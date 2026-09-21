The artist Ali Abdulsttar revealed to "Okaz" his new artistic project "Jalsat Al-Habayeb," through which he aims to present old and new works in the spirit of popular sessions, responding to the wishes of his audience. He explained that the project spans four sessions, while he continues to prepare the second one after the interaction with the first experience.

Abdulsttar stated that the idea came at the request of the audience, especially since he is less active in presenting popular sessions, which prompted him to return to his archive and select songs suitable for re-presentation in this style. The experience relies on a different vocal layer, popular rhythms, and a choir, in addition to benefiting from the development of sound engineering and artificial intelligence techniques.

The first session included five songs, while he has recorded about four songs for the second session so far.

Regarding the reality of the song, Abdulsttar confirmed that the selection has become more difficult with the expansion of competition and the diversity of voices and styles, saying: "I am a seasoned artist; I lived through the previous generation, and today I look forward to the youth generation, so I try to keep up with both generations."

He described the current artistic scene as being more open due to digital platforms and social media, which have made the world "a small village or a small house," contributing to the blending of arts and cultures. He affirmed that the Gulf song still maintains its Arab presence, thanks to its stars, audience, heritage, and unique rhythms. Regarding new talents, he praised the young voices, noting that the quality of the song alone may not be enough to achieve widespread popularity in light of the importance of marketing, advising young artists to be patient in choosing their works and to avoid arrogance and commercializing songs.

After a career that has spanned since the 1980s and 1990s, Abdulsttar confirms that renewal remains a fundamental driving force in his journey, stating: "My ambition is limitless," emphasizing his continued search for different and unconventional works that maintain his relationship with his audience.