تشهد مصر غدًا (الجمعة) واحدة من أقوى ليالي موسم حفلات الصيف، بعدما يجتمع عدد كبير من نجوم الغناء في حفلات متزامنة بمناطق مختلفة من الساحل الشمالي المصري، في سباق جماهيري استثنائي لجذب أكبر عدد من الحضور.

وتسجل الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب عودتها إلى الحفلات الجماهيرية من خلال حفلها في جولف بورتو مارينا، بعد فترة غياب، وسط إقبال كبير على التذاكر منذ طرحها.

ويحيي الفنان عمرو دياب حفله ضمن فعاليات «يلا ساحل»، في أول ظهور جماهيري له عقب إطلاق ألبومه الجديد «حبيتك»، فيما تلتقي أنغام جمهورها في حفل جديد تقدم خلاله أغنيات ألبومها الأخير «دي روحي»، إلى جانب باقة من أشهر أعمالها.

ويشهد الساحل الشمالي المصري أيضًا أول حفل مشترك يجمع أحمد سعد ونانسي عجرم في مراسي، بينما يحيي محمد حماقي حفلًا خاصًا يقتصر حضوره على المدعوين.

وتواصل الفنانة روبي نشاطها الصيفي بحفل جماهيري جديد، في حين تختتم فرقة كايروكي، بمشاركة ديسكو مصر، خريطة حفلات ليلة الجمعة، بعدما نفدت تذاكر الحفل قبل موعده بعدة أيام، في مؤشر على الإقبال الجماهيري الكبير الذي تشهده الحفلات الغنائية في مصر خلال موسم الصيف.