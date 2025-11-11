تشارك هيئة الأفلام في سوق الأفلام الأمريكي (AFM) لعام 2025، الذي يُقام في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 11 - 16 نوفمبر، وهو أحد أبرز الأسواق السينمائية المتخصصة في التمويل والتوزيع والإنتاج المشترك للأفلام، إذ يُعد منصة رئيسية لصنّاع الأفلام والمستثمرين والموزعين.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة في إطار جهود الهيئة لتعزيز حضور السينما السعودية في المحافل الدولية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة لصناعة الأفلام من خلال عرض الفرص الاستثمارية في القطاع، وتمكين الشراكات مع الجهات المنتجة والموزعين، إلى جانب إبراز قطاع الأفلام السعودي ضمن الأسواق العالمية.

وتشارك الهيئة عبر جناح يعرض تطور القطاع السينمائي في المملكة، ويبرز مواقع التصوير المتنوعة والجاذبة، ويعرّف ببرامج التمويل والحوافز السينمائية، إلى جانب حضور وفد رسمي من الهيئة يهدف إلى بناء العلاقات المهنية وتعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين في مجالات الإنتاج المشترك والتوزيع والتمويل والخدمات السينمائية.

وتهدف هيئة الأفلام من خلال مشاركتها في سوق الأفلام الأمريكي إلى بناء شبكة علاقات فاعلة مع أبرز المؤسسات والشركات في السوق الأمريكي؛ بما يسهم في دعم نمو الصناعة السينمائية الوطنية، ويواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد، وتطوير الصناعات الإبداعية، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات الثقافية والفنية.