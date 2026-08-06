تشهد مصر غدًا (الجمعة) واحدة من أقوى ليالي موسم حفلات الصيف، بعدما يجتمع عدد كبير من نجوم الغناء في حفلات متزامنة بمناطق مختلفة من الساحل الشمالي المصري، في سباق جماهيري استثنائي لجذب أكبر عدد من الحضور.
وتسجل الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب عودتها إلى الحفلات الجماهيرية من خلال حفلها في جولف بورتو مارينا، بعد فترة غياب، وسط إقبال كبير على التذاكر منذ طرحها.
ويحيي الفنان عمرو دياب حفله ضمن فعاليات «يلا ساحل»، في أول ظهور جماهيري له عقب إطلاق ألبومه الجديد «حبيتك»، فيما تلتقي أنغام جمهورها في حفل جديد تقدم خلاله أغنيات ألبومها الأخير «دي روحي»، إلى جانب باقة من أشهر أعمالها.
ويشهد الساحل الشمالي المصري أيضًا أول حفل مشترك يجمع أحمد سعد ونانسي عجرم في مراسي، بينما يحيي محمد حماقي حفلًا خاصًا يقتصر حضوره على المدعوين.
وتواصل الفنانة روبي نشاطها الصيفي بحفل جماهيري جديد، في حين تختتم فرقة كايروكي، بمشاركة ديسكو مصر، خريطة حفلات ليلة الجمعة، بعدما نفدت تذاكر الحفل قبل موعده بعدة أيام، في مؤشر على الإقبال الجماهيري الكبير الذي تشهده الحفلات الغنائية في مصر خلال موسم الصيف.
Egypt will witness tomorrow (Friday) one of the strongest nights of the summer concert season, as a large number of singing stars gather for simultaneous concerts in different areas of the Egyptian North Coast, in an exceptional public race to attract the largest number of attendees.
Artist Sherine Abdel Wahab marks her return to public concerts with her performance at Golf Porto Marina, after a period of absence, amid a huge demand for tickets since they were released.
Artist Amr Diab will perform at the "Yalla Sahel" events, marking his first public appearance following the release of his new album "Habaytak," while Angham will meet her audience in a new concert where she will present songs from her latest album "Di Rouhi," along with a selection of her most famous works.
The Egyptian North Coast will also witness the first joint concert featuring Ahmed Saad and Nancy Ajram in Marassi, while Mohamed Hamaki will hold a special concert limited to invited guests.
Artist Ruby continues her summer activities with a new public concert, while the band Cairokee, along with Disco Misr, will conclude the concert schedule for Friday night, after tickets for the concert sold out days in advance, indicating the significant public turnout for musical concerts in Egypt during the summer season.