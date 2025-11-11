The Film Authority is participating in the American Film Market (AFM) for 2025, which will be held in Los Angeles, USA, from November 11 to 16. It is one of the most prominent film markets specializing in financing, distribution, and co-production of films, serving as a major platform for filmmakers, investors, and distributors.

This participation is part of the Authority's efforts to enhance the presence of Saudi cinema in international forums and to establish the Kingdom's position as a destination for film production by showcasing investment opportunities in the sector, enabling partnerships with production entities and distributors, as well as highlighting the Saudi film sector within global markets.

The Authority is participating through a pavilion that showcases the development of the film sector in the Kingdom, highlights diverse and attractive filming locations, and introduces funding programs and film incentives. Additionally, an official delegation from the Authority aims to build professional relationships and enhance cooperation with international partners in the fields of co-production, distribution, financing, and film services.

The Film Authority aims, through its participation in the American Film Market, to build an effective network of relationships with leading institutions and companies in the American market, contributing to the growth of the national film industry and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy, developing creative industries, and empowering national talents in cultural and artistic fields.