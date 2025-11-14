أحيا الفنانون محمد شاكر وآدم ووائل جسار ليلة غنائية مميزة على مسرح أبو بكر سالم ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير امتلأت به جنبات المسرح.

وبدأ الحفل مع الفنان محمد شاكر الذي افتتح الأمسية بباقة من أعماله الشهيرة وسط تفاعل واسع، معبّرًا بعد الحفل عن امتنانه قائلاً: «سعيد جدًا بوجودي بين جمهور المملكة اللي دائمًا يمليني طاقة ومحبة. موسم الرياض حدث استثنائي نفتخر فيه جميعًا، والشكر للقائمين عليه على هذا التنظيم الرائع. مبسوط مرة بهالليلة ومشاعر الجمهور ما تتعوّض».

منصة فنية عالمية

ثم قدّم الفنان آدم وصلته الغنائية وسط تفاعل كبير من الجمهور، قبل أن يعبّر عن سعادته بالمشاركة قائلاً: «موسم الرياض أصبح منصة فنية عالمية، وسعيد جدًا إني كنت جزءًا من هالليلة الجميلة. شكرًا للجمهور الرائع اللي حضر وتفاعل من القلب، وأنا مبسوط مرة بوجودي هنا ومع هالناس الطيبة».

واختُتمت الأمسية بصوت الفنان وائل جسار الذي اعتلى المسرح ليقدّم مجموعة من أغنياته الطربية التي أشعلت الأجواء وختم بها الليلة. وقال جسار في تصريحه: «سعيد وممتن لموسم الرياض على الدعوة والتنظيم المبهر. جمهور الرياض جمهور ذوّاق ويمنح الفنان طاقة لا توصف. الليلة كانت مميزة بالنسبة إلي، وفرحان كتير بالتفاعل الكبير والمحبة الغامرة».

وعكست الأمسية نجاح موسم الرياض في تقديم ليالٍ طربية تستقطب الجمهور وتجمع أبرز نجوم الفن العربي على مسارحه.

