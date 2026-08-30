واصلت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية، جهودها لمكافحة جرائم غسل الأموال وتتبع ثروات العناصر الإجرامية، ورصد ممتلكاتهم واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال مصادرها.
وأعلنت الإدارة العامة لمكافحة الأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة بقطاع مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة، بالتنسيق مع أجهزة الوزارة المعنية، اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد عنصر جنائي، لاتهامه بغسل الأموال المتحصلة من نشاطه الإجرامي في مجال الاتجار بالأسلحة النارية والذخائر غير المرخصة.
إضفاء الصبغة الشرعية
وكشفت التحريات أن المتهم حاول إخفاء مصدر الأموال غير المشروعة وإضفاء الصبغة الشرعية عليها، وإظهارها وكأنها ناتجة عن أنشطة قانونية، من خلال تأسيس أنشطة تجارية وشراء عقارات وأراضٍ وسيارات.
وقدرت الأجهزة المختصة قيمة الأموال التي جرى غسلها بنحو 55 مليون جنيه.
وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهم، في إطار جهود وزارة الداخلية لملاحقة المتحصلات المالية للأنشطة الإجرامية وتجفيف منابعها.
The Ministry of Interior's devices continued their efforts to combat money laundering crimes, track the wealth of criminal elements, monitor their properties, and take legal action regarding their sources.
The General Administration for Combating Unlicensed Weapons and Ammunition, in coordination with the relevant ministry agencies, announced the legal actions taken against a criminal element accused of laundering money obtained from his criminal activities in the field of trafficking in firearms and unlicensed ammunition.
Legitimizing the Source
Investigations revealed that the accused attempted to conceal the source of the illegal funds and legitimize them, presenting them as if they were derived from legal activities by establishing commercial enterprises and purchasing real estate, land, and vehicles.
The relevant authorities estimated the value of the laundered money to be approximately 55 million Egyptian pounds.
Legal actions have been taken against the accused as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to pursue the financial proceeds of criminal activities and dry up their sources.