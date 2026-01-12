The Writers and Readers Festival in Taif presented the activation "The Maze" as an interactive experience inspired by the novel "The Witch Hunter," by Saudi author Munther Al-Qabbani. It offered visitors challenges that measure quick thinking and stimulate intelligence, as part of the diverse activities in the festival organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.

The experience relied on three consecutive timed challenges, which included the stations "The Pentagram," "The Whispering Voice," and "The Illuminating Lamp." Visitors perform quick tasks within a countdown not exceeding three minutes, with a graduated attempt mechanism that allows them to complete the course until reaching the final stage.

The event recorded the results of the round based on time and the success of task execution, allowing visitors who manage to complete the three stations to receive the "Survivor" stamp, which enables them to participate in the festival's prizes, while those who do not pass are directed to a safe exit after the time is announced as finished.

"The Maze" came as part of activities aimed at presenting literary content in an interactive format, transforming elements of the novel into a live experience that combines reading with play and auditory and visual interaction, thereby expanding cultural participation and enhancing the presence of literature among various visitor groups.

The festival welcomes its visitors daily from 4 PM until midnight, and it continues until January 15 of this year, at its location in Al-Rudaf Park in Taif.