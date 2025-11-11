بعد منافسة محتدمة، ارتقى الكاتب البريطاني-المجري ديفيد سالوي إلى القمة، محرزاً جائزة بوكر البريطانية المرموقة عن روايته الساحرة «فلِش».

وتفوق سالوي (52 عاماً) على الروائية الهندية كيران ديساي التي فازت بالجائزة عام 2006، والبريطاني أندرو ميلر، ليحصل على الجائزة البالغة قيمتها 50 ألف جنيه إسترليني (65500 دولار) التي أعلنت في حفل بلندن. ومن بين الروائيين الستة الذين تأهلوا؛ الروائية الأمريكية وراقصة الباليه السابقة كاتي كيتامورا، وبن ماركوفيتس، وسوزان تشوي.

وكان سالوي قد رُشِح سابقاً للقائمة القصيرة للجائزة عام 2016 عن عمله «أُوْل ذات مان إز».

وتدور رواية «فلِش»، وهي السادسة لسالوي، حول رجل مجري من الطبقة العاملة ينتقل من الخدمة العسكرية في وطنه إلى العمل مع أثرى الأثرياء في لندن، وتشمل حياته المعذبة علاقاته بنساء أكبر منه سناً والقتال في العراق.