تتجه صناعة الترفيه العالمية نحو شكل جديد من المحتوى يحقق انتشارًا سريعًا وعوائد ضخمة، إذ يقتحم نجوم هوليوود عالم الدراما القصيرة المصممة خصيصًا للهواتف الذكية، في قطاع بات يُقدّر بمليارات الدولارات.

هذا النوع من الأعمال، المعروف بـ«الميكرودراما»، يقوم على حلقات لا تتجاوز دقائق معدودة، تعتمد على حبكات مكثفة ونهايات مشوقة تدفع المشاهد إلى متابعة المزيد، وغالبًا إلى الاشتراك المدفوع.

وانطلقت هذه الصيغة من الصين قبل أن تنتقل إلى الأسواق العالمية، فيما تشير تقديرات شركة Omdia إلى أن إيراداتها في الولايات المتحدة وحدها ستبلغ نحو 1.5 مليار دولار خلال العام الجاري. ومع توسع السوق، ظهرت تطبيقات متخصصة مثل ReelShort وDramaBox، كما دخلت (تيك توك) المنافسة عبر تطبيق PineDrama.

هذا النمو المتسارع جذب أسماء بارزة في هوليوود، سواء عبر المشاركة في بطولات أعمال قصيرة، أو تأسيس شركات إنتاج، أو الاستثمار في المنصات الجديدة. ويأتي ذلك في وقت تبحث فيه الاستوديوهات عن حلول إنتاجية أقل تكلفة، بينما يعاني كثير من العاملين في القطاع من تراجع فرص العمل التقليدية، في ظل استحواذ منصات الفيديو القصير على جزء كبير من وقت الجمهور.

ومن بين أبرز الأسماء المنضمة إلى هذا الاتجاه، جيمس فرانكو الذي يعود إلى الواجهة عبر مسلسل Love, Lies & Frank على منصة Shortical، وإيسا راي التي أطلقت عبر شركتها Hoorae Media مسلسل Screen Time بالتعاون مع PineDrama، محققًا أكثر من 150 مليون مشاهدة. كما يدخل جيسي تايلر فيرغسون المجال عبر عمل كوميدي موسيقي لمنصة aTwist، فيما يتوسع تاي ديغز بتأسيس منصته الخاصة Microhouse Films لإنتاج محتوى عمودي منخفض التكلفة. أما كيم كارداشيان، فاختارت الاستثمار المباشر في شركة GammaTime، في خطوة تعكس اتساع اهتمام المشاهير بهذا القطاع الصاعد.

وتشير هذه التحركات إلى أن الدراما القصيرة لم تعد مجرد ظاهرة رقمية، بل تحولت إلى سوق ترفيهي جديد يجذب النجوم والمستثمرين، ويعيد رسم ملامح صناعة المحتوى في عصر المشاهدة عبر الهواتف.