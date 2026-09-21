كشف الفنان علي عبدالستار لـ«عكاظ»، عن مشروعه الفني الجديد «جلسة الحبايب»، الذي يعيد من خلاله تقديم أعمال قديمة وحديثة بروح الجلسات الشعبية، استجابة لرغبة جمهوره، موضحاً أن المشروع يمتد عبر أربع جلسات، فيما يواصل تجهيز الثانية بعد التفاعل مع التجربة الأولى.

وقال عبدالستار، إن الفكرة جاءت بطلب الجمهور، خصوصاً أنه مُقل في تقديم الجلسات الشعبية، ما دفعه إلى العودة لأرشيفه واختيار الأغنيات القابلة لإعادة تقديمها بهذا اللون. وتعتمد التجربة على طبقة صوتية مختلفة، وإيقاعات شعبية وكورال، إلى جانب الاستفادة من تطور الهندسة الصوتية وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وضمت الجلسة الأولى خمس أغنيات، فيما سجل حتى الآن نحو أربع أغنيات للجلسة الثانية.

وعن واقع الأغنية، أكد عبدالستار، أن الاختيار أصبح أكثر صعوبة مع اتساع المنافسة وتعدد الأصوات والألوان، قائلاً: «أنا فنان مخضرم، عشت الجيل السابق، واليوم أتطلع إلى جيل الشباب، لذلك أحاول أن أجاري الجيلين».

ووصف المشهد الفني الراهن، بأنه أكثر انفتاحاً بفعل المنصات الرقمية والتواصل الاجتماعي، التي جعلت العالم «قرية صغيرة، أو بيتاً صغيراً»، وأسهمت في تداخل الفنون والثقافات، مؤكداً أن الأغنية الخليجية ما زالت تحافظ على حضورها العربي، بما تمتلكه من نجوم وجمهور وتراث وإيقاعات خاصة. وعن المواهب الجديدة، أشاد بالأصوات الشابة، مشيراً إلى أن جودة الأغنية وحدها قد لا تكفي لتحقيق الانتشار في ظل أهمية التسويق، موجهاً نصيحته للشباب بالتأني في اختيار أعمالهم والابتعاد عن الغرور والتجارة في الأغاني.

وبعد مسيرة تمتد منذ الثمانينات والتسعينات، يؤكد عبدالستار، أن التجديد ما زال محركاً أساسياً لمشواره، قائلاً: «طموحي بلا حدود»، ومشدداً على استمرار بحثه عن أعمال مختلفة وغير تقليدية تحافظ على علاقته بجمهوره.