Today, Tuesday, the body of the Egyptian folk singer Ismail El-Laythi was escorted from Nasser Mosque in the Imbaba area of Cairo, amidst a large crowd of locals from his area in Imbaba and family members, along with the participation of some stars.

Funeral of the folk singer Ismail El-Laythi



The funeral was attended by the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, Mustafa Kamel, artist Saad El-Soghayar, Abdel-Basset Hamouda, Basem Samra, Hamada El-Laythi, along with several other stars from the artistic community, to express their support for the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

Emotional scenes from the funeral

The funeral of the late singer Ismail El-Laythi witnessed emotional scenes, as his wife Shaimaa Said fainted during the burial proceedings, and Saad El-Soghayar broke down in tears during the funeral.

Date of the condolence for singer Ismail El-Laythi

The family of the artist announced that the condolence for the deceased will be held tomorrow evening, Wednesday, November 12, next to the family home in the Aard Aziz Ezzat area of Cairo after the Maghrib prayer, and a large number of his friends and colleagues from the artistic community are expected to attend.

Death of Ismail El-Laythi

It is worth mentioning that the artistic community was shocked on Monday, November 10, by the passing of folk singer Ismail El-Laythi, who succumbed to injuries from a car accident he suffered days earlier, as he was in a coma in the intensive care unit of Malawy Specialized Hospital.