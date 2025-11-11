11 نوفمبر 2025 - 18:33
|
آخر تحديث 11 نوفمبر 2025 - 18:33
ينطلق المعرض الشخصي التاسع للفنان التشكيلي عبدالرحمن المغربي (الخميس)، في أتيليه جدة للفنون الجميلة، ويستمر أسبوعين.
وأكد مدير أتيليه جدة هشام قنديل أن المغربي سيقدم في هذا المعرض الذي يحمل اسم «ذاكرة» مجموعة من الأعمال الجديدة تحمل نهج المغربي في تطوير الطرح، والأسلوب الجديد الذي يعتمد علي التبسيط والاختزال، كما سيستعرض بيئته المحلية مستلهماً منها رموزه وأفكاره.
ويعد المغربي واحداً من أهم فناني الجيل الثالث في الحركة التشكيلية السعودية، و سبق أن شارك في العديد من المعارض داخل وخارج المملكة، وأقام 8 معارض شخصية، أبرزها: معرض قصر الفنون بدار الأوبرا المصرية عام 2010.
فاز المغربي بعدد من الجوائز أهمها جائزة ملون السعودية الخامس، وجائزة معرض السفير، وجائزة الفن السعودي المعاصر 5 مرات متتالية، وله مقتنيات عديدة لدي المؤسسات والأفراد.
وتتجاوز أعمال عبدالرحمن المغربي الرؤية المباشرة وصولاً لإيقاعاته المختزنة في عاطفته الفياضة، كما أن الوسائط المادية لدى المغربي ترتبط (بالزمان والمكان) كبُعدين متلازمين، وتلك المفردات والرموز ظهرت كإشارات للمكان بذكرياته المختلفة المخزونة في ذاكرة الفنان.
وتتميز تجربة المغربي الفنية بإبراز القيم التشكيلية التي نلمسها في خاماته الفنية وتركيباتها المختلفة وثراء انحناءاتها وما يتخللها من نتوءات وقيم ملمسية متنافرة تتراوح بين الخشونة والنعومة وتتدرج من الحركة إلى السكون، إلا أنها تحوي طاقة تعبيرية ودلالات أقرب ما تكون لترجمة تفاصيل وذكريات جميلة لها خاصية الإثارة الجمالية.
يذكر أن المعرض سيفتتحه رجل الأعمال سعد المغربي.
