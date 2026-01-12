قدّم مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء بالطائف تفعيلة «المتاهة» بوصفها تجربة تفاعلية مستوحاة من رواية «صائد الساحرات»، للكاتب السعودي منذر القباني، وقدمت للزوار تحديات تقيس سرعة البديهة، وتستثير الذكاء، ضمن مسار الفعاليات المتنوعة في المهرجان الذي تنظمه هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.
واعتمدت التجربة ثلاثة تحديات زمنية متتابعة، شملت محطات «النجمة الخماسية» و«الصوت الهامس» و«المصباح المنير»، ويؤدي الزائر مهمات سريعة ضمن عدّ تنازلي لا يتجاوز ثلاث دقائق، مع آلية محاولات متدرجة تتيح اجتياز المسار حتى بلوغ المرحلة النهائية.
وسجلت الفعالية نتائج الجولة وفق معيار الوقت ونجاح تنفيذ المهمات، ليحصل الزائر الذي يتمكن من إتمام المحطات الثلاث على ختم «الناجي»، الذي يتيح له المشاركة في جوائز المهرجان، فيما يوجَّه غير المجتازين إلى مخرج آمن بعد إعلان انتهاء الوقت.
وجاءت «المتاهة» ضمن أنشطة تسعى إلى تقديم المحتوى الأدبي بصيغة تفاعلية، وتحويل عناصر الرواية إلى تجربة حية، تدمج القراءة باللعب والتفاعل السمعي والبصري، بما يوسع المشاركة الثقافية ويعزز حضور الأدب لدى فئات الزوار.
ويستقبل المهرجان زواره يومياً من الرابعة مساء حتى الـ12 منتصف الليل، ويستمر حتى 15 يناير الجاري، في مقره بمتنزّه الردف بمحافظة الطائف.
The Writers and Readers Festival in Taif presented the activation "The Maze" as an interactive experience inspired by the novel "The Witch Hunter," by Saudi author Munther Al-Qabbani. It offered visitors challenges that measure quick thinking and stimulate intelligence, as part of the diverse activities in the festival organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.
The experience relied on three consecutive timed challenges, which included the stations "The Pentagram," "The Whispering Voice," and "The Illuminating Lamp." Visitors perform quick tasks within a countdown not exceeding three minutes, with a graduated attempt mechanism that allows them to complete the course until reaching the final stage.
The event recorded the results of the round based on time and the success of task execution, allowing visitors who manage to complete the three stations to receive the "Survivor" stamp, which enables them to participate in the festival's prizes, while those who do not pass are directed to a safe exit after the time is announced as finished.
"The Maze" came as part of activities aimed at presenting literary content in an interactive format, transforming elements of the novel into a live experience that combines reading with play and auditory and visual interaction, thereby expanding cultural participation and enhancing the presence of literature among various visitor groups.
The festival welcomes its visitors daily from 4 PM until midnight, and it continues until January 15 of this year, at its location in Al-Rudaf Park in Taif.