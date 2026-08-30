The global entertainment industry is moving towards a new form of content that achieves rapid spread and massive returns, as Hollywood stars invade the world of short dramas specifically designed for smartphones, in a sector that is estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

This type of work, known as "micro-drama," consists of episodes that last only a few minutes, relying on intense plots and exciting endings that drive viewers to watch more, often leading to paid subscriptions.

This format originated in China before spreading to global markets, with estimates from Omdia indicating that its revenues in the United States alone will reach around $1.5 billion this year. As the market expands, specialized applications such as ReelShort and DramaBox have emerged, while TikTok has entered the competition through its PineDrama app.

This rapid growth has attracted prominent names in Hollywood, whether through participating in short work productions, establishing production companies, or investing in new platforms. This comes at a time when studios are seeking less costly production solutions, while many workers in the sector are suffering from a decline in traditional job opportunities, as short video platforms capture a large portion of the audience's time.

Among the notable names joining this trend are James Franco, who is making a comeback through the series Love, Lies & Frank on the Shortical platform, and Issa Rae, who launched the series Screen Time through her company Hoorae Media in collaboration with PineDrama, achieving over 150 million views. Jesse Tyler Ferguson is entering the field with a musical comedy for the aTwist platform, while Taye Diggs is expanding by establishing his own platform, Microhouse Films, to produce low-cost vertical content. Kim Kardashian has chosen to invest directly in GammaTime, reflecting the growing interest of celebrities in this emerging sector.

These movements indicate that short drama is no longer just a digital phenomenon, but has transformed into a new entertainment market that attracts stars and investors, reshaping the content industry in the age of mobile viewing.

