واصلت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية، جهودها لمكافحة جرائم غسل الأموال وتتبع ثروات العناصر الإجرامية، ورصد ممتلكاتهم واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال مصادرها.

وأعلنت الإدارة العامة لمكافحة الأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة بقطاع مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة، بالتنسيق مع أجهزة الوزارة المعنية، اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد عنصر جنائي، لاتهامه بغسل الأموال المتحصلة من نشاطه الإجرامي في مجال الاتجار بالأسلحة النارية والذخائر غير المرخصة.

إضفاء الصبغة الشرعية

وكشفت التحريات أن المتهم حاول إخفاء مصدر الأموال غير المشروعة وإضفاء الصبغة الشرعية عليها، وإظهارها وكأنها ناتجة عن أنشطة قانونية، من خلال تأسيس أنشطة تجارية وشراء عقارات وأراضٍ وسيارات.

وقدرت الأجهزة المختصة قيمة الأموال التي جرى غسلها بنحو 55 مليون جنيه.

وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهم، في إطار جهود وزارة الداخلية لملاحقة المتحصلات المالية للأنشطة الإجرامية وتجفيف منابعها.