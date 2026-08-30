The Egyptian artist Elham Shahin has settled the controversy surrounding the rumors of her death, which spread in recent hours claiming that she was involved in a car accident while returning from the North Coast to Cairo.

The rumor quickly spread across social media platforms, causing Elham Shahin to top the search lists on "Google," amid a state of concern among her fans and admirers, before the artist herself stepped forward to put an end to the speculation.

Elham Shahin responds to the rumor with sarcasm

Elham Shahin chose to respond to the rumor away from official statements, as she appeared in a short video posted by media personality Bousy Shalaby on her "Instagram" account.

The artist was seen laughing before sending a sarcastic message to the promoters of the news, saying: "The deceased sends you her regards," and added: "I was very well, and here’s what I got from the coast."

Bousy Shalaby comments: "Here’s the deceased"

Bousy Shalaby did not stop at just posting the video, but also joined Elham Shahin in mocking the rumor, commenting: "Here’s the deceased, folks," referring to the news that circulated about the artist's death.

Followers interacted with Elham Shahin's sarcastic appearance, considering that her response ended the controversy surrounding the rumor, while several artists expressed their discontent with the recurrence of false death news targeting stars in the artistic community.

Her new works

In another context, Elham Shahin is preparing to appear in cinemas in the upcoming period through two new works, namely "When Love is Written" and "The Barefoot," thus continuing her presence in the artistic scene while being busy with several cinematic projects.

A new dramatic experience

As for the drama, Elham Shahin is embarking on a new experience by appearing as a guest of honor in the events of the series "Qalb Shams," which brings together a selection of drama stars including Yousra, Dorra, and Engy El-Muqaddim, among others, and the work is directed by Mohamed Sami.