كشف الفنان علي عبدالستار لـ«عكاظ»، عن مشروعه الفني الجديد «جلسة الحبايب»، الذي يعيد من خلاله تقديم أعمال قديمة وحديثة بروح الجلسات الشعبية، استجابة لرغبة جمهوره، موضحاً أن المشروع يمتد عبر أربع جلسات، فيما يواصل تجهيز الثانية بعد التفاعل مع التجربة الأولى.
وقال عبدالستار، إن الفكرة جاءت بطلب الجمهور، خصوصاً أنه مُقل في تقديم الجلسات الشعبية، ما دفعه إلى العودة لأرشيفه واختيار الأغنيات القابلة لإعادة تقديمها بهذا اللون. وتعتمد التجربة على طبقة صوتية مختلفة، وإيقاعات شعبية وكورال، إلى جانب الاستفادة من تطور الهندسة الصوتية وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وضمت الجلسة الأولى خمس أغنيات، فيما سجل حتى الآن نحو أربع أغنيات للجلسة الثانية.
وعن واقع الأغنية، أكد عبدالستار، أن الاختيار أصبح أكثر صعوبة مع اتساع المنافسة وتعدد الأصوات والألوان، قائلاً: «أنا فنان مخضرم، عشت الجيل السابق، واليوم أتطلع إلى جيل الشباب، لذلك أحاول أن أجاري الجيلين».
ووصف المشهد الفني الراهن، بأنه أكثر انفتاحاً بفعل المنصات الرقمية والتواصل الاجتماعي، التي جعلت العالم «قرية صغيرة، أو بيتاً صغيراً»، وأسهمت في تداخل الفنون والثقافات، مؤكداً أن الأغنية الخليجية ما زالت تحافظ على حضورها العربي، بما تمتلكه من نجوم وجمهور وتراث وإيقاعات خاصة. وعن المواهب الجديدة، أشاد بالأصوات الشابة، مشيراً إلى أن جودة الأغنية وحدها قد لا تكفي لتحقيق الانتشار في ظل أهمية التسويق، موجهاً نصيحته للشباب بالتأني في اختيار أعمالهم والابتعاد عن الغرور والتجارة في الأغاني.
وبعد مسيرة تمتد منذ الثمانينات والتسعينات، يؤكد عبدالستار، أن التجديد ما زال محركاً أساسياً لمشواره، قائلاً: «طموحي بلا حدود»، ومشدداً على استمرار بحثه عن أعمال مختلفة وغير تقليدية تحافظ على علاقته بجمهوره.
The artist Ali Abdulsttar revealed to "Okaz" his new artistic project "Jalsat Al-Habayeb," through which he aims to present old and new works in the spirit of popular sessions, responding to the wishes of his audience. He explained that the project spans four sessions, while he continues to prepare the second one after the interaction with the first experience.
Abdulsttar stated that the idea came at the request of the audience, especially since he is less active in presenting popular sessions, which prompted him to return to his archive and select songs suitable for re-presentation in this style. The experience relies on a different vocal layer, popular rhythms, and a choir, in addition to benefiting from the development of sound engineering and artificial intelligence techniques.
The first session included five songs, while he has recorded about four songs for the second session so far.
Regarding the reality of the song, Abdulsttar confirmed that the selection has become more difficult with the expansion of competition and the diversity of voices and styles, saying: "I am a seasoned artist; I lived through the previous generation, and today I look forward to the youth generation, so I try to keep up with both generations."
He described the current artistic scene as being more open due to digital platforms and social media, which have made the world "a small village or a small house," contributing to the blending of arts and cultures. He affirmed that the Gulf song still maintains its Arab presence, thanks to its stars, audience, heritage, and unique rhythms. Regarding new talents, he praised the young voices, noting that the quality of the song alone may not be enough to achieve widespread popularity in light of the importance of marketing, advising young artists to be patient in choosing their works and to avoid arrogance and commercializing songs.
After a career that has spanned since the 1980s and 1990s, Abdulsttar confirms that renewal remains a fundamental driving force in his journey, stating: "My ambition is limitless," emphasizing his continued search for different and unconventional works that maintain his relationship with his audience.