din's marriage, sending a direct message to Ahmed Tamer saying: "Take care of her and keep her in your eyes... I will be the first one standing for her, and I'm not joking."