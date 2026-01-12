قدّم مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء بالطائف تفعيلة «المتاهة» بوصفها تجربة تفاعلية مستوحاة من رواية «صائد الساحرات»، للكاتب السعودي منذر القباني، وقدمت للزوار تحديات تقيس سرعة البديهة، وتستثير الذكاء، ضمن مسار الفعاليات المتنوعة في المهرجان الذي تنظمه هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.

واعتمدت التجربة ثلاثة تحديات زمنية متتابعة، شملت محطات «النجمة الخماسية» و«الصوت الهامس» و«المصباح المنير»، ويؤدي الزائر مهمات سريعة ضمن عدّ تنازلي لا يتجاوز ثلاث دقائق، مع آلية محاولات متدرجة تتيح اجتياز المسار حتى بلوغ المرحلة النهائية.

وسجلت الفعالية نتائج الجولة وفق معيار الوقت ونجاح تنفيذ المهمات، ليحصل الزائر الذي يتمكن من إتمام المحطات الثلاث على ختم «الناجي»، الذي يتيح له المشاركة في جوائز المهرجان، فيما يوجَّه غير المجتازين إلى مخرج آمن بعد إعلان انتهاء الوقت.

وجاءت «المتاهة» ضمن أنشطة تسعى إلى تقديم المحتوى الأدبي بصيغة تفاعلية، وتحويل عناصر الرواية إلى تجربة حية، تدمج القراءة باللعب والتفاعل السمعي والبصري، بما يوسع المشاركة الثقافية ويعزز حضور الأدب لدى فئات الزوار.

ويستقبل المهرجان زواره يومياً من الرابعة مساء حتى الـ12 منتصف الليل، ويستمر حتى 15 يناير الجاري، في مقره بمتنزّه الردف بمحافظة الطائف.