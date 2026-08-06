Egypt will witness tomorrow (Friday) one of the strongest nights of the summer concert season, as a large number of singing stars gather for simultaneous concerts in different areas of the Egyptian North Coast, in an exceptional public race to attract the largest number of attendees.

Artist Sherine Abdel Wahab marks her return to public concerts with her performance at Golf Porto Marina, after a period of absence, amid a huge demand for tickets since they were released.

Artist Amr Diab will perform at the "Yalla Sahel" events, marking his first public appearance following the release of his new album "Habaytak," while Angham will meet her audience in a new concert where she will present songs from her latest album "Di Rouhi," along with a selection of her most famous works.

The Egyptian North Coast will also witness the first joint concert featuring Ahmed Saad and Nancy Ajram in Marassi, while Mohamed Hamaki will hold a special concert limited to invited guests.

Artist Ruby continues her summer activities with a new public concert, while the band Cairokee, along with Disco Misr, will conclude the concert schedule for Friday night, after tickets for the concert sold out days in advance, indicating the significant public turnout for musical concerts in Egypt during the summer season.