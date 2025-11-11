تشارك هيئة الأفلام في سوق الأفلام الأمريكي (AFM) لعام 2025، الذي يُقام في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 11 - 16 نوفمبر، وهو أحد أبرز الأسواق السينمائية المتخصصة في التمويل والتوزيع والإنتاج المشترك للأفلام، إذ يُعد منصة رئيسية لصنّاع الأفلام والمستثمرين والموزعين.
وتأتي هذه المشاركة في إطار جهود الهيئة لتعزيز حضور السينما السعودية في المحافل الدولية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة لصناعة الأفلام من خلال عرض الفرص الاستثمارية في القطاع، وتمكين الشراكات مع الجهات المنتجة والموزعين، إلى جانب إبراز قطاع الأفلام السعودي ضمن الأسواق العالمية.
وتشارك الهيئة عبر جناح يعرض تطور القطاع السينمائي في المملكة، ويبرز مواقع التصوير المتنوعة والجاذبة، ويعرّف ببرامج التمويل والحوافز السينمائية، إلى جانب حضور وفد رسمي من الهيئة يهدف إلى بناء العلاقات المهنية وتعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين في مجالات الإنتاج المشترك والتوزيع والتمويل والخدمات السينمائية.
وتهدف هيئة الأفلام من خلال مشاركتها في سوق الأفلام الأمريكي إلى بناء شبكة علاقات فاعلة مع أبرز المؤسسات والشركات في السوق الأمريكي؛ بما يسهم في دعم نمو الصناعة السينمائية الوطنية، ويواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد، وتطوير الصناعات الإبداعية، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات الثقافية والفنية.
The Film Authority is participating in the American Film Market (AFM) for 2025, which will be held in Los Angeles, USA, from November 11 to 16. It is one of the most prominent film markets specializing in financing, distribution, and co-production of films, serving as a major platform for filmmakers, investors, and distributors.
This participation is part of the Authority's efforts to enhance the presence of Saudi cinema in international forums and to establish the Kingdom's position as a destination for film production by showcasing investment opportunities in the sector, enabling partnerships with production entities and distributors, as well as highlighting the Saudi film sector within global markets.
The Authority is participating through a pavilion that showcases the development of the film sector in the Kingdom, highlights diverse and attractive filming locations, and introduces funding programs and film incentives. Additionally, an official delegation from the Authority aims to build professional relationships and enhance cooperation with international partners in the fields of co-production, distribution, financing, and film services.
The Film Authority aims, through its participation in the American Film Market, to build an effective network of relationships with leading institutions and companies in the American market, contributing to the growth of the national film industry and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy, developing creative industries, and empowering national talents in cultural and artistic fields.