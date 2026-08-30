حسمت الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين الجدل المثار حول حقيقة وفاتها، بعد انتشار شائعة خلال الساعات الماضية زعمت تعرضها لحادثة سير أثناء عودتها من الساحل الشمالي إلى القاهرة.

وسرعان ما انتقلت الشائعة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لتتصدر إلهام شاهين قوائم البحث عبر «قوقل»، وسط حالة من القلق بين جمهورها ومحبيها، قبل أن تخرج الفنانة بنفسها لوضع حد لما تردد.

إلهام شاهين ترد على الشائعة بسخرية

اختارت إلهام شاهين أن يكون ردها على الشائعة بعيداً عن البيانات الرسمية، إذ ظهرت في مقطع فيديو قصير نشرته الإعلامية بوسي شلبي عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام».

وظهرت الفنانة وهي تضحك، قبل أن توجه رسالة ساخرة إلى مروجي الخبر قائلة: «المرحومة ترسل لكم سلامتها»، وأضافت: «كنت طيبة أوي، وادي اللي جالي من الساحل».

بوسي شلبي تعلق: «المرحومة أهي»

ولم تكتفِ بوسي شلبي بنشر الفيديو، بل شاركت إلهام شاهين سخريتها من الشائعة، وعلقت قائلة: «المرحومة أهي يا جماعة»، في إشارة إلى الأنباء التي انتشرت بشأن وفاة الفنانة.

وتفاعل متابعون مع الظهور الساخر لإلهام شاهين، معتبرين أن ردها أنهى حالة الجدل التي صاحبت الشائعة، كما عبر عدد من الفنانين عن استيائهم من تكرار أخبار الوفاة غير الصحيحة التي تطال نجوم الوسط الفني.

أعمالها الجديدة

وفي سياق آخر، تستعد إلهام شاهين للظهور سينمائياً خلال الفترة القادمة من خلال عملين جديدين، هما «حين يكتب الحب» و«الحافي»، لتواصل بذلك حضورها في الساحة الفنية بالتزامن مع انشغالها بعدد من المشروعات السينمائية.

تجربة درامية جديدة

أما على مستوى الدراما، فتخوض إلهام شاهين تجربة جديدة من خلال ظهورها كضيفة شرف ضمن أحداث مسلسل «قلب شمس»، الذي يجمع نخبة من نجوم الدراما من بينهم يسرا، ودرة، وإنجي المقدم وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج محمد سامي.