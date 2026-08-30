طمأن نجل الفنان المصري بيومي فؤاد جمهوره ومحبيه على حالته الصحية، بعد تعرضه للإصابة بالحزام الناري، وهي الوعكة التي استدعت نقله إلى أحد مستشفيات القاهرة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

غادر المستشفى بعد الاطمئنان عليه

وأكد نجل بيومي فؤاد في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن الحالة الصحية لوالده تحسنت بشكل ملحوظ، مشيرًا إلى مغادرته المستشفى اليوم بعد الاطمئنان على نتائج الفحوصات الطبية التي أجراها، والتي شملت التحاليل والأشعات اللازمة.

وأوضح أن الفنان المصري أصبح في حالة أفضل حاليًا، وسيستكمل علاجه خلال الفترة المقبلة من المنزل، إلى حين تماثله للشفاء بصورة كاملة.

ابتعاد مؤقت عن التمثيل

وأشار نجل الفنان إلى أن بيومي فؤاد سيحصل على فترة من الراحة والنقاهة بعيدًا عن ضغوط العمل، ما يعني ابتعاده مؤقتًا عن ممارسة نشاطه الفني وأعمال التمثيل، تنفيذًا للتعليمات الطبية وحتى يستعيد كامل عافيته.

ومن المنتظر أن يعود بيومي فؤاد إلى نشاطه الفني بعد انتهاء فترة العلاج وتعافيه بشكل نهائي.

وعكة صحية مفاجئة

وكان تعرض بيومي فؤاد خلال الأيام الماضية لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، إثر إصابته بالحزام الناري، ما استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بعد معاناته من آلام شديدة.

آخر أعماله

وعلى الصعيد الفني، شارك بيومي فؤاد حاليًا في فيلم «ابن مين فيهم»، الذي يعرض في دور السينما خلال الفترة الحالية، وضم العمل نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم ليلى علوي، هالة فاخر، وبدرية طلبة، وإيمان السيد، إلى جانب عدد آخر من النجوم، الفيلم من تأليف لؤي السيد وإخراج هشام فتحي.