After a fierce competition, British-Hungarian writer David Szalay has risen to the top, winning the prestigious British Booker Prize for his enchanting novel "All That Man Is."

Szalay (52) surpassed Indian novelist Kiran Desai, who won the award in 2006, and British author Andrew Miller, to receive the prize worth £50,000 ($65,500), which was announced at a ceremony in London. Among the six shortlisted novelists were American novelist and former ballet dancer Katie Kitamura, Ben Markovits, and Susan Choi.

Szalay had previously been shortlisted for the award in 2016 for his work "All That Man Is."

The novel "All That Man Is," which is Szalay's sixth, revolves around a working-class Hungarian man transitioning from military service in his homeland to working with the wealthiest of the wealthy in London, and his troubled life includes relationships with older women and fighting in Iraq.