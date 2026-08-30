The son of the Egyptian artist Bayoumi Fouad reassured his audience and fans about his health condition after he suffered from shingles, which necessitated his transfer to a hospital in Cairo for the necessary medical care.

He left the hospital after being reassured

Bayoumi Fouad's son confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that his father's health condition has improved significantly, noting that he left the hospital today after being reassured about the results of the medical tests he underwent, which included necessary analyses and scans.

He explained that the Egyptian artist is currently in a better condition and will continue his treatment at home during the upcoming period until he fully recovers.

A temporary break from acting

The artist's son indicated that Bayoumi Fouad will take a period of rest and recovery away from work pressures, which means he will temporarily step back from his artistic activities and acting, in accordance with medical advice until he regains his full health.

It is expected that Bayoumi Fouad will return to his artistic activities after completing his treatment and fully recovering.

Sudden health setback

Bayoumi Fouad experienced a sudden health setback in recent days due to shingles, which required his hospitalization for necessary medical care after suffering from severe pain.

His latest works

On the artistic front, Bayoumi Fouad is currently participating in the film "Ibn Min Feehom," which is being screened in theaters at this time, featuring a selection of artists, including Laila Elwi, Hala Fakher, Badriya Talba, and Eman El-Sayed, along with several other stars. The film is written by Louay El-Sayed and directed by Hisham Fathy.