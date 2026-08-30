طمأن نجل الفنان المصري بيومي فؤاد جمهوره ومحبيه على حالته الصحية، بعد تعرضه للإصابة بالحزام الناري، وهي الوعكة التي استدعت نقله إلى أحد مستشفيات القاهرة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
غادر المستشفى بعد الاطمئنان عليه
وأكد نجل بيومي فؤاد في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن الحالة الصحية لوالده تحسنت بشكل ملحوظ، مشيرًا إلى مغادرته المستشفى اليوم بعد الاطمئنان على نتائج الفحوصات الطبية التي أجراها، والتي شملت التحاليل والأشعات اللازمة.
وأوضح أن الفنان المصري أصبح في حالة أفضل حاليًا، وسيستكمل علاجه خلال الفترة المقبلة من المنزل، إلى حين تماثله للشفاء بصورة كاملة.
ابتعاد مؤقت عن التمثيل
وأشار نجل الفنان إلى أن بيومي فؤاد سيحصل على فترة من الراحة والنقاهة بعيدًا عن ضغوط العمل، ما يعني ابتعاده مؤقتًا عن ممارسة نشاطه الفني وأعمال التمثيل، تنفيذًا للتعليمات الطبية وحتى يستعيد كامل عافيته.
ومن المنتظر أن يعود بيومي فؤاد إلى نشاطه الفني بعد انتهاء فترة العلاج وتعافيه بشكل نهائي.
وعكة صحية مفاجئة
وكان تعرض بيومي فؤاد خلال الأيام الماضية لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، إثر إصابته بالحزام الناري، ما استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بعد معاناته من آلام شديدة.
آخر أعماله
وعلى الصعيد الفني، شارك بيومي فؤاد حاليًا في فيلم «ابن مين فيهم»، الذي يعرض في دور السينما خلال الفترة الحالية، وضم العمل نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم ليلى علوي، هالة فاخر، وبدرية طلبة، وإيمان السيد، إلى جانب عدد آخر من النجوم، الفيلم من تأليف لؤي السيد وإخراج هشام فتحي.
The son of the Egyptian artist Bayoumi Fouad reassured his audience and fans about his health condition after he suffered from shingles, which necessitated his transfer to a hospital in Cairo for the necessary medical care.
He left the hospital after being reassured
Bayoumi Fouad's son confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that his father's health condition has improved significantly, noting that he left the hospital today after being reassured about the results of the medical tests he underwent, which included necessary analyses and scans.
He explained that the Egyptian artist is currently in a better condition and will continue his treatment at home during the upcoming period until he fully recovers.
A temporary break from acting
The artist's son indicated that Bayoumi Fouad will take a period of rest and recovery away from work pressures, which means he will temporarily step back from his artistic activities and acting, in accordance with medical advice until he regains his full health.
It is expected that Bayoumi Fouad will return to his artistic activities after completing his treatment and fully recovering.
Sudden health setback
Bayoumi Fouad experienced a sudden health setback in recent days due to shingles, which required his hospitalization for necessary medical care after suffering from severe pain.
His latest works
On the artistic front, Bayoumi Fouad is currently participating in the film "Ibn Min Feehom," which is being screened in theaters at this time, featuring a selection of artists, including Laila Elwi, Hala Fakher, Badriya Talba, and Eman El-Sayed, along with several other stars. The film is written by Louay El-Sayed and directed by Hisham Fathy.