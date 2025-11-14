Artists Mohamed Shaker, Adam, and Wael Jassar revived a special musical night on the Abu Bakr Salem stage as part of the Riyadh Season events, with a large audience filling the theater.

The concert began with artist Mohamed Shaker, who opened the evening with a selection of his famous works amidst widespread interaction. After the concert, he expressed his gratitude, saying: "I am very happy to be among the audience of the Kingdom, who always fill me with energy and love. The Riyadh Season is an exceptional event that we all take pride in, and thanks to those behind it for this wonderful organization. I am really happy about this night, and the audience's feelings are irreplaceable."

A Global Artistic Platform

Then, artist Adam presented his musical segment amidst great audience interaction, before expressing his happiness about participating, saying: "The Riyadh Season has become a global artistic platform, and I am very happy to have been a part of this beautiful night. Thank you to the wonderful audience who attended and interacted from the heart, and I am really happy to be here with these kind people."

The evening concluded with the voice of artist Wael Jassar, who took to the stage to present a collection of his emotional songs that ignited the atmosphere and wrapped up the night. Jassar stated in his remarks: "I am happy and grateful to the Riyadh Season for the invitation and the amazing organization. The Riyadh audience is discerning and gives the artist an indescribable energy. Tonight was special for me, and I am very happy with the great interaction and overwhelming love."

The evening reflected the success of the Riyadh Season in presenting musical nights that attract the audience and gather the most prominent stars of Arab art on its stages.