شيع اليوم الثلاثاء، جثمان المطرب الشعبي المصري إسماعيل الليثي من مسجد ناصر بمنطقة إمبابة بالقاهرة، وسط حشد كبير من أهالي منطقته في إمبابة بالقاهرة والأسرة، إلى جانب مشاركة بعض النجوم.

جنازة المطرب الشعبي إسماعيل الليثي


وشارك في الجنازة نقيب المهن الموسيقية مصطفى كامل، والفنان سعد الصغير، وعبد الباسط حمودة، وباسم سمرة، وحمادة الليثي، إلى جانب عدد آخر من نجوم الوسط الفني، للتعبير عن دعمهم لعائلة الراحل في هذا الموقف الصعب.

مشاهد مؤثرة من الجنازة

شهدت جنازة المطرب الراحل إسماعيل الليثي مشاهد مؤثرة، حيث فقدت زوجته شيماء سعيد وعيها أثناء مراسم التشييع، كما دخل سعد الصغير في حالة من البكاء خلال الجنازة.

موعد عزاء المطرب إسماعيل الليثي

وأعلنت أسرة الفنان عن إقامة عزاء الراحل مساء غدٍ الأربعاء، 12 نوفمبر، بجوار منزل العائلة في منطقة أرض عزيز عزت بالقاهرة بعد صلاة المغرب، ومن المتوقع حضور عدد كبير من أصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني.

وفاة إسماعيل الليثي

يذكر أن الوسط الفني فجع، أمس الإثنين 10 نوفمبر، برحيل المطرب الشعبي إسماعيل الليثي، متأثراً بإصابته بحادث التصادم الذي تعرض له قبل أيام، حيث كان يرقد في غيبوبة داخل العناية المركزة بمستشفى ملوي التخصصي.