The ninth solo exhibition of the visual artist Abdulrahman Al-Maghrabi will kick off on (Thursday) at the Jeddah Atelier of Fine Arts, and will last for two weeks.



At the opening, the director of the Jeddah Atelier, Hisham Qandil, confirmed that Al-Maghrabi will present in this exhibition, titled "Memory," a collection of new works that reflect his approach to developing themes and a new style based on simplification and reduction. He will also showcase his local environment, drawing inspiration from its symbols and ideas.



Al-Maghrabi is considered one of the most important artists of the third generation in the Saudi visual arts movement. He has previously participated in numerous exhibitions both inside and outside the Kingdom and has held 8 solo exhibitions, the most notable of which was at the Palace of Arts in the Egyptian Opera House in 2010.



Al-Maghrabi has won several awards, the most significant of which are the fifth Saudi Colors Award, the Ambassador Exhibition Award, and the Contemporary Saudi Art Award five consecutive times. He has numerous works in the collections of institutions and individuals.



Abdulrahman Al-Maghrabi's works transcend direct vision, reaching the rhythms stored in his overflowing emotions. The material mediums he uses are linked to (time and place) as interdependent dimensions, and these elements and symbols appear as signs of place with its various memories stored in the artist's mind.



Al-Maghrabi's artistic experience is characterized by highlighting the aesthetic values that we can feel in his artistic materials, their various compositions, and the richness of their curves, which are interspersed with protrusions and tactile values that range from roughness to smoothness and transition from movement to stillness. However, they contain an expressive energy and connotations that are closest to translating beautiful details and memories that possess the quality of aesthetic excitement.



It is noteworthy that the exhibition will be inaugurated by businessman Saad Al-Maghrabi.