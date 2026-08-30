The Ministry of Interior's devices continued their efforts to combat money laundering crimes, track the wealth of criminal elements, monitor their properties, and take legal action regarding their sources.

The General Administration for Combating Unlicensed Weapons and Ammunition, in coordination with the relevant ministry agencies, announced the legal actions taken against a criminal element accused of laundering money obtained from his criminal activities in the field of trafficking in firearms and unlicensed ammunition.

Legitimizing the Source

Investigations revealed that the accused attempted to conceal the source of the illegal funds and legitimize them, presenting them as if they were derived from legal activities by establishing commercial enterprises and purchasing real estate, land, and vehicles.

The relevant authorities estimated the value of the laundered money to be approximately 55 million Egyptian pounds.

Legal actions have been taken against the accused as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to pursue the financial proceeds of criminal activities and dry up their sources.