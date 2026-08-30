حسمت الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين الجدل المثار حول حقيقة وفاتها، بعد انتشار شائعة خلال الساعات الماضية زعمت تعرضها لحادثة سير أثناء عودتها من الساحل الشمالي إلى القاهرة.
وسرعان ما انتقلت الشائعة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لتتصدر إلهام شاهين قوائم البحث عبر «قوقل»، وسط حالة من القلق بين جمهورها ومحبيها، قبل أن تخرج الفنانة بنفسها لوضع حد لما تردد.
إلهام شاهين ترد على الشائعة بسخرية
اختارت إلهام شاهين أن يكون ردها على الشائعة بعيداً عن البيانات الرسمية، إذ ظهرت في مقطع فيديو قصير نشرته الإعلامية بوسي شلبي عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام».
وظهرت الفنانة وهي تضحك، قبل أن توجه رسالة ساخرة إلى مروجي الخبر قائلة: «المرحومة ترسل لكم سلامتها»، وأضافت: «كنت طيبة أوي، وادي اللي جالي من الساحل».
بوسي شلبي تعلق: «المرحومة أهي»
ولم تكتفِ بوسي شلبي بنشر الفيديو، بل شاركت إلهام شاهين سخريتها من الشائعة، وعلقت قائلة: «المرحومة أهي يا جماعة»، في إشارة إلى الأنباء التي انتشرت بشأن وفاة الفنانة.
وتفاعل متابعون مع الظهور الساخر لإلهام شاهين، معتبرين أن ردها أنهى حالة الجدل التي صاحبت الشائعة، كما عبر عدد من الفنانين عن استيائهم من تكرار أخبار الوفاة غير الصحيحة التي تطال نجوم الوسط الفني.
أعمالها الجديدة
وفي سياق آخر، تستعد إلهام شاهين للظهور سينمائياً خلال الفترة القادمة من خلال عملين جديدين، هما «حين يكتب الحب» و«الحافي»، لتواصل بذلك حضورها في الساحة الفنية بالتزامن مع انشغالها بعدد من المشروعات السينمائية.
تجربة درامية جديدة
أما على مستوى الدراما، فتخوض إلهام شاهين تجربة جديدة من خلال ظهورها كضيفة شرف ضمن أحداث مسلسل «قلب شمس»، الذي يجمع نخبة من نجوم الدراما من بينهم يسرا، ودرة، وإنجي المقدم وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج محمد سامي.
The Egyptian artist Elham Shahin has settled the controversy surrounding the rumors of her death, which spread in recent hours claiming that she was involved in a car accident while returning from the North Coast to Cairo.
The rumor quickly spread across social media platforms, causing Elham Shahin to top the search lists on "Google," amid a state of concern among her fans and admirers, before the artist herself stepped forward to put an end to the speculation.
Elham Shahin responds to the rumor with sarcasm
Elham Shahin chose to respond to the rumor away from official statements, as she appeared in a short video posted by media personality Bousy Shalaby on her "Instagram" account.
The artist was seen laughing before sending a sarcastic message to the promoters of the news, saying: "The deceased sends you her regards," and added: "I was very well, and here’s what I got from the coast."
Bousy Shalaby comments: "Here’s the deceased"
Bousy Shalaby did not stop at just posting the video, but also joined Elham Shahin in mocking the rumor, commenting: "Here’s the deceased, folks," referring to the news that circulated about the artist's death.
Followers interacted with Elham Shahin's sarcastic appearance, considering that her response ended the controversy surrounding the rumor, while several artists expressed their discontent with the recurrence of false death news targeting stars in the artistic community.
Her new works
In another context, Elham Shahin is preparing to appear in cinemas in the upcoming period through two new works, namely "When Love is Written" and "The Barefoot," thus continuing her presence in the artistic scene while being busy with several cinematic projects.
A new dramatic experience
As for the drama, Elham Shahin is embarking on a new experience by appearing as a guest of honor in the events of the series "Qalb Shams," which brings together a selection of drama stars including Yousra, Dorra, and Engy El-Muqaddim, among others, and the work is directed by Mohamed Sami.